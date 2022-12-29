Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Mbappé haunted by France loss, not bitter toward Argentina
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé may always be haunted by France's loss in the World Cup final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won't let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticized for the...
Awful Neymar Dive Results In Fifth Red Card Of His PSG Career
The Brazil captain received two quickfire yellow cards during the second half of PSG's Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg.
Kylian Mbappe brushes off Argentina celebrations and insists PSG form won't suffer after scoring on return
Kylian Mbappe may always be haunted by France's loss in the World Cup 2022 final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won't let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain.Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticised for the excessive tone of his celebrations. He carried a doll with Mbappé's face on it while standing alongside teammate Lionel Messi as Argentina paraded the trophy back home. Martinez, who also made a crude gesture after winning the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper, was filmed mocking Mbappe in the team dressing room after the game."Those...
Kylian Mbappe Scores Added-Time Winner For PSG In First Game Since World Cup
Mbappe was back in club action for Paris Saint-Germain 10 days after the World Cup final and he marked his return with a late winning goal.
Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Al Nassr No.7 Jersey After Signing Contract Until 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo has officially made Al Nassr the fifth club team of his illustrious playing career. The 37-year-old, who has won five UEFA Champions League titles and and seven major domestic league titles, signed a contract with Al Nassr on Friday. Ronaldo's contract ties him to the ...
Sporting News
How many World Cups did Pele win with Brazil? Selecao legend goals and stats on the game's biggest stage
For decades following his retirement, Pele was viewed as one of — if not the — greatest footballer of all time. The Brazilian is said to have scored a world record 1,279 goals in 1,363 games — an achievement that will stand apart for generations to come.
Cristiano Ronaldo completes move to Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.A post on Al Nassr’s official Instagram account, which also appeared on Ronaldo’s, showed the 37-year-old Portuguese posing with the club’s shirt.And an accompanying message said: “This is more than history in the making.History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022“This is a signing...
Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on two-year deal
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has officially signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.The 37-year-old was a free agent after he was released from his Old Trafford contract in November and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal reportedly worth $75m per season. Ronaldo left Manchester United after giving a series of interviews criticising the club, where he had lost his place in the team under Erik ten Hag.Al Nassr, who are nine-time winners of the Saudi Pro League, announced the deal as “history in the making”. Ronaldo said: “I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all. Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep...
FOX Sports
Marseille pays tribute to Pelé before 6-1 win, Lens held 0-0
PARIS (AP) — Marseille paid tribute to Brazilian soccer great Pelé before routing Toulouse 6-1 to rise to third place Thursday, while Lens failed to keep pace with league leader Paris Saint-Germain after drawing 0-0 at Nice. The draw left second-place Lens seven points behind PSG, which won...
Howard Webb returns to England on mission to boost referees’ confidence
“When you think about refereeing it’s very much about confidence,” says Howard Webb. “It’s a mental discipline, you need resilience to be successful at it. My job is to make sure that referees are going into their job feeling confident and supported.”. After eight years away,...
'Special Feeling'- Erling Haaland Reveals Childhood 'Dream' After Leeds Win
Erling Haaland took his tally for the season to 20 goals in his side's 3-1 win against Leeds United.
BBC
Lampard targets strikers to help Calvert-Lewin
Everton boss Frank Lampard says strengthening his forward line is his main target in the January transfer window. The Toffees sit 17th in the Premier League table prior to Saturday's game against Manchester City, having scored just 12 goals in 16 league games this season. England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Signing With Al-Nassr Opens Door to Face Messi One Last Time
Football fans will get one last Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo matchup if the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star does sign with Saudi Arabia-based club Al-Nassr. Marca reports that Ronaldo will join Al-Nassr and set the table for a Mess-Ronaldo matchup if the information is accurate. PSG is considering going...
Liverpool v Leicester City: Key Matchups - Darwin Nunez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain And Thiago Alcantara
LFCTR take a look at the key matchups that could decide tonight's match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield.
BBC
Brighton: Ex-Bayern Munich boss Jens Scheuer is new manager
Brighton & Hove Albion have named Jens Scheuer as Hope Powell's successor as head coach, subject to the German being granted a work permit. Amy Merricks has been caretaker coach of the Women's Super League's second-bottom side since the ex-England boss resigned in October after an 8-0 loss. "I'm very...
Yardbarker
Romelu Lukaku & Edin Dzeko Favourites To Start For Inter Milan Against Napoli, Italian Media Report
Strikers Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko are likely to be the starting pair for Inter in next Wednesday’s Serie A clash with Napoli. This according to the online edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi is leaning towards starting the pair in the clash with the Partenopei next week.
NBC Sports
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Both Bournemouth and Crystal Palace will try to bounce back from heavy defeats in their Premier League returns, when they meet at Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). Crystal Palace (19 points – 11th place) finished with just nine players on the field as...
BBC
Marc Overmars: Ex-Arsenal winger in hospital after 'mild stroke'
Royal Antwerp sporting director Marc Overmars has been admitted to hospital after suffering what his club called "a mild stroke". The 49-year-old former Ajax, Arsenal and Barcelona winger became unwell on Thursday, the Belgian side said. Overmars joined Royal Antwerp earlier this year following a decade as director of football...
CBS Sports
Newcastle United vs. Leeds United: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time
The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Leeds United 4-8-3; Newcastle United 9-1-6 Leeds United needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.93 goals per matchup before their game on Saturday. They and Newcastle United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at St. James' Park. Newcastle will be strutting in after a victory while Leeds United will be stumbling in from a loss.
CNN
