Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
SoCal to Ring in the New Year With Rain. Here's the Weekend Forecast
Southern California will close out 2022 with a storm that will bring rain and cool conditions for New Year's Eve weekend. And, periods of rain are expected to continue into the new year. There's a chance of light showers Friday, particularly in the Antelope Valley, but most of the region...
New vineyard opens on historic ranch in Santa Ynez Valley
New vineyard opens on historic ranch in Santa Ynez Valley The post New vineyard opens on historic ranch in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Sale closed in Santa Barbara: $4.4 million for a five-bedroom home
A spacious historic house built in 1917 located in the 2300 block of Santa Barbara Street in Santa Barbara has new owners. The 4,222-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 16, 2022. The $4,350,000 purchase price works out to $1,030 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Santa Barbara: See how much real estate prices changed the week of Dec. 18
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara in the last two weeks was $911. That’s $511 more than the Santa Barbara County median. In the past two weeks, a 2,442-square-foot home on El Cielito Road in Santa Barbara sold for $2,225,000. The figures in...
Emma Wood State Beach Camping Reservations
With excellent beachfront camping and beautiful panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, Emma Wood State Beach offers campers and day users an incredible place to unwind and soak up the golden rays of Southern California’s summer sunshine. Positioned along the southern California coast and christened after one of Ventura’s...
SpaceX to launch observation satellite Thursday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base
SpaceX announced it aims to launch an observation satellite aboard a Falcon 9 rocket at 11:17 p.m. Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The post SpaceX to launch observation satellite Thursday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - There’s something “cooking” in Santa Ynez. And you won’t find it at most restaurants. It’s sizzling at the Victor restaurant in Santa Ynez. “It’s called Josper Grill … we use mesquit … and we cook pretty much anything in there. All the proteins. Steaks, salmon, chicken," said executive chef Beto The post Something “cooking” inside 1,000-degree oven at historic restaurant in Santa Ynez appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Sand Canyon resort plans to start over in new year
The city of Santa Clarita is asking the Beverly Hills entrepreneur whose goal is to put a world-class resort in the quiet, equestrian-friendly community of Sand Canyon to start over, after a One-Stop Review the city issued earlier this month, a city official said Friday. “So officially we’re viewing this...
Augie's Shines with Homemade Tequila & Elevated Mexican Cuisine
Walking into Augie’s of Santa Barbara feels at once familiar and enticingly new. The long-abandoned spot on the corner of 700 State Street was remodeled with the help of Jeff Shelton, Santa Barbara’s adored architect known for his almost Gaudi-esque buildings. This clean white Spanish style restaurant, complete...
Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations
Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture. Videos uploaded Thursday on Twitter by @alexdatig gave a tour of various streets where charging stations overrun with homeless have no...
Father drives 1,100 miles from Simi Valley to Denver to pick up daughter stranded by Southwest
A Simi Valley father drove 1,100 miles through a winter storm to pick up his daughter who was stuck in Denver because her Southwest flight kept getting delayed and canceled.
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 26416 Partridge Drive, Santa Clarita
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 26416 Partridge Drive, Santa Clarita. Welcome to the desirable community of Fair Oaks Ranch! This stunning pool home with a mountain view has 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 3,383 Sq. Ft. of living space w/ RV parking and is the home you will not want to leave! Upon entering the living room through your double door entry, you will notice the soaring ceilings, beautiful travertine stone flooring that flows throughout the main level and windows galore. Entertainer’s kitchen like you have never seen that features white cabinetry, Quartz countertops, a large island, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including a Viking Oven & microwave! There is a separate formal dining room adjacent to the kitchen perfect for gatherings or entertaining. The spacious family room features a beautiful fireplace that provides a perfect ambiance with light/color changing feature and built-in cabinets. Conveniently located downstairs is a Jr. Suite with a bedroom and a private 3/4 bathroom. In addition, there is direct access to the 3-car garage and a laundry room with extra storage space. Head upstairs to find 5 spacious secondary bedrooms, a full bathroom with dual sinks and the primary suite. The primary bedroom features beautiful dark-wood flooring and has a private deck with views of the picturesque mountains! The private en-suite has a walk-in shower with beautiful tile accents, a separate soaking tub, a vanity with dual sinks and Quartz countertops and his-and-hers walk-in closets. A few more of the wonderful features this home offers are: newly painted interior within the last 1 1/2 years, hardwood & carpet flooring upstairs, Crown Molding, plantation shutters, wired for surround-sound throughout the interior of the home and 3 ports of mesh Wi-Fi. Step outside to your resort-like backyard where you can enjoy swimming in your Pebble-Tec pool with beach entry. Enjoy dining al-fresco under your covered patio which is also wired for a TV and sound. The amazing split-level Playhouse offers a perfect space for the kids to enjoy. There is also a cozy firepit to keep warm by on those chilly winter nights. The home includes a newly installed gate where you can park your RV or other recreational vehicles/toys. NO Rear Neighbors AND No Mello Roos! Conveniently located near the park with playground and sport/tennis courts, Award-winning schools, shopping, restaurants and the 14 fwy. This is the dream home you have been waiting for! For more information about this house go here: www.26416Partridge.com.
Bill Macfadyen: Renovated Hotel Ready for Check-In in Downtown Santa Barbara
Have you ever considered what you wouldn’t know about Santa Barbara County if you didn’t have Noozhawk?. Local news is essential to a community, but it’s not guaranteed. Newsrooms throughout the country are laying off journalists or putting their reporting behind paywalls. Some are doing both. Either...
Weekend Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
With wind-chill temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of the Southland over the weekend, health officials today issued a cold weather alert for the Lancaster, Santa Clarita and Mount Wilson areas.
SpaceX Plans 1 More Falcon Rocket Launch This Year From Vandenberg SFB
A busy year at Vandenberg Space Force Base will conclude this week with one more Falcon 9 rocket scheduled to launch to deliver a satellite into orbit for Israel. The Space Exploration Technologies two-stage booster will lift off from Space Launch Complex-4 on the South Base. SpaceX had not released...
Adorable sea lions gather at Ventura County beach, deliver joy to spectators
California sea lions gathered on the sand at Kiddie Beach in Oxnard, delivering joy to spectators.
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
Ventura's Cam Rising looks to lead Utah to Rose Bowl fairy tale ending
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Like a scene from Cinderella, a white horse pulls Cam Rising and his teammates as they sit inside a white horse carriage decorated in roses and flowers along Main Street, U.S.A., in Disneyland. Rising, the local SoCal resident and star quarterback at Utah laughs and waves...
New Downtown Penthouse Sells for $3.45 Million
40-acre lot in Carpinteria’s Rancho Monte Alegre; the seller paid $5 million in December 2021. Listed: $5.995 million in May 2022, cut to $5.5 million in September. Hope Ranch Fixer/teardown on 3.77 acres; the seller paid $4.75 million in February 2021. Listed: $4.95 million in December 2022. Closed: $4.95...
Rainy weather to continue through next week in Santa Barbara County
An atmospheric river is riding up and over a high-pressure ridge along the eastern Pacific Ocean to bring cloudy skies and light showers to the Central Coast through Friday, with rainfall totals expected to be less than a quarter of an inch, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Los Angeles.
