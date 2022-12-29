Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Related
Yardbarker
Why the Yankees have the best bullpen in baseball for 2023
The Yankees have consistently had strong bullpens every year, but this year’s bullpen looks to stand above the rest. Last year the bullpen ranked 3rd in ERA (2.97), 1st in GB% (49.7%), and 5th in Win Probability Added (6.80), making them one of the best units in the sport. They did this in spite of a myriad of injuries to key pieces of the bullpen like Michael King, Scott Effross, Ron Marinaccio, Jonathan Loaisiga, and Clay Holmes throughout the season.
Yardbarker
Yankees could target Diamondbacks slugger to fill left field job
The best option for the New York Yankees to fill left field at this point in time is via trade, whether it be Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler or even a blockbuster trade for Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, general manager Brian Cashman could look in an entirely...
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A former member of both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, among others, will be headed to the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball.
NBC Sports
Should Red Sox pursue Ha-Seong Kim in trade with Padres?
The Boston Red Sox helped create an infield logjam in San Diego. They could also help relieve that logjam. The Padres appear to have a surplus of infielders after signing ex-Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Ha-Seong Kim, who was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season and would have to shift to second base if he stayed in San Diego, seems like a prime trade candidate, and The Athletic's Dennis Lin reports the Padres are "open to discussing" deals for both Kim and outfielder Trent Grisham.
Yankees’ Marwin González replaces Red Sox LF in Japan in logical next step
What’s the logical next part of the journey for any Yankees role player who somehow survives roster cut after roster cut to end up playing meaningful innings during the postseason? Japanese baseball, of course!. This time around, it’s Marwin González, still just 33 years old and fresh off appearances...
Yardbarker
The Richard Rodríguez trade was bad for both Braves and Pirates
The former Braves pitcher was drafted out of high school in the fourth round of the 2016 draft and developed into an exciting arm on the farm. Prior to the 2019 season, Wilson even made an appearance on Baseball America’s top 100 prospects, and Alex Anthopoulos parlayed his projectability, along with Ricky DeVito, into a deal that would net Richard Rodríguez from Pittsburgh, which has turned into a trade neither side will remember fondly.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: December 28
1953 - The Milwaukee Braves acquire second baseman Danny O’Connell from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for third baseman Sid Gordon, outfielder Sam Jethroe, pitcher Max Surkont and four minor league pitchers. PIttsburgh also receives $100,000. MLB History. 1926 - National League MVP Bob O’Farrell is named to replace...
FOX Sports
Royals sign RHP Lyles to 2-year deal, hope for many innings
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals were specific in their shopping list for a starting pitcher: They wanted someone capable of throwing a lot of innings, which would take some of the strain off the rest of their young and promising staff. They decided that right-hander...
State of AL West: Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners are looking for an encore after ending their long postseason drought in 2022.
Yardbarker
Will the Yankees Regret Trading Lucas Luetge?
Two years ago, when Lucas Luetge showed up to Yankees camp as a non-roster invitee, the lefty was fighting to keep his MLB career alive. This week, after two full seasons in New York's bullpen, Luetge was traded for two minor league players, including one top-30 prospect. That's a pretty...
Longtime Major League Baseball Umpires Reportedly Retiring
Several new umpires will enforce MLB's rule changes next season. According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, 10 umpires are retiring at the end of the month. That creates the job's most turnover since 1999. The umpires stepping down include seven crew chiefs: Ted Barrett, Greg Gibson, Tom Hallion, Sam Holbrook, Jerry...
Yardbarker
A deep dive on the newly-signed Julian Fernández, who has the tools to become a very good reliever
On Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed that the Toronto Blue Jays were signing pitcher Julián Fernández to a minor league deal. When looking at his minor league statistics in 2022, you may be saying “why the heck did the Jays sign him and why the hell is Brennan saying he could become elite?”. Taking a quick look at his Fangraphs page, the 27-year-old righty had a 6.63 ERA and 7 FIP in 57 innings pitched. While he had a solid 24.9 K%, his 12.3 BB% was on the high side, and he gave up 15 home runs for a 2.37 HR/9.
Comments / 0