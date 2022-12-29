Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judy Kay Dorsey, 7 days, of Greensburg
Judy Kay Dorsey, 7 days, of Greensburg, passed away, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Riley Hospital for Children, in Indianapolis. She was born December 21, 2022, in Greensburg, the daughter of Blake and Brenda (Crosby) Dorsey. In addition to her parents, Judy is survived by her maternal grandparents, Don and...
Ella "Joan" Wheatley, 79, of Fountaintown
Ella “Joan” Wheatley, 79, of Fountaintown, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at her home. She was born November 14, 1943, in Fountaintown, the daughter of Dale and Ella Mae (Settles) King. On June 29, 1963, she married her husband of 59 years, Ben A. Wheatley, and he survives.
Kenneth R. "Kenny" Bauers, 76, of New Whiteland
Kenneth R. "Kenny" Bauers, 76, of New Whiteland, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at IU Health University Hospital. Born June 23, 1946 in Marion County, he was the son of Frederick J. Bauers and Doris (Miller) Bauers. Survivors include 2 sons- Kenneth J. Bauers ((Lisa Walker) of Greenwood, Jason...
Everett C. Targett
Everett C. Targett, born in Terre Haute, the son of Maurice and Etha Mae (Pilant) Targett, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at his Greenfield home. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Marge) Kirk Targett, their daughter Sandra Target Hobble, daughter-in-law Melinda Muse Targett, three grandchildren Cory Haley, Pastor Jordan (Joanna) Hobble, and Aileen (Trenton) Targett Weaver, and sister-in-law Mildred Reed (Steve) McClain. His nine great grandchildren are Rosibel Haley and Jordan Jr, William, Michael, Alice, Rebecca, Mary, Robert Everett, and Emmeline Hobble.
Prep Report: Morristown finishes third in Cambridge City Lincoln Tournament
Two strong performances from Raegan Kleine and Danika Rutledge carried Morristown to a third-place finish in the Cambridge City Lincoln Tournament Thursday. In the semifinal round, Milan outscored the Yellow Jackets, 22-9, over the final eight minutes to steal a 48-43 victory. Kleine finished with a team-high 17 points and...
Ella "Joan" Wheatley was Shelby County's second county fair queen and runner-up for Indy 500 princess
A longtime Shelby County 4-H leader and former Shelby County Fair Queen has passed away. Ella “Joan” Wheatley, 79, of Fountaintown, passed away Saturday, December 24, at her home. Wheatley was born November 14, 1943, in Fountaintown, the daughter of Dale and Ella Mae (Settles) King. She graduated...
Funeral services are Thursday for Greenfield's David Pasco
A longtime Greenfield businessman has passed away. David Charles Pasco, 76, lived most of his life in Greenfield. A 1964 graduate of Greenfield High School, he also received degrees from The Ohio State University, Ball State University, and the Indiana College of Mortuary Science. He worked for over 35 years at the Pasco Memorial Mortuary.
Recap of 2022 racing season at Horseshoe Indianapolis
For the seventh straight year, the Indiana Derby program raised the bar in handle. Actuator and James Graham were winners in the featured 28th running of the Grade 3 $300,000 Indiana Derby Saturday, July 9. The $2,200 yearling purchase is now a Graded Stakes winner for his connections during a new record handle day of $7,201.564 for Horseshoe Indianapolis.
Prep Report: Waldron overcomes slow start to defeat Oldenburg Academy
The Mohawks trailed 20-7 at halftime and 29-20 after three quarters before rallying in the fourth and limiting the Twisters (3-4) to just four points for a 38-33 victory. Jacob Bennett led Waldron (5-3) with 11 points. Lucas Mitchell finished with 10 and Lucas Shaw had nine. Connor Miles led...
Prep Report: Class 2A, No. 16 Triton Central topples Bloomington North in holiday tournament championship game
Class 2A, No. 16 Triton Central opened the season with three losses in its first five games. The Tigers have not lost again. Triton Central closed out its 8-team holiday tournament Wednesday with a 47-37 victory over Bloomington North in the championship game. Freshman Maryrose Felling scored a game-high 15...
Cover Crop Premium Discount Program available in White River Region counties
The Indiana State Department of Agriculture, The Nature Conservancy and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Risk Management Agency have joined forces to implement the Cover Crop Premium Discount Program for the third year in a row. This program rewards farmers who plant cover crops by providing a reduced...
Shelby County Chamber celebrates its Diamond Jubilee 75th Anniversary at the Annual Awards Gala
Seventy five years ago the year was 1948. The average price for a new house was $7,700. Today it is $348K in the US. A gallon of gas was 16 cents while today the national average is $3.99 per gallon. The year 1948 was particularly significant for the Shelby County...
Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House site of Wednesday fire
A fire caused heavy damage to Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House on Wednesday. Greenfield Police report that no one was inside and there were no injuries. This is not the Patricia Elmore Center / Day Care. Everyone at the Pat Elmore Center is safe. Apple Street was closed for firefighting...
