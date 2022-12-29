Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
Jose Mourinho named his all-time XI of players he has managed and it included Ronaldo and Ozil… but NO Man Utd stars
JOSE MOURINHO revealed his all-time XI of players he has managed - but it had NO Manchester United stars selected. The Special One was appointed as United boss in May 2016, but despite winning the Europa League and Carabao Cup in his first season, fans never really took to him.
Man Utd set to open talks with Marcus Rashford over long-term deal with Ten Hag ‘obsessed’ with rejuvenated star
MANCHESTER UNITED are set to hold talks with Marcus Rashford over a new long-term deal, reports suggest. Rashford has drastically improved under United manager Erik ten Hag as he has already amassed five goals and three assists in 15 Premier League appearances. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Red...
Yardbarker
Juventus could lose two summer targets to Arsenal
Juventus has been targeting new players for some time now as Max Allegri seeks to bolster his squad. The Bianconeri recorded a huge loss in their last financial year, which will prevent them from making big money signings for a while. However, they must continue to find value in the...
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
Mbappé snatches winner for PSG after Neymar red card against Strasbourg
Neymar was sent off but Kylian Mbappé rescued Paris Saint-Germain with a late penalty to snatch a 2-1 victory over Strasbourg in the France striker’s first game since the World Cup final. Marquinhos opened the scoring by breaking free from his marker and heading in Neymar’s cross after...
Chelsea captain Sophie Ingle signs new contract through to 2025
Chelsea have announced Wales captain Sophie Ingle has extended her contract with the club through to the summer of 2025.The midfielder, 31, is in her second spell with the Blues, having initially had two years playing for them from 2012 to 2013.After stints at Bristol City and Liverpool, she then returned in 2018 and Chelsea have since won three Women’s Super League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups and been Champions League runners-up.Ingle, who has made over 100 appearances for Wales and also featured for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, said on Chelsea’s official website...
Yardbarker
Manchester United contact forward’s agent to rival Tottenham for potential transfer
Manchester United and Tottenham could reportedly both be set to battle it out for the transfer of Rennes striker Martin Terrier. According to a report from French outlet Media Foot, both Man Utd and Spurs have recently been in contact with Terrier’s agent to sound out the possibility of a deal.
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ANNOUNCE Cody Gakpo, Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing & close in on Enzo Fernandez – latest
LIVERPOOL have ANNOUNCED the shock signing of Cody Gakpo. PSV star Gakpo has completed his medical and now joins under the noses of rivals Manchester United. Elsewhere Chelsea have confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from...
Wolves vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Garnacho and Podence go close
Manchester United can move into the top four with a victory over Wolves this afternoon as Erik ten Hag’s men are only one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham, who face Aston Villa on Sunday. Meanwhile, three points for Wolves today would be a huge boost to their hopes of avoiding relegation and would take them out of the drop zone.The Red Devils restarted their Premier League campaign with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest as Marcus Rashford continued his hot streak of form and Anthony Martial also got on the scoresheet. Ten Hag’s team look pacey and determined but...
Watch mad moment Man Utd transfer target Alvaro Morata somehow recovers from injury after realising he’s scored
SCORING a goal in football is one of the best feelings - and for Alvaro Morata it even seems to miraculously cure injuries. Morata, a transfer target of Manchester United, scored a wonderful if not slightly bizarre goal for Atletico Madrid which saw him undergo a "miracle" recovery. The Chelsea...
BBC
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest will assess midfielder Jesse Lingard after he limped off against former side Manchester United in midweek. Goalkeeper Dean Henderson may return after being unable to face his parent club, but Morgan Gibbs-White is out. Chelsea defender Reece James will be out for up to four weeks with a...
Yardbarker
Watch: Gary Neville says Man United didn’t need Cody Gakpo after winger joins Liverpool
Manchester United were one of the clubs heavily linked with a move for former PSV winger Cody Gakpo over the last six months but the Dutchman has now joined Liverpool. Quite surprisingly, Gakpo’s move to Liverpool developed quickly and caught many United supporters off guard after months of links to the Old Trafford club.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Predicted Lineup To Face Wolves, Premier League
The final games of 2022 take place over this weekend as Manchester United travel away to Wolves on Saturday lunch time. United returned to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest with an emphatic win. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred were all on the score sheet as Erik Ten Hag’s...
Man Utd star complained it was ‘too hot’ during 4-0 hammering at Brentford as Ten Hag told ace to ‘stop whining’
ERIK TEN HAG told a Manchester United star to "stop whining" after they complained it was "too hot" during this season's 4-0 hammering by Brentford. The Dutchman had a poor start to life in the Premier League. United lost their opening game of the season 2-1 to Brighton. A 4-0...
Auxerre vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Auxerre take on Monaco in Ligue 1 today.Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag eager to add to attacking options in January
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United need to add to their striking options in the January transfer window to ensure they have enough cover for the busy second half of the campaign.Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford both scored in the 3-0 mid-week win over Nottingham Forest to show there are still plenty of goals in the United squad after Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit, but Ten Hag is acutely aware of the lack of depth in his group.With a fixture rush coming as clubs make up for lost time after the winter World Cup, that is an issue the United boss is...
Yardbarker
Liverpool team news confirmed: Fabinho out & Konate makes the bench v Leicester
Liverpool’s final clash of 2022 will see the Reds come up against former manager Brendan Rodgers and his 13th-placed Leicester City at Anfield. The Merseysiders secured an impressive victory against Aston Villa following a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City that saw Jurgen Klopp’s men knocked out of the Carabao Cup.
Wolves vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV
Manchester United travel to Wolves looking to continue their revival under Erik ten Hag.The Dutchman has taken the Red Devils to within a point of the top four after a big win over Nottingham Forest last time out, but Wolves will be confident after picking up three points over Everton in Julen Lopetegui’s first Premier League game in charge.“We will enjoy it but it is only three points and we know we have ahead of us a very hard task and we will continue working to improve a lot of things,” said Lopetegui. “I am aware of our position....
Yardbarker
Manchester United to offer 23-year-old new deal despite recent renewal
Manchester United reportedly planning to offer a new deal to Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot. The Premier League giants recently triggered a one-year extension in the player’s contract and they are ready to offer him another extension right away. The 23-year-old has Impressed with his performances this season and he...
Comments / 0