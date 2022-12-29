A crash on Highway 3, near Oelwein sent two drivers to the hospital Wednesday morning. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene around 6:35 in the morning. According to deputies 41 year old Allen Krum was traveling eastbound when he crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driven by 52 year old Lillian Smith. Both drivers were transported to the hospital, both vehicles are believed to be totaled. Krum was cited for Failure to Secure Liability Insurance and for Driving on the Wrong Side of the Roadway.

OELWEIN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO