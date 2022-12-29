Read full article on original website
Related
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
Tokyo just announced it will soon acquire the ability to destroy faraway targets with cruise missiles. This changes Japanese policy vis a vis the military.
No more Canada nice: Ottawa gets tough with Beijing
China’s rise ought to result in a carefully calibrated balancing dynamic that blunts China’s more dangerous power plays and nothing more.
India, China and Russia abstain from UN resolution on Myanmar to release political prisoners
India, China and Russia abstained from voting on a draft resolution that demanded an end to violence in Myanmar at the United Nations Security Council.The resolution on Wednesday was adopted by the 15-member council with 12 members voting in favour.The council is under India’s presidency this month.The resolution “urges” the junta to “immediately release all arbitrarily detained prisoners”, including Aung San Suu Kyi and ex-president Win Myint, reported AFP.It also calls for “an immediate end to all forms of violence” and asks for “all parties to respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law”.“Under the current circumstances,...
Iranian chess player ‘moving to Spain’ after competing without headscarf
One of Iran’s top-ranked female chess players is reportedly planning to settle in Spain after photographs emerged of her taking part in an international tournament without a headscarf. Sara Khadem, ranked 804 in the world and 10th in her home country, was not planning to return to Iran after...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
China sends record number of nuclear bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone after Japanese leader’s visit
China sent a record number of nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday in an apparent response to the visit of a key member of Japan’s ruling party.The Taiwanese defence ministry on Tuesday said 29 aircraft were detected around the island, with at least 21 entering the nation’s southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours.At least 18 of those aircraft were Xian H-6 strategic bombers, making it the largest number of long-distance nuclear bombers to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ since Taipei began releasing incursion data in September 2020.Three Chinese naval vessels were also spotted,...
Philippines boosts military in disputed sea after Chinese 'encroachment'
The Philippines ordered its military to boost their presence in the South China Sea on Thursday, citing a "threat" to a garrison in the disputed waterway after nearby Chinese "activities". The defence department said it had directed the armed forces "to strengthen the country's presence in the West Philippine Sea, following the monitored Chinese activities close to Pagasa Island".
KEYT
Japan, Britain and Italy plan sixth-generation fighter jet to rival world’s most-advanced warplanes
The United Kingdom, Japan and Italy announced Friday they are teaming up to build a sixth-generation fighter jet, designed to rival or eclipse the best warplanes now employed by the likes of China and Russia — and possibly even the United States, the main ally of the trio. “We...
Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil´s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Amazon activist Marina Silva will be the country´s next minister of environment. The announcement indicates the new administration will prioritize cracking down on illegal deforestation even if it means running afoul of powerful agribusiness interests.
China Repeats Claim to Taiwan Strait as U.S. Ally Eyes Naval Presence
The U.S. and Canadian navies sailed warships through the waters in September.
France 24
US considers imposing new Covid rules for travellers from China
The US government may impose new COVID-19 measures on travellers to the United States from China over concerns about the "lack of transparent data" coming from Beijing, US officials said on Tuesday. The move comes after Japan, India and Malaysia announced stepped up rules on travellers from China in the...
U.S., UK, EU among countries calling for Taliban to reverse ban on women aid workers
WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Foreign ministers of 12 countries and the EU, including the United States and Britain, urged Afghanistan's Taliban-led government on Wednesday to reverse its decision barring female employees of aid groups.
US News and World Report
Japan to Deploy Missile Defence Unit in Yonaguni, Near Taiwan - Jiji
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Defence will deploy a surface-to-air missile defence unit in Yonaguni Island, the country's westernmost island, near Taiwan, Jiji news reported on Tuesday. The instalment of missile troops is part of a plan to expand a Ground Self-Defense Force camp on the island, part of...
China to begin re-issuing passports in another reversal of COVID lockdowns
Chinese officials said Tuesday that the country will resume issuing passports and visas in another large step toward winding down the country's "zero COVID" policy. The move could potentially mean a massive wave of Chinese tourists will go abroad for the first time in more than a year, especially ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year in January, which The Associated Press noted is normally the country's biggest traveling season. This marks a rapid change in the government's handling of overseas travel, as China has largely isolated itself from the rest of the world since the pandemic's outbreak. Bloomberg reported that China had not been issuing...
China tests America’s will with clashes along India border
Given India’s desire to maintain sovereign autonomy, China wants to provoke India into ending its current close relationship with the U.S.
Taiwan's remote islands are on the frontline with China — sometimes only a few hundred yards from Chinese troops
Taiwan's outlying islands would stand little chance against a Chinese assault, but Taiwanese forces would make Beijing pay a price to capture them.
kalkinemedia.com
Indonesia lifts remaining COVID restrictions - president
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia on Friday removed all remaining measures to control the spread of COVID-19 effective immediately, since most of the country's population already has antibodies against the disease, President Joko Widodo said. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Ananda Teresia) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters...
US News and World Report
India Makes Inroads Into Sri Lanka Under China's Long Shadow
COLOMBO/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -When Sri Lanka slid into its worst economic crisis in seven decades leading to deadly riots and alarming shortages of fuel, food and medicines earlier this year, its giant northern neighbour stepped into the breach. India provided about $4 billion in rapid assistance between January and July,...
BBC
China Covid: France, Spain, S Korea and Israel tighten rules
France and Spain have announced Covid testing on visitors from China, following a similar decision in Italy. The French government said passengers flying from China to France would have to present a negative Covid test less than 48 hours old before embarking. Arrivals in Spain can skip the tests if...
The War in South Africa
The Passionate Friends by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The War in South Africa. Mary and I did not meet again for five years, and for nearly all that time I remained in South Africa. I went from England a boy; I came back seasoned into manhood. They had been years of crowded experience, rapid yet complicated growth, disillusionment and thought. Responsibility had come to me. I had seen death, I had seen suffering, and held the lives of men in my hands.
Comments / 0