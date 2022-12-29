Read full article on original website
Related
T-Mobile Could Owe You Money from Their $350 Million Data Breach Settlement: The Deadline to Claim is Approaching
T-Mobile settled a class action lawsuit for $350 million back in July 2022 due to a 2021 data breach that leaked important personal information. As part of the settlement, T-Mobile has agreed to pay an additional $150 million to upgrade its data protection. If you feel like you are eligible, file a claim now.
NBC Miami
Facebook Parent Meta Agrees to Pay $725 Million to Settle Privacy Lawsuit
Facebook parent Meta has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a class action lawsuit that claimed the social media giant gave third parties access to user data without their consent. The class action lawsuit was prompted in 2018 after Facebook disclosed that the information of 87 million users was...
Beware the 'pig butchering' crypto scam sweeping across America
The FBI says America has a "pig butchering" problem. And it's costing victims millions of dollars.
The deadline to claim up to $25-$100 from T-Mobile's $350M class action lawsuit data breach settlement is January 2023
According to a recent news report, millions of T-Mobile customers are eligible to file a claim to receive payments from the class action lawsuit. Photo byCoolcaesar at the English-language Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,
e-cryptonews.com
The Rise Of Crypto Hackers And The Best Ways To Steer Clear Of Them
Crypto hacking is a growing problem in the cryptocurrency industry. With the rise of digital currencies and the rise in the value of some of these currencies, hackers are finding new ways to target users and take advantage of their vulnerabilities. What is crypto hacking?. Crypto hacking is a form...
FTC orders Mastercard to stop blocking competitor debit payments
The Federal Trade Commission has ordered Mastercard to cease business practices it claims are designed to bar vendors from routing payments through third parties.
Platform Accountability and Transparency Act: Could This Increase TikTok's Chances of Being Banned?
In the wake of attempts to regulate social media, the Platform Accountability and Transparency Act (PATA) has been proposed to increase transparency by requiring platforms like Twitter, TikTok, and others to share internal data. This bipartisan act has generated a lot of debate among lawmakers and tech giants as they try to balance user privacy with the need for greater transparency. Let’s take a closer look at this proposed legislation and what it could mean for social media users.
u.today
Binance’s Voyager Deal Under Scrutiny Due to Security Concerns
In a recently filed notice, the U.S. has indicated that Binance's acquisition of Voyager may require a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). If CFIUS determines that one or more of these transactions is subject to its jurisdiction and poses a national security risk, it will then analyze the risks associated with said transaction.
The FTC’s newest commissioner speaks
Alvaro Bedoya, a data expert and the newest commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission, talks to POLITICO’s Josh Sisco about why tech isn’t everything, how to look out for the people Washington might be ignoring — and why mail-order ribeye steaks are cut too small.
MI Republicans propose TikTok ban on state gov. devices amid security concerns
In a statement, a spokesperson for Michigan's Department of Technology, Management, and Budget said they're still trying to vet the platform.
Uber Hit by Massive Data Breach
Uber has fallen victim to another cyber attack, this time affecting employees.Photo byViktor Avdeev/UnsplashonUnsplash. Earlier this month, Uber reported a massive data breach. This is not the first time a data breach impacted the drive-sharing firm. This time stemming from a compromised third-party vendor. Uber released a statement to Bleeping Computer saying: "the files are related to an incident at a third-party vendor and are unrelated to our security incident in September.” Along with corporate data, IT reports, Windows login names, email addresses and data destruction reports were leaked.
CBS News
585K+
Followers
76K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0