Fulham boss Marco Silva has challenged his side to get even better after enjoying a “special” 2022.The Craven Cottage outfit are ninth in the Premier League and host Southampton on Saturday eager to end the year on a high.Silva’s side stormed to the Sky Bet Championship title last season, scoring 106 goals and have adapted well to life back in the top flight but their Portuguese manager is not ready to settle.He told a press conference: “It’s been really special. The way we got the title, the way we were so dominant.“After that, we knew it was important to start...

21 HOURS AGO