thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update
The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
Cleveland Browns preparing for 'freak of nature' Chase Young, Commanders' defensive line
BEREA — Jack Conklin can relate to Washington Commanders and former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. Maybe not the freakish combination of size, quick-twitch and speed, but certainly the journey to get back on the field after a knee injury. Conklin made his return back on Sept. 22...
Ohio State, Georgia reloaded after losing stars to NFL draft
ATLANTA (AP) — Only months after Georgia defensive linemen and Ohio State wide receivers combined to fill five first-round slots in the NFL draft, those positions again boast top talent for the teams preparing to meet in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal. Georgia had three defensive linemen, including No. 1 overall pick Travon […] The post Ohio State, Georgia reloaded after losing stars to NFL draft appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
The Five Best Games in College Football Playoff History
Will any of this season’s matchups top these?
247Sports
Which Georgia football signees and targets are playing in all-star games?
With 2023 right around the corner, that means that the two main high school all-star games, the All-American Bowl, the Under Armour All-America Game, and the Polynesian Bowl are coming up as well. The All-American Bowl, which will be played in San Antonio, Texas, will be held on Saturday, Jan....
Georgia football injury report for Ohio State in Peach Bowl
ATLANTA, Ga. — The College Football Playoff is almost hear. It’ll get started tomorrow when Michigan takes on TCU in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl. Then the primetime clash will feature No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs have been battling...
Dawgs in final preps ahead of Saturday’s Peach Bowl and CFP semifinal
At long last, it’s nearly time to settle things on the field between Georgia and Ohio State. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, also serving as a semifinal in the College Football Playoff, is set to go with an 8 p.m. Saturday kickoff inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The two head...
Three Notre Dame Offensive Players To Watch
Notre Dame carries a host of talented offensive players into their bowl matchup against South Carolina.
247Sports
Louisville wide receiver signee William Fowles believes in new head coach Jeff Brohm's offensive schemes
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Hialeah (Fla.) Dade Christian School three-star wide receiver William Fowles was scrolling up and down Twitter when he found out that former Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield had left Louisville for the Cincinatti job in early December. Fowles, who committed to the Cardinals in August,...
Georgia Football vs. Ohio State: How to watch, listen, stream
A spot in the National Championship Game is on the line this Saturday in Atlanta when top-seeded Georgia takes on No. 4 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Peach Bowl. It’s two traditional powers in the college football universe but ones that has only squared off once before in the 1993 Citrus Bowl. Now, just one day shy of 30 years ago to the date, it’s the Bulldogs and Buckeyes on a much bigger stage.
