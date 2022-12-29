ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Devils Starting To Create Own Identity

By By SAM BUNDY Sports Editor
The Greeneville Sun
 2 days ago

When the Greeneville Greene Devils defeated Kentucky power Trinity 57-56 in the Arby’s Classic on Tuesday in Bristol, they stepped out of the shadows of Greeneville’s back-to-back state championships the past two seasons.

And coach Brad Woolsey couldn’t be more happy for this bunch.

“We knew that it was going to be a process. We had a disjointed summer with injuries and a lot of stuff that’s happened,” Woolsey said. “Hopefully, the win over Trinity will be a great springboard moving forward. Regardless of how the rest of the tournament goes, this group seeing they can perform in big venues, in big situations and get the job done is big.”

With Greeneville graduating four of five starters off last year’s team, including its top two scorers in Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Reid Satterfield during the back-to-back title runs, this year’s Devils have been working to establish their own identity.

It was understood that any growth was going to be stymied by Greeneville’s football team making another deep run in the playoffs. And when guard Adjatay Dabbs – the lone returning starter – suffered an ankle injury toward the end of football season, that further hindered things.

Or did it?

Without Dabbs, Trey Thompson – a 6-foot-6 freshman – established himself as a leader on both the offensive and defensive ends. And with Dabbs having returned to action last week, it appears the two are capable of getting the Devils rolling.

Against a Trinity team that won a state championship in Kentucky as well as the Arby’s Classic championship in 2019, Dabbs knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points while Thompson scored 16 points, pulled down 15 rebounds and blocked a couple shots.

“With Adjatay’s ability to get the ball down hill, we expect that to open some things up even more for Trey,” Woolsey said. “If you look back at (a 71-53 loss to Dobyns-Bennett and a 64-24 loss to Bearden earlier this month without Dabbs), those teams were just extremely physical with Trey and I was concerned about our inability to get the ball downhill to help open things up for him. And Adjatay adds another threat.

“... The game against Trinity demonstrated some of the things Adjatay can do. His confidence level was great. And Trey’s a kid who gets it. He understands Adjatay being back full force helps him and ultimately helps our team. They’re both going to do what it takes for our team to win, and I thought they had great chemistry in the Trinity game. They’ll continue to develop that, continue to get in sync.”

In Thursday’s quarterfinals of the Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall, Dabbs, Thompson and the rest of the Devils will face a Myers Park team out of Charlotte loaded with Division I college prospects. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m.

Myers Park’s Sir Mohammed, a 6-foot-6 junior guard and son of 18-year NBA center Nazr Mohammed, has at least 20 D-I offers. Sadiq White (6-foot-9) has multiple ACC and SEC offers, Bishop Boswell (6-3) is being recruited by Georgia and Wake Forest, and Elijah Strong (6-8) is committed to Wofford.

Santana Lynch (6-4) and Sam Walters (6-3) are also players Greeneville will have to contend with.

“They’ve got dudes all over the place and they’re well-coached,” Woolsey said. “For us, we’ve just got to be who we are, make plays and make shots. If we defend and make shots, we’re going to give ourselves a chance.”

The Greeneville Sun

ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

