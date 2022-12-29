ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tampa Bay Times

Dear Penny: Is my underachieving 52-year-old boyfriend using me?

My boyfriend is a bit of an underachiever. He’s 52 and makes $15 an hour working about 25 to 30 hours per week. He has his paychecks garnished for back child support. He says he was injured and couldn’t work much when his kids were growing up, so he only nets a couple hundred a week. He lives with his parents and doesn’t pay for food or rent.
StaceyNHerrera

Couple attributes marriage happiness to "never stop dating your spouse"

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It’s a little-known fact that marriage success doesn’t just happen because you’ve said your “I do’s.” The truth is that couples must put effort into keeping the spark alive in their relationship long after the honeymoon ends.
boldsky.com

New Year 2023: Detox Your Home To Allow A Continuous Flow Of Good Luck

Chinese, as per their authoritative scriptures, believe that house in a mess is a sign of misfortune and forebode ill luck. It is not just about decluttering but it means keeping it clear in every possible way. The purpose of the cleaning spree is to sweep away the new year in its entirety along with its misfortunes and usher in the new year with its good tidings.
Distractify

How to Set New Year's Resolutions For Kids That Add Value to Their Lives and Yours

When we think of New Year’s resolutions, often they’re focused on our own goals, like getting that promotion at work, finally learning to “love” Pilates, and eating at home more often than dining out. But when it comes to aiming higher and doing better, there really is no age limit! In fact, incorporating New Year’s resolutions for kids into your year-in-review routine offers benefits for the entire family.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Making and Keeping New Year’s Resolutions that Last

(Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)Photo byAndreas DressonUnsplash. Enthusiastically resolve to change, but within days or weeks lose interest and can’t motivate yourself? Wonder why you get sidetracked by distractions or become easily discouraged when quick results aren’t forthcoming?

