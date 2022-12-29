Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Things to do in Roanoke and the Blue RidgeJourneyswithsteveRoanoke, VA
Rising temperatures in the Roanoke Valley pose a risk of bursting pipesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local warming shelters are available in the Roanoke Valley to get people out of freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenVinton, VA
Related
Augusta Free Press
Prized recruit may be the key for Virginia Tech to rebound quickly from BC loss
No game in the Atlantic Coast Conference is easy, especially when on the road. Virginia Tech’s 70-65 loss in overtime at Boston College on last week was no different, with old issues coming to the surface again, ending what was a six-game winning streak for the Hokies. But there...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Makes the Top 10 for Four-Star WR Alex Taylor
After a strong close to the 2023 high school recruiting cycle at Early Signing Day, Virginia Tech is carrying lots of momentum on the recruiting trail into the 2024 cycle. That continued over the past week with the Hokies making the top 10 for four-star WR Alex Taylor out of Greensboro, NC.
247Sports
Game Preview: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
After a week off with the holiday break, the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2, 1-1) are back in action at the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-4, 1-1) on Saturday at noon at Lawrence Joel Veteran's Memorial Coliseum. Virginia Tech enters the game following an upset loss to Boston College where Hunter Cattoor went down with an injury and is now questionable for this game while Wake Forest enters off a big upset win over Duke. This game is projected to be very close and it could come down to which injured players actually get on the court for the Hokies. The game will be televised on ACC Network Extra.
gobblercountry.com
No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies Dominate the West Coast
Following their defeat of the then No. 7 Missouri Tigers, but before the Christmas holiday, the Virginia Tech Hokies traveled out to Palo Alto, CA to take on the Lindenwood Lions and Stanford Cardinal. The Hokies first took on Lindenwood and absolutely liquified the Lions, 52-0, before taking down Stanford,...
WSLS
Salem Mayhem falls in season opener to Hampton Hammerheads
SALEM, Va. – The newest hot-ticket item is coming to the Salem Civic Center on Friday. The Professional Box Lacrosse Association has rolled out nine teams to start this league, and one of them is right here in Salem. You’ve probably seen lacrosse played outside on a bigger field, but take the game indoors, it’s more physical, faster, and fun to watch.
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg Institute discovers potential piece of school’s history
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christiansburg Institute believes it may have uncovered a piece of its history. “We had a community member who reached out to the chair of our board and seemed to notice what appeared to be remnants of a bridge,” Executive Director of the Christiansburg Institute Chris Sanchez said.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: A look back on 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns are full of restaurants that bring their own unique style and flavor to their menus. In 2022, we featured nearly 40 restaurants for Hometown Eats, all with a loyal fan base and eager to welcome new customers with open arms!. Be sure to check...
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power finishes restoring power
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power finished restoring power in Franklin, Campbell, and Roanoke counties Tuesday. Around 50,000 customers lost their power Friday due to the storm. One tree fell near Autumn Lane, leaving the entire street without power. Barbara Tillman was one of those people left without power after...
cbs17
Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
SCOTT DREYER: Meet The Roanoke Politician Who Kept Your Grocery Taxes High This Holiday Season
Quick! What do these items have in common? Turkey Ham Chuck Roast Pork Loin Cornish Hens Cranberries Potatoes Sweet Potatoes Green Beans Rolls Corn Cheese Flour Sugar Egg Nog Hot Chocolate Mix For one thing, they are popular food items, most not only year-long, but especially at the holiday season. Plus, if you are a […]
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Wendy Blankenship Cox
We are saddened to announce that Wendy Blankenship Cox, age 46 of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was a caring mother, daughter, sister,and friend. Wendy was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and had a long career in sales at Xaloy. She was fun-loving with an enormous heart. There were many occasions when Wendy would go without to help complete strangers. She loved her motorcycles and driving fast down a deserted road. Wendy had a special place in her heart for her family, and her dogs Walter and Nugget, whom she loved dearly. Our lives will not be the same with the loss of our dear mother, daughter, sister and friend.
WDBJ7.com
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
WSET
Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
Dramatic Changes In The Alleghany Highlands Mark 2022, As New Year Approaches
Two major changes in the Alleghany Highlands took place on July 1, the official formation of Alleghany Highlands Public Schools and the name change from Dabney S. Lancaster Community College to Mountain Gateway Community College. Consolidation of Covington City Schools with Alleghany County Public Schools brought about a new school board and superintendent on July 1, along with the name change of Alleghany High School Mountaineers to Alleghany High School Cougars. Covington High School has been scheduled to serve as the school district’s middle school (Covington Middle School), and Alleghany High School will serve as the new district’s facility for acquiring a...
993thex.com
SWVA communities receive funding to support farmers and food producers
Virginia Governor Youngkin announced on Thursday that two Southwest Virginia localities are receiving funding to support local farms and food producers. The money comes from Youngkin’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund. Youngkin stresses the importance of agriculture and forestry in the Commonwealth’s economy. $50,000 will go to Carroll...
WSAZ
Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
New Chief of Police appointed in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As of the new year the Martinsville Police Department has announced they have appointed a new Chief of Police. Deputy Chief of 5 years, Rob Fincher will be stepping up as the chief on Jan. 1 after serving as a police officer for over 28 years. The police department says he […]
WDBJ7.com
Federal funding approved for Wiley Drive Bridge construction project in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke will be receiving federal funding for the Wiley Drive Bridge project on the Greenway. $2.5 million will go toward raising the low water bridge so it sits higher above the water. That area of the Wasena neighborhood has been prone to flooding because of how low the bridge is.
WSLS
Fatback Soul Shack restaurant in Christiansburg set to close
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Fatback Soul Shack, also called The Soul Shack, in Christiansburg is set to close, the restaurant staff announced Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you to all our loyal customers. It’s been our pleasure to serve you,” Shack staff said in a post. “Because of rising costs and a poor economy Fatback Soul Shack is closed.”
Comments / 0