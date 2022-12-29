Read full article on original website
Dana White explains why the UFC is not interested in cross-promotion events: “They’re going to be here anyway”
UFC president Dana White has explained why the promotion isn’t interested in co-promoting with other companies. For many years now, Dana White’s primary focus has been growing the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In turn, then, he’s also been growing mixed martial arts as a whole. Plenty of other...
UFC Legend Dies
Legendary fighter Stephan Bonnar, a key figure in the growth and spread of the UFC, has reportedly died, according to The Associated Press. Bonnar reportedly died late last week following "presumed heart complications while at work," according to a statement released by the UFC. No further details regarding his death were released.
bodyslam.net
Former UFC title challenger Sara McMann signs multi-fight agreement with Bellator
One-time UFC title challenger Sara McMann is the latest addition to the Bellator roster. McMann has signed a multi-fight deal with the Paramount-owned promotion, MMA Fighting confirmed with Bellator officials, to compete in the featherweight division. The move was initially reported by Ariel Helwani. McMann, 42, completed her UFC contract...
Yardbarker
Patricio Freire: I Make More Per Fight Than the UFC Heavyweight Champion
Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire can look back on 2022 as a year to remember. After regaining the 145-pound belt in a rematch against A.J. McKee at Bellator 277 in April, Freire successfully defended the crown against Hungarian contender Adam Borics at Belaltor 286 this past October. He’ll conclude his campaign with a cross-promotional matchup against Rizin Fighting Federation champion Kleber Koike Erbst on New Year’s Eve.
MMAmania.com
Cowboy Cerrone open to boxing Jake Paul: ‘How could I say no to millions of dollars?’
Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is already teasing a combat sports comeback. Cerrone made his final walk as a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter on July 2, 2022. Suffering a second round guillotine submission loss to Jim Miller (watch highlights), Cerrone retired winless in his final seven fights and decided that it was finally time to call it a career.
Exclusive: Cris Cyborg Plans To Fight Cat Zingano In The Summer
Cris Cyborg has revealed her next MMA fight will likely be against Cat Zingano. When Zingano signed with Bellator, a featherweight showdown against Cyborg seemed inevitable. Now that the Brazilian MMA legend got her feet wet in boxing, the matchup against ‘Alpha’ is expected to take place in 2023. During an interview with Mike Owens of MiddleEasy, the current Bellator women’s featherweight champion had this to say about what’s next:
Yair Rodriguez explains how he would “benefit” from Alexander Volkanovski beating Islam Makhachev at UFC 284
Featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez has explained why he would “benefit” from Alexander Volkanovski beating Islam Makhachev in their upcoming lightweight title fight at UFC 284. Rodriguez will be rooting for Volkanovski to become a two-weight-division champion but does realise the Australian’s monumental task ahead of him. Volkanovski...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Sara McMann 'not bashing the UFC' but says Bellator offered 'really great money' to sign
Sara McMann has no ill will toward the UFC. In fact, she said the promotion that served as her home for nearly nine years took “really good care of me.”. All chapters must come to an end, however, and for McMann (13-6), it was time to move on from the UFC, where she amassed a 7-6 recent inside the octagon while fighting the likes of Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes, Miesha Tate and more. She recently signed a contract to join Bellator, and said it was important to find out her worth on the open market before putting pen to paper.
MMA Fighting
RIZIN champion Kleber Koike: ’I lost a year of my life believing in the UFC’
Kleber Koike once dreamed of signing with the UFC, but that is no longer a goal for the RIZIN featherweight champion. Back in 2017, when Koike clinched the KSW title and capped off an impressive 20-1-1 run over seven years competing in Asia and Europe, a UFC move felt like a foregone conclusion. However, after becoming a free agent following a KSW title loss to Mateusz Gamrot in 2018 did not lead to the UFC shot he was hoping for, Koike instead ended up in RIZIN. He promptly finished five straight opponents to take the 145-pound title away from Juntarou Ushiku.
Sean Brady vs. Michel Pereira added to the UFC Fight Night card in San Antonio
Both fighters are going into the Alamo City bout with something to prove.
