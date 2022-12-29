ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Tate Branded 'Emperor Of Cringe' After Sparring With Climate Change Activist Greta Thunberg Over CO2 Emissions

By Connor Surmonte
 1 day ago
Andrew Tate was dubbed the “emperor of cringe” this week after sparring back-and-forth online with the young and outspoken climate change activist Greta Thunberg , RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the surprising back-and-forth between Tate, 36, and Thunberg, 19, began on Tuesday when Tate attempted to mock Thunberg on Twitter by tagging her in a post flaunting his collection of 33 supercars.

"I have 33 cars," he wrote. "My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s."

"Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions," the former professional kickboxer-turned-controversial media figure added.

Shortly thereafter, Thunberg responded with a message that ultimately garnered more than 160 million views and 2.5 million likes on the social media platform.

"Yes, please do enlighten me," the 19-year-old activist replied. “Email me at smalld---energy@getalife.com."

Nearly ten hours later, Tate fired back at Thunberg with a response that resulted in other Twitter users branding him the “emperor of cringe” for the “least alpha comeback [they’ve] ever seen.”

"Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small p---s [Greta Thunberg]” he wrote. “The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life.”

Tate also attached a concerning video to his follow-up tweet that saw him dressed in a red robe while smoking a cigar and mocking Thunberg over the “greenhouse gases” the cigar “releases.”

“I'm obviously a stranger to online controversy, it's not something I often do,” he said in the video. “But now the mainstream Press is commenting on the fact that I was informing Greta that my very extensive car collection – with internal combustion engines which run on dead dinosaurs – have an enormous emission profile.”

“And she responded by telling me her own email address. Greta's email address is ‘I have small d--- energy,’” Tate continued. “Why would that be your own email address, Greta? Strange.”

“Obviously I don't want to assume her gender, it's 50/50. But it is what it is,” the former Big Brother guest star concluded. “I'm not actually mad at Greta. Please bring me pizza and make sure these boxes are not recycled.”

Mere moments after Tate’s response, Twitter users swarmed the platform and mocked Tate over his failed comeback against Thunberg.

“Oh my god you are literally the emperor of cringe,” wrote one user. “Ten hours to formulate a clap back, and this is what your superior intellect could put together?”

“Dear Oh dear Andrew, that's the least ‘Alpha’ comeback I think I've ever seen…And it took you 10 hours,” wrote another.

“I'll explain the joke to you...it is not her actual email address. It was just a message to you,” wrote yet another entertained Twitter user. “Simply writing, ‘get a life, pencil d---,' wouldn't have been as entertaining.”

Comments / 79

Oddoman Oddo
1d ago

Liberals Exploiting of children, that knows nothing about climate change, even the Administration is involved...and there's NO CLIMATE EXPERTS out there....even the czar of weather is wasting his breath...

Reply(4)
42
AP_000302.cf667bfb8717449c842f42e14198e95b.1847
1d ago

Just love it when they can’t even predict weather months in advance. For months it’s supposed to be La Niña here in the Southwest. Had lots of rain Time to change your Definition?

Reply(9)
19
Steve Phairas
1d ago

she's just a kid she's not qualified in any expertise on anything she simply reads the script that her parents give her I'm sure she has some of it memorized by now... basically a parrot probably want a cracker

Reply
9
