Washington, DC

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players

The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Phillies losing ex-All-Star to division rival

The Philadelphia Phillies will have to defend their National League pennant without one notable player from last year’s roster. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that infielder Jean Segura has agreed to a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins. The deal is reportedly for two years and $17 million. Segura, 32, has made... The post Phillies losing ex-All-Star to division rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Waiting for Correa

There has been no official agreement between the Mets and Carlos Correa yet but both sides want to get a deal done. Should they come to an agreement, the end of the deal could cause some problems for the organization. Around the National League East. The Braves traded for reliever...
Yardbarker

Four players that will determine the Braves success in 2023

The Braves will continue to tweak their roster leading up to the season, but Alex Anthopoulos has stated not to “anticipate anything big,” and for once, I believe him. There aren’t many marquee free agents available, and with the Braves farm system being so weak, they won’t be able to make another considerable splash. That means the Opening Day roster is pretty much set in stone, which I took a look at earlier today. Now, here are the five guys on that roster that will determine just how much the Braves will achieve in 2023.