CBS Sports
Best of Boxing in 2022: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano earns Fight of the Year for epic battle
There is a strong argument to be made that no sporting event can match the excitement of a great boxing match. Like every year, 2022 saw plenty of truly great fights across the sport. From the biggest women's boxing fight in history to an action-filled rematch, there were plenty of...
MMAmania.com
Shogun Rua recalls near ‘super’ fight with Fedor Emelianenko: ‘It would have been an honor’
Mid-2000s mixed martial arts (MMA) didn’t get much better than watching Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Fedor Emelianenko fights. During the PRIDE FC heyday in Japan, Rua and Emelianenko were two of the promotion’s most successful and popular stars. Consistent entertainers with their violent fighting styles, a match between the two would have had fans salivating. Believe it or not, it actually was possible despite the weight difference.
Exclusive: Cris Cyborg Still on Board For Cross-Promotional Clash With Kayla Harrison: ‘We Can Do It in Bellator’
Cris Cyborg is still on board for a cross-promotional class with two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison. While Cyborg continues to reign supreme as the Bellator featherweight champion, Harrison is learning to cope with the first setback of her mixed martial arts career. Stepping into her third-straight PFL championship bout in November, Harrison fell short of the trifecta, losing to division rival Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision. Discussing her thoughts on Harrison’s first loss with Mike Owens in a MiddleEasy exclusive, Cyborg said:
Paulo Costa and Belal Muhammad chime in on Khamzat Chimaev’s claim that nobody wants to fight him
Paulo Costa and Belal Muhammad have both laughed off Khamzat Chimaev’s claim that nobody wants to fight him. It’s no secret that Khamzat Chimaev is one of the scariest fighters in mixed martial arts. He’s unbeaten in the UFC and, in the eyes of many, has the potential to become a two-weight UFC champion.
Ex-UFC Fighter Who Beat Jiri Prochazka & Has Ties to Ramzan Kadyrov Found Dead
Former UFC light heavyweight fighter Abdul-Kerim Edilov, an ally of Ramzan Kadyrov, has died at the age of 31. Mixed martial artists who have links to the Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov have come under fire as of late. Kadyrov has faced criticism for his alleged stance on LGBTQ people and human rights abuses. He has been accused by some of trying to use MMA for sports washing his public standing globally.
Ex-UFC Title Challenger Dan Hardy & Former UFC Fighter Veronica Macedo Get Married (Photos)
Former UFC title challenger Dan Hardy and fellow former UFC veteran Veronica Macedo have gotten married. The pair both announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with photos. One of the photos includes Hardy signing their marriage certificate. As for Macedo, she shared a photograph of herself and her...
MMAmania.com
Bellator MMA vs RIZIN results: Live streaming play-by-play updates and results
Bellator MMA and RIZIN are set to stage a historic event early tomorrow (Sat., Dec. 31, 2022) from inside the famed Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan which will feature five of best fighters the promotion has to offer square off against one another. Headlining the event will be A.J. McKee taking on RIZIN Lightweight champion, Roberto de Souza, in a non-title fight. In further action, RIZIN Featherweight champion will take on current Bellator MMA 145-pound king, Patricio Pitbull.
Sara McMann wants to build toward Cris Cyborg fight in Bellator: 'You beat her, you are the best featherweight'
Sara McMann sees a fight with Cris Cyborg on the horizon, but she wants to earn it. After an almost 10-year UFC tenure, McMann (13-6) signed a multifight deal with Bellator and will compete in the featherweight division. The 42-year-old Olympic silver medalist in wrestling is targeting a March return,...
Henry Cejudo: UFC not doing Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera any justice by making them fight at the Apex
Henry Cejudo is bothered to see Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera’s headliner take place at the UFC Apex. Sandhagen (15-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) faces Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) at UFC Fight Night 219 on Feb. 18 in the UFC’s smaller cage in Las Vegas, and former two-division champ Cejudo thinks a fight of this magnitude should be in front of a sold-out crowd.
BBC
Bellator v Rizin: AJ McKee on his father, being a 'teddy bear' and the Pitbull trilogy
Venue: Saitama Super Arena, Japan Date: Saturday, 31 December. Coverage: Watch on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer from 21:00 GMT. AJ McKee Jr was about 12 years old when he asked his father what would turn out to be a lifechanging question. Growing up in California, McKee spent a lot...
