(Statewide) -- Last week Missouri dealt with 35-below wind chills. This week, the Show Me State is getting spoiled with temps in the 50s and 60s. Watch out for the lovely potholes. The quick temperature shifts can do a number on the roads and leave the pavement with some large potholes. If you hit a pothole, check your tires and steering wheel – to make sure your alignment is okay. To report a pothole to the Missouri Department of Transportation, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO