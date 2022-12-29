The Braves will continue to tweak their roster leading up to the season, but Alex Anthopoulos has stated not to “anticipate anything big,” and for once, I believe him. There aren’t many marquee free agents available, and with the Braves farm system being so weak, they won’t be able to make another considerable splash. That means the Opening Day roster is pretty much set in stone, which I took a look at earlier today. Now, here are the five guys on that roster that will determine just how much the Braves will achieve in 2023.

