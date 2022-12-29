What is the greatest photo taken in NBA history?

Charles Hoff/NY Daily News via Getty Images

As one of the most storied clubs in NBA history, any accounting of the history of the league would be incomplete without taking the Boston Celtics into account. Of course, such was the case in a recent deep dive put together by the folks over at the Kogostomus YouTube channel when they went in search of the greatest photo in NBA history.

There is an abundance to choose from across the seven decades and counting of the league. Celtics present and past are among the samples explored in the clip.

From the earliest days of the NBA to the present, Celtics players have been a spectacular and important part of that photographic history.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to see what the video settles on for its pick.

