A spot in the National Championship Game is on the line this Saturday in Atlanta when top-seeded Georgia takes on No. 4 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Peach Bowl. It’s two traditional powers in the college football universe but ones that has only squared off once before in the 1993 Citrus Bowl. Now, just one day shy of 30 years ago to the date, it’s the Bulldogs and Buckeyes on a much bigger stage.

