Kyle, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested for shooting vehicle that his wife and another man were in

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting multiple times into a vehicle that his wife and another man were in on Christmas Eve, police say. According to court documents, the victim was inside her vehicle with another man, and they were driving in the parking lot. Francesco Formica, 20 then showed up at the location and approached his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat. Formica then shot into the vehicle three times. The driver of the vehicle and the victim crashed their vehicle into several parked vehicles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two men arrested in street racing crash that injured three, including mother and daughter

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother and her child remain in the hospital after being injured in a street racing crash on Wednesday. Friday evening officials arrested a second man in connection to the crash, 19-year-old Dawson Gerald McCulley. 33-year-old Hammer John Felan was arrested earlier this week. Both face a number of charges and are in the Bexar County Jail. The passenger in Felan's car was also injured in the crash.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

APD looking for suspects in South Austin food truck theft

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for two men they say stole a food truck trailer in South Austin in early November. APD says the theft happened on Nov. 3 just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of E. William Cannon Drive. The two suspects were...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Caught on camera: Thieves steal camper off South Austin driveway

AUSTIN, Texas - A South Austin man is looking for his camper stolen in broad daylight the day after Christmas. He was able to get surveillance video from his neighbors after thieves stole his trailer off his driveway in the McKinney Falls neighborhood. "I was at work and got home...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Fourth suspect arrested in connection to shots fired at Milam County deputy

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fourth person has been charged with the attempted shooting of Milam County Deputy Keith Beasley earlier this month during a traffic stop. 33-year-old Russell Whitley was booked into the Milam County jail Wednesday on charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and engaging in organized criminal activity.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

More Enforcement Wanted for Street Racing

SAN ANTONIO -- Some feel not enough is being done to curb illegal street racing. In fact, one local car enthusiast believes social media is the number one reason people feel the need to show off how fast they can go. " It's all about the likes, how they monetize...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man turns himself in for involvement in hit-and-run, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The driver of a vehicle that fled after hitting a pedestrian on San Antonio's far North Side has turned himself in, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Department. Antonie Rivera, 38, was involved in a crash near the 5700 block of East Evans Road around 3:30 a.m....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested for murder in Southside road-rage shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for murder after shooting a victim and fleeing the scene. The shooting occurred Dec. 15, on the 400 block of Lebanon St, towards the Southside of town. According to the police, Joe Longoria and the 49-year-old victim were arguing when Longoria...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested for hit-and-run that killed two teens on Rigsby Avenue

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is facing charges in the fatal hit-and-run of two teenagers. The San Antonio Police Department arrested Lee Roy Morales, 23, and charged him with Failure to Stop and Render Aid-Death. The accident happened on December 16, on the 2700 block of Rigsby...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
dailytrib.com

Cottonwood Shores mayor arrested on deadly conduct charges

Cottonwood Shores Mayor Donald Orr was arrested Saturday, Dec. 24, on two counts of deadly conduct for an Oct. 4 incident involving two first responders. The 82-year-old turned himself in to the Burnet County Jail on Christmas Eve and was released later that day after posting two $4,000 bonds. According...
COTTONWOOD SHORES, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Highway 90 Major Crash Follow-Up

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has arrested one man and remain on the lookout for another, after a street racing crash that sent a mother and her young daughter to the hospital. Booked into the Bexar County Jail by proxy due to his extensive hospital injuries, John Hammer Felan. He faces at least 5 felony charges, most of them street racing related, another charge related to injury to a child. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said, "It's a pandemic in our area, an epidemic in our society these people continue to do this." Remnants from last night's crash litter parts of Highway 90 from two street car racers that sent a woman in her 40's and her 10 year old daughter to University Health Hospital. BCSO says Felan lost control and flipped his car into the east bound lane of the highway where the mom and daughter were travelling. "They're out there showing a lot of disregard for human life to include their own and their passengers clearly, " said Sheriff Salazar during a church event on the city's west side this morning. He added Felan did have a passenger in his vehicle. She remains hospitalized , and her name has yet to be released. On the run, the driver of a white Volkswagen GTI hatchback with a black racing stripe on the side. Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran has been working with San Antonio Police, the Department of Public Safety, and the Bexar County Sheriff' Office on illegal street racing for years. She released this statement : “Public Safety has always been a top priority for me and for my district whether it tackling Domestic Violence, or illegal street racing. My office has been working diligently with Chief McManus though the street racing task force where we were able to track racing takeovers, and monitored possible illegal street racing activities on social media. In my district, we have a lot of rural areas as well at TX Dot HWY’s in which we need to work closely with both our Sherriff’s Dept. and Texas Highway Patrol to address this type of Illegal activity. Here in the city we are addressing our man power issues in order have the right department size for the geographical size of our city and the population living within it. We also have State laws that went into effect in 2021 addressing this issue, but need the judicial system to hold these racers accountable for their actions. " Sheriff Salazar said, "Although we will have a lot more deputies out on the roadways during this holiday season patrolling, we would prefer that the people get the point on their own and just decide to do the responsible thing and not drink and drive and not street race." The Bexar County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with any dash cam video of that night or information about the driver of the white Volkswagen GTI hatchback with a black racing stripe on the side to please email their office at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org or you can call in any tips at 210-335-6070. All information will remain confidential.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

'100% Preventable': 8-year-old child dies in suspected drunk-driving crash

SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio family is warning others ahead of the holiday weekend to not drink and drive - as it could cost you. Marae Vidales' family said they are living in a nightmare. The eight-year-old was killed in a suspected drunk-driving crash just before Christmas. Her family said Marae’s mother, 34-year-old Nicole Ovalle, was driving. Ovalle now faces an intoxication manslaughter charge.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

