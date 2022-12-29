Read full article on original website
Bold Prediction: Missouri Makes Record Investment in Education
Looking ahead to St. Louis in 2023
KYTV
Dozens of bills related to gun pre-filed ahead of Missouri Legislative Session
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - More than A dozen bills with one common theme: Guns in the State of Missouri. Many lawmakers have filed bills relating to purchasing and selling guns, the crime of having a gun, and the crime of using one. Many of these come following a year of deadly shootings across the country and even in Missouri.
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri picks up pace of executions. Next is transgender inmate from St. Louis County.
POTOSI — Nineteen years after Scott McLaughlin stabbed, strangled and raped an ex-girlfriend in St. Louis County, the state of Missouri is set to put McLaughlin to death. It would be the state's third execution in nine months, a marked increase from recent years. Unless the courts or Gov....
Mobile simulation lab trains first responders following closures of Missouri rural hospitals
Within the last eight years, 15 hospitals have closed in Missouri, most of them in rural areas.
kttn.com
Governor Parson signs Executive Order 22-11 extending relief for former Gygr-Gas customers
Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-11 to continue allowing registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers owned by Gygr-Gas until January 31, 2023. The order waives Section 323.030 RSMo and 2 CSR 90-10.019 for Gygr-Gas owned propane containers only. “Through this Order, we are allowing additional flexibility...
Some concerned about new Missouri law making it a crime to sleep on state-owned property
The new year is already off to a sour start for some. Starting Sunday, it will be a crime to sleep on state-owned land in Missouri.
Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
showmeprogress.com
A four day school week is now a republican priority?
Washington, DC should learn from Missouri and our values, not the other way around!. More highway potholes must be second on the list.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, December 30th, 2022
(Statewide) -- Last week Missouri dealt with 35-below wind chills. This week, the Show Me State is getting spoiled with temps in the 50s and 60s. Watch out for the lovely potholes. The quick temperature shifts can do a number on the roads and leave the pavement with some large potholes. If you hit a pothole, check your tires and steering wheel – to make sure your alignment is okay. To report a pothole to the Missouri Department of Transportation, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT.
showmeinstitute.org
Transparency in County CARES Act Spending Underwhelms in Missouri
The CARES Act of March 2020 allocated over $2 trillion to individuals, state and local governments, small businesses, and others nationwide. The intention was to provide relief not only for individuals and businesses, but also to state and local governments who were hit hard by the government mandated lockdowns that had devastated the economy during the COVID-19 crisis.
Bold Prediction: Missouri Will Overturn Abortion Ban
Looking ahead to St. Louis in 2023
mycouriertribune.com
Last Democrat holding statewide office in Missouri set to depart
JEFFERSON CITY — The last Democratic statewide official in Missouri wrapped up her tenure as state auditor this week saying her work helped uncover hundreds of millions of dollars that were mismanaged, wasted or stolen. Nicole Galloway, who has served in the watchdog post since 2015, said investigations undertaken...
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
Should Missouri inmates still be held in prison or executed if new evidence is found of innocence?
Not many people understand the absolute power of a prosecuting attorney. The prosecutor holds more power and control over people and their futures than anyone in the judicial system, including judges and juries.
wpsdlocal6.com
Missouri Veterans Commission offers free estate planning clinics
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Missouri Veterans Commission will host two free clinics to assist veterans in planning their wills during the month of January. MVC Veteran Resources and Outreach Coordinator Al Seymour says a team of volunteer, Cape Girardeau-based attorneys will assist veterans in creating simple wills, powers of attorney, living wills and health care directives.
Did You Know Missouri’s Highway 36 is the ‘Genius Highway’?
I did not know this, but then again I am not a genius and that's not breaking news. Did you know that Highway 36 in Missouri is really known as the "Genius Highway"? I do now and I'll share what I've learned. I need to thank KMTV in Omaha for...
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
threeriverspublishing.com
National Deer Association holds event near Potosi
The National Deer Association has hosted several deer hunting events across Missouri for new deer hunters this year. The most recent event occurred on private property near Potosi. Cheyne Matzenbacher is the deer outreach specialist for southern Missouri and is responsible for educating the public about deer hunting and management...
Is It Really Illegal to Be Homeless in Missouri in 2023? Kind Of
There are a lot of new laws about to go into effect in Missouri. One is a little more controversial than others. Perhaps you've heard that it's about to become illegal to be homeless in Missouri, but is it really true? The answer is complicated. As is usually the case,...
kcur.org
Loan forgiveness, hazing, vaccines: Missouri higher education bills to watch in 2023
Expanding loan repayment programs, exempting students from hazing charges if they assist during an emergency, and making school IDs valid for voting are some of the higher education bills being proposed in the Missouri legislature. The next legislative session starts Jan. 4, but representatives and senators are already filing the...
