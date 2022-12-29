Read full article on original website
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ANNOUNCE Cody Gakpo, Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing & close in on Enzo Fernandez – latest
LIVERPOOL have ANNOUNCED the shock signing of Cody Gakpo. PSV star Gakpo has completed his medical and now joins under the noses of rivals Manchester United. Elsewhere Chelsea have confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Everton Preview, Erling + Julian 4Ever, Phillips and Alvarez Updates, and More...
Manchester City are back to winning in the Premier League and looking to keep it going against Everton at the Etihad. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready. Here we go. Manchester City v Everton: Preview, Team News and Prediction - Saul Garcia - Bitter and...
Sporting News
Wolves vs. Man United live score, updates, highlights & lineups as Marcus Rashford is dropped for 'internal disciplinary' reason
Manchester United will aim to end a transitional year on a positive note when they take on Wolves at Molineux. The past 12 months have been seismic in many respects at Old Trafford, from the arrival of Erik ten Hag to the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Dutchman again showed himself to be a no-nonsense operator when he revealed before the game that in-form forward Marcus Rashford had been dropped to the bench for an "internal disciplinary" issue.
Who Else Plays For Al Nassr? You May Know Some Of Cristiano Ronaldo's New Teammates
Ronaldo will undoubtedly be the biggest name ever to play for Al Nassr, but there are already some familiar faces on the club's current roster.
Al Nassr ‘look to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with Sergio Ramos as they make offer to secure PSG star on free transfer’
SAUDI ARABIAN side Al Nassr want to reunite imminent signing Cristiano Ronaldo with old Real Madrid team-mate Sergio Ramos, according to reports. Ronaldo has reportedly signed a two-year deal - worth £173million-a-season - with Saudi side and it is said he will be unveiled on Saturday. The Portuguese star,...
Yardbarker
Watch: Liverpool fans will be furious as Leicester embarrass Reds with easiest goal of 2022/23
Liverpool looked to have every intention of starting the second-half of the season the right way after a 3-1 win over Aston Villa, though found themselves setting up another tense fixture thanks to another sloppy start. The Reds allowed in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with ease, seeing the Leicester man cut through...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, December 29
Good morning everyone! only a few hoddles left until the new year. We are now halfway through the EFL Championship and we still don’t know much about who will be promoted/relegated. Burnley and Sheffield United remain the favourites to stay up as they’re really the only two clubs with...
Yardbarker
Watch Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City Highlights - Two Faes Own Goals Give Reds Three Points
It was the visitors who took the lead in the 4th minute as they took advantage of some sloppy play in midfield by Liverpool with Patson Daka sliding in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall who finished well past Alisson Becker. The Reds continued to be wasteful in possession and kept offering up too...
BBC
Pele: Premier League and EFL players wear black armbands to honour footballing great
Premier League and English Football League clubs wore black armbands and held a minute's applause before kick-off in Friday's games in honour of Brazil legend Pele. The Scottish Professional Football League has also suggested all clubs pay their respects with a minute's applause or "other appropriate gesture". Three-time World Cup...
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Leeds - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
Newcastle United will try to wrap up their dreamy 2022 calendar year with victory at St James’ Park this Saturday when they host Leeds United. I wrote “dreamy” because even after the October takeover nobody could have ever dreamed of a year in which NUFC played 35 games (36 tomorrow) racking up 71 Premier League points, tied for the fifth-most before the last weekend of play.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all. Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep...
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Leeds United v Manchester City
Manchester City successfully dispatched Liverpool from the Carabao Cup on their full return following the World Cup break. Now, City are in Yorkshire to restart their Premier League campaign. Our City Collective have their ideas as to how this match will go. Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue. City...
Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo COMPLETES move to Al Nassr, Real ‘prioritising’ Bellingham, Chelsea latest
CRISTIANO RONALDO has completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. The Portugal star has now signed a two-year deal after leaving Manchester United on a free transfer, and has been pictured with his new No 7 shirt. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are prioritising the signing of Jude Bellingham in...
Marco Silva wants to enjoy even more ‘special moments’ at Fulham
Fulham boss Marco Silva has challenged his side to get even better after enjoying a “special” 2022.The Craven Cottage outfit are ninth in the Premier League and host Southampton on Saturday eager to end the year on a high.Silva’s side stormed to the Sky Bet Championship title last season, scoring 106 goals and have adapted well to life back in the top flight but their Portuguese manager is not ready to settle.He told a press conference: “It’s been really special. The way we got the title, the way we were so dominant.“After that, we knew it was important to start...
Report: Chelsea Considering A Move For Atletico Madrid's Nahuel Molina
Chelsea are considering a move for Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina.
SB Nation
Brendan Rodgers Says He has a Plan Against Liverpool
The Foxes were arguably embarrassed against Newcastle last time out, and Brendan Rodgers had a lot of complaints about his side’s mentality:. We were very disappointed with the performance. It was unlike what we‘ve been. We’ve been strong and aggressive. Fifty-two seconds into the game we made a mistake. It makes it difficult against a side high on confidence.
Double jeopardy for Wout Faes as own goals sink Leicester against Liverpool
Leicester defender Wout Faes suffered the ignominy of scoring two own goals at Anfield to hand Liverpool a 2-1 victory which moved them within touching distance of the top four.And when the Belgian, in his first season at the club after a £15million move from Reims, thought his embarrassment could not get any worse he was taunted by second-half chants of ‘shoot’ from the Kop whenever he touched the ball.The 24-year-old’s calamitous seven-minute spell leading up to half-time handed Liverpool a lifeline they barely deserved after comedic defending of their own had allowed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to waltz down the middle...
Pele was paid huge $120,000 just to tie his laces at 1970 World Cup due to furious Adidas-Puma row
THE LEGENDARY Pele was paid a whopping $120,000 to tie his laces at the 1970 World Cup amid a bitter row between Adidas and Puma. The world of football is in mourning after it was announced yesterday that the Pele had passed away aged 82 in his homeland. The icon,...
Yardbarker
Liverpool team news confirmed: Fabinho out & Konate makes the bench v Leicester
Liverpool’s final clash of 2022 will see the Reds come up against former manager Brendan Rodgers and his 13th-placed Leicester City at Anfield. The Merseysiders secured an impressive victory against Aston Villa following a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City that saw Jurgen Klopp’s men knocked out of the Carabao Cup.
