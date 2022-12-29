Read full article on original website
Cedar Rapids Woman Is Called A Hero After Going Viral On TikTok
A woman in Cedar Rapids is going viral on social media for what most users are saying are the right reasons. A couple of anti-Semitic people were hanging signs to traffic on I-380 and the woman who is being called a hero and thanked on social media by most interjects to take down the signs in front of police.
Hawk fans gather at bar that Iowa native owns in Nashville
An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
Guttenberg man shoots 5 vehicles at Dubuque County residence
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 21st, 2022, Dubuque County Dispatch responded to a 911 call of a subject who had shot windows out of vehicles in the 17000 block of Balltown Rd. Investigators say two people heard gunshots coming from outside the residence. Security cameras revealed that 28-year-old Timothy...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
New retailer appears to be on its way to IC’s southeast side
A new retailer appears to be on its way to Iowa City’s southeast side. On Tuesday the Iowa City Marketplace posted on its Facebook page that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet was coming in 2023. The company touts itself as, “Good stuff cheap.”. The post said Ollie’s sells electronics,...
HI-3 Crash Sends Drivers to the Hospital
A crash on Highway 3, near Oelwein sent two drivers to the hospital Wednesday morning. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around 6:35 in the morning. According to deputies 41 year old Allen Krum was traveling eastbound when he crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by 52 year old Lillian Smith. Both drivers were transported to the hospital, both vehicles are believed to be totaled. Krum was cited for Failure to Secure Liability Insurance and for Driving on the Wrong Side of the Roadway.
Unidentified body recovered from Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:57 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of found human remains. Emergency crews were dispatched to an area of the Cedar River near Bertram, where hunters reported finding the body. A rescue/recovery team located and retrieved the remains. Identification of the...
Cedar Rapids Food Truck’s New Restaurant Now Open!
The wait is over! If you're a fan of Coyle's Hibachi Chef food truck then you'll be happy to hear that their new sit-down restaurant is open for business!. Coyle's Facebook page posted pictures of their new location at 3847 First Ave. SE in Cedar Rapids. The building used to be the home of Winifred's until it closed back in 2020. The restaurant will offer the same amazing food that they made famous at their food truck near the Blind Pig on Center Point Road in Cedar Rapids.
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Ottumwa man arrested for destroying restaurant
RIVERSIDE, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has been arrested in connection with a July burglary that forced a restaurant to close its doors to the public. Travis David Lennox, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested by the Ottumwa Police Department on December 23, 2022, in connection with a July 17, 2022, burglary of La Chiva Loka, a restaurant in Riverside, Iowa.
Iowa City man stopped for erratic driving charged with OWI and pill possession
An Iowa City man stopped for erratic driving and an equipment violation was charged with OWI and possession of a controlled substance early Wednesday morning. Police stopped 51-year-old Effrin Hobbs of Taylor drive just after 3 am for a defective brake light and for crossing over the center and fog lines as he was traveling eastbound on US 6 near the 1st Avenue intersection. Upon contact, Hobbs reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
Iowa Trooper says Driver Ticketed Going 117 mph on I-80 Christmas Day
(West Branch, IA) -- On Christmas Day, just one day after Blizzard Warnings were dropped, a trooper pulled a driver he says was going 117 miles an hour on I-80 near West Branch. There were still dozens of cars and semis in the ditches and medians in that stretch of...
Iowa food pantry recovering after burst pipe causes flooding
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — With the cold weather eastern Iowa saw over the past week, many have experienced burst pipes causing flooding in their homes. One Cedar Rapids church is now dealing with just that as they discovered a burst pipe impacting more than just their organization, KCRG reports.
One person, three dogs die in Iowa mobile home fire
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) — One person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday, KCRG reports. A police officer was the first to arrive on the scene and...
Davenport changes recycling, bulky waste calendars
The city of Davenport is making changes to its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar program. The shift comes after evaluating the cost, benefit, and use of the annually mailed calendar, according to a city release Thursday. Beginning with the 2023 solid waste season, the city will no longer mail...
Man accused of stealing woman’s car at knifepoint formally charged Wednesday
The man who allegedly stole a woman’s car at knifepoint earlier this month and arrested in Illinois has been returned to Johnson County and formally charged. In the arrest report, the victim was leaving her Oaknoll Court residence the afternoon of December 12th when she was approached by 20-year-old Dewayne Corley-Jones Jr. of Iowa City. He allegedly was brandishing a knife and held it to her throat. Corley-Jones then reportedly told the woman he was going to take her car and made her roll under a nearby car before fleeing.
Iowa City woman who totaled car while allegedly drunk tried to walk away from accident
An Iowa City woman who was involved in an accident while allegedly intoxicated tried to walk away from officers investigating the incident. Officers were called to the 900 block of North Governor Street just before 12:40 am Friday after 46-year-old Leslie Delassus of Crestview Avenue totaled her Honda Accord. Upon contact, Delassus allegedly admitted that she had too much to drink to be driving, then walked away from officers.
Mobile home fire in North Liberty results in fatality
A Golf View Trailer Park resident perished when their mobile home caught fire Tuesday night. The Gazette reports that North Liberty Fire Department crews were dispatched in the 10pm hour to the trailer. A police officer was first on scene and saw flames at the front door and at a back window.
Ottumwa Man Arrested in Connection to Riverside Restaurant Burglary
(Washington County, IA) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office makes an arrest in connection to a restaurant burglary in Riverside earlier this year. Police responded to reports of the burglary on July 17th at La Chiva Loka on West 1st St. Investigators say damage done to the restaurant caused it to close to the public. An investigation led to officers identifying 35 year-old Travis David of Ottumwa as the suspect. David was arrested and taken to the Washington County jail and later released on bond.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
