Missouri State

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, December 30th, 2022

(Statewide) -- Last week Missouri dealt with 35-below wind chills. This week, the Show Me State is getting spoiled with temps in the 50s and 60s. Watch out for the lovely potholes. The quick temperature shifts can do a number on the roads and leave the pavement with some large potholes. If you hit a pothole, check your tires and steering wheel – to make sure your alignment is okay. To report a pothole to the Missouri Department of Transportation, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT.
showmeinstitute.org

Transparency in County CARES Act Spending Underwhelms in Missouri

The CARES Act of March 2020 allocated over $2 trillion to individuals, state and local governments, small businesses, and others nationwide. The intention was to provide relief not only for individuals and businesses, but also to state and local governments who were hit hard by the government mandated lockdowns that had devastated the economy during the COVID-19 crisis.
mycouriertribune.com

Last Democrat holding statewide office in Missouri set to depart

JEFFERSON CITY — The last Democratic statewide official in Missouri wrapped up her tenure as state auditor this week saying her work helped uncover hundreds of millions of dollars that were mismanaged, wasted or stolen. Nicole Galloway, who has served in the watchdog post since 2015, said investigations undertaken...
wpsdlocal6.com

Missouri Veterans Commission offers free estate planning clinics

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Missouri Veterans Commission will host two free clinics to assist veterans in planning their wills during the month of January. MVC Veteran Resources and Outreach Coordinator Al Seymour says a team of volunteer, Cape Girardeau-based attorneys will assist veterans in creating simple wills, powers of attorney, living wills and health care directives.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase

(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
threeriverspublishing.com

National Deer Association holds event near Potosi

The National Deer Association has hosted several deer hunting events across Missouri for new deer hunters this year. The most recent event occurred on private property near Potosi. Cheyne Matzenbacher is the deer outreach specialist for southern Missouri and is responsible for educating the public about deer hunting and management...
POTOSI, MO

