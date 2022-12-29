On Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed that the Toronto Blue Jays were signing pitcher Julián Fernández to a minor league deal. When looking at his minor league statistics in 2022, you may be saying “why the heck did the Jays sign him and why the hell is Brennan saying he could become elite?”. Taking a quick look at his Fangraphs page, the 27-year-old righty had a 6.63 ERA and 7 FIP in 57 innings pitched. While he had a solid 24.9 K%, his 12.3 BB% was on the high side, and he gave up 15 home runs for a 2.37 HR/9.

