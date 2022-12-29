ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Wolves vs. Man United live score, updates, highlights & lineups as Marcus Rashford is dropped for 'internal disciplinary' reason

Manchester United will aim to end a transitional year on a positive note when they take on Wolves at Molineux. The past 12 months have been seismic in many respects at Old Trafford, from the arrival of Erik ten Hag to the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Dutchman again showed himself to be a no-nonsense operator when he revealed before the game that in-form forward Marcus Rashford had been dropped to the bench for an "internal disciplinary" issue.
SB Nation

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, December 29

Good morning everyone! only a few hoddles left until the new year. We are now halfway through the EFL Championship and we still don’t know much about who will be promoted/relegated. Burnley and Sheffield United remain the favourites to stay up as they’re really the only two clubs with...
BBC

Pele: Premier League and EFL players wear black armbands to honour footballing great

Premier League and English Football League clubs wore black armbands and held a minute's applause before kick-off in Friday's games in honour of Brazil legend Pele. The Scottish Professional Football League has also suggested all clubs pay their respects with a minute's applause or "other appropriate gesture". Three-time World Cup...
SB Nation

Newcastle vs. Leeds - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference

Newcastle United will try to wrap up their dreamy 2022 calendar year with victory at St James’ Park this Saturday when they host Leeds United. I wrote “dreamy” because even after the October takeover nobody could have ever dreamed of a year in which NUFC played 35 games (36 tomorrow) racking up 71 Premier League points, tied for the fifth-most before the last weekend of play.
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all. Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep...
SB Nation

Gut Feelings for Leeds United v Manchester City

Manchester City successfully dispatched Liverpool from the Carabao Cup on their full return following the World Cup break. Now, City are in Yorkshire to restart their Premier League campaign. Our City Collective have their ideas as to how this match will go. Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue. City...
The Independent

Marco Silva wants to enjoy even more ‘special moments’ at Fulham

Fulham boss Marco Silva has challenged his side to get even better after enjoying a “special” 2022.The Craven Cottage outfit are ninth in the Premier League and host Southampton on Saturday eager to end the year on a high.Silva’s side stormed to the Sky Bet Championship title last season, scoring 106 goals and have adapted well to life back in the top flight but their Portuguese manager is not ready to settle.He told a press conference: “It’s been really special. The way we got the title, the way we were so dominant.“After that, we knew it was important to start...
SB Nation

Brendan Rodgers Says He has a Plan Against Liverpool

The Foxes were arguably embarrassed against Newcastle last time out, and Brendan Rodgers had a lot of complaints about his side’s mentality:. We were very disappointed with the performance. It was unlike what we‘ve been. We’ve been strong and aggressive. Fifty-two seconds into the game we made a mistake. It makes it difficult against a side high on confidence.
The Independent

Double jeopardy for Wout Faes as own goals sink Leicester against Liverpool

Leicester defender Wout Faes suffered the ignominy of scoring two own goals at Anfield to hand Liverpool a 2-1 victory which moved them within touching distance of the top four.And when the Belgian, in his first season at the club after a £15million move from Reims, thought his embarrassment could not get any worse he was taunted by second-half chants of ‘shoot’ from the Kop whenever he touched the ball.The 24-year-old’s calamitous seven-minute spell leading up to half-time handed Liverpool a lifeline they barely deserved after comedic defending of their own had allowed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to waltz down the middle...
Yardbarker

Liverpool team news confirmed: Fabinho out & Konate makes the bench v Leicester

Liverpool’s final clash of 2022 will see the Reds come up against former manager Brendan Rodgers and his 13th-placed Leicester City at Anfield. The Merseysiders secured an impressive victory against Aston Villa following a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City that saw Jurgen Klopp’s men knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

