In the wake of attempts to regulate social media, the Platform Accountability and Transparency Act (PATA) has been proposed to increase transparency by requiring platforms like Twitter, TikTok, and others to share internal data. This bipartisan act has generated a lot of debate among lawmakers and tech giants as they try to balance user privacy with the need for greater transparency. Let’s take a closer look at this proposed legislation and what it could mean for social media users.

3 DAYS AGO