The Rise Of Crypto Hackers And The Best Ways To Steer Clear Of Them

Crypto hacking is a growing problem in the cryptocurrency industry. With the rise of digital currencies and the rise in the value of some of these currencies, hackers are finding new ways to target users and take advantage of their vulnerabilities. What is crypto hacking?. Crypto hacking is a form...
Platform Accountability and Transparency Act: Could This Increase TikTok's Chances of Being Banned?

In the wake of attempts to regulate social media, the Platform Accountability and Transparency Act (PATA) has been proposed to increase transparency by requiring platforms like Twitter, TikTok, and others to share internal data. This bipartisan act has generated a lot of debate among lawmakers and tech giants as they try to balance user privacy with the need for greater transparency. Let’s take a closer look at this proposed legislation and what it could mean for social media users.
Binance’s Voyager Deal Under Scrutiny Due to Security Concerns

In a recently filed notice, the U.S. has indicated that Binance's acquisition of Voyager may require a review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). If CFIUS determines that one or more of these transactions is subject to its jurisdiction and poses a national security risk, it will then analyze the risks associated with said transaction.
The FTC’s newest commissioner speaks

Alvaro Bedoya, a data expert and the newest commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission, talks to POLITICO’s Josh Sisco about why tech isn’t everything, how to look out for the people Washington might be ignoring — and why mail-order ribeye steaks are cut too small.
Uber Hit by Massive Data Breach

Uber has fallen victim to another cyber attack, this time affecting employees.Photo byViktor Avdeev/UnsplashonUnsplash. Earlier this month, Uber reported a massive data breach. This is not the first time a data breach impacted the drive-sharing firm. This time stemming from a compromised third-party vendor. Uber released a statement to Bleeping Computer saying: "the files are related to an incident at a third-party vendor and are unrelated to our security incident in September.” Along with corporate data, IT reports, Windows login names, email addresses and data destruction reports were leaked.
