Atlanta, GA

thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update

The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
BALTIMORE, MD
TheAtlantaVoice

Ohio State, Georgia reloaded after losing stars to NFL draft

ATLANTA (AP) — Only months after Georgia defensive linemen and Ohio State wide receivers combined to fill five first-round slots in the NFL draft, those positions again boast top talent for the teams preparing to meet in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal. Georgia had three defensive linemen, including No. 1 overall pick Travon […] The post Ohio State, Georgia reloaded after losing stars to NFL draft appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Which Georgia football signees and targets are playing in all-star games?

With 2023 right around the corner, that means that the two main high school all-star games, the All-American Bowl, the Under Armour All-America Game, and the Polynesian Bowl are coming up as well. The All-American Bowl, which will be played in San Antonio, Texas, will be held on Saturday, Jan....
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Georgia football injury report for Ohio State in Peach Bowl

ATLANTA, Ga. — The College Football Playoff is almost hear. It’ll get started tomorrow when Michigan takes on TCU in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl. Then the primetime clash will feature No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs have been battling...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

Georgia Football vs. Ohio State: How to watch, listen, stream

A spot in the National Championship Game is on the line this Saturday in Atlanta when top-seeded Georgia takes on No. 4 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Peach Bowl. It’s two traditional powers in the college football universe but ones that has only squared off once before in the 1993 Citrus Bowl. Now, just one day shy of 30 years ago to the date, it’s the Bulldogs and Buckeyes on a much bigger stage.
COLUMBUS, OH

