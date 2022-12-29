Read full article on original website
Afternoon Bites: Hailey Piper Fiction, Unfilmable Books, Revisiting 2022’s Books, and More
The Arcanist published new fiction by Hailey Piper. Coming soon to the NYPL, a participatory theater experience called A Thousand Days. At GQ, Jason Diamond wrote about unfilmable books. Bright Wall/Dark Room explored the place where romcoms and numbers converge. The New York Times ventured into the world of Jewish...
Afternoon Bites: LittlePuss Press’s Books, Alisson Wood Interviewed, Bora Chung on Horror, and More
The New York Times talked about the work being done by LittlePuss Press. The National Book Foundation announced its strategic plan for the next three years. Alisson Wood talked memoirs with Daily Kos. Maris Kreizman discussed her year in books at The Millions. At Hazlitt, Dashiel Carrera and Michael J....
