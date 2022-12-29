ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
Amy Christie

Stepdad: "I won't support my wife's daughter if she doesn't tell us who the baby's father is"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Teens starting relationships are like rollercoasters to parents doing their best to make sure they're happy. And when unplanned pregnancies happen, it's even harder to have all family on board and support whatever decision the young couple takes.
Abby Joseph

Woman Cared for Husband While He Battled Cancer and Went to Law School, but After He Passed the Bar Exam, He Left Her

Caring for another person is a tough job that often requires mental, physical, and emotional energy from the carer. When you are a caregiver, you put the needs of the people you care for ahead of your own priorities. This may be a very unselfish deed, but it also has the potential to be quite taxing. And as you're about to read, when the person you care for emerges improved, they may end up leaving you.
The US Sun

I was adopted and reunited with my dad after 30 years – I was stunned to find out where my husband met him first

A WOMAN who was placed for adoption at birth has met her biological father for the first time 32 years later after they both submitted their DNA for testing. When they connected in 2019, Rachael, 32, discovered that she grew up just 20 minutes away from Criss, 53 — and in an even more surprising twist, they learned that Criss and Rachael's husband had already met.
UTAH STATE
Detroit News

Do storybooks about bedtime help children get to sleep? Yes and no.

Once upon a time there was a little boy who didn't want to go to bed. His mother, who did want to go to bed, read him a story about a very sleepy bunny. The little boy soon closed his eyes and fell asleep, and they all slept happily after.
Motherly

I became a first-time mother at 46 after a lifetime of being told I couldn’t have kids

Before that fateful night, I’d been perennially single. I was 45 years old, an only child, a solo traveler, an entrepreneur, a favorite auntie. I’d dated on and off and found myself in a couple of relationships that lasted a while, but nothing ever “stuck”—and I was OK with that. I’d been told my entire adult life, by a battery of soft spoken doctors, that—should I decide to become a mother—I would not be able to conceive naturally. And maybe it was the knowledge that I couldn’t bear children that kept me veering toward liaisons that were full of passion but lacked longevity.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy