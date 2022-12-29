Read full article on original website
WUSA
New laws in DC, Maryland, and Virginia in 2023
Minimum wage is seeing an increase in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia in 2023. This is not the only change that will be seen for the DMV this coming year.
thenewsprogress.com
New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison
Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget. The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget. By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut...
fox5dc.com
New Virginia laws starting in 2023
There will be new laws on the books across the area in 2023, including in Virginia. Fairfax County's Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano joins FOX 5 to break down what's new.
Augusta Free Press
New study: Food hardship in Virginia up among working people, children and seniors
The number of people without enough food over one seven-day period spiked by 54 percent in Virginia, and 30 percent nationwide between October of 2021 and October of 2022, according to a report by the nonprofit group Hunger Free America, based on an analysis of federal data. Over that year,...
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
SCOTT DREYER: Meet The Roanoke Politician Who Kept Your Grocery Taxes High This Holiday Season
Quick! What do these items have in common? Turkey Ham Chuck Roast Pork Loin Cornish Hens Cranberries Potatoes Sweet Potatoes Green Beans Rolls Corn Cheese Flour Sugar Egg Nog Hot Chocolate Mix For one thing, they are popular food items, most not only year-long, but especially at the holiday season. Plus, if you are a […]
cardinalnews.org
Meet some of the people moving into Southwest and Southside Virginia
The first thing Patrick Davis and Amy Rinker noticed after the long drive from Washington, D.C., to St. Paul, Va., on Interstate 81 was the crisp air. The second was how friendly the locals were — and how genuine the conversations they had in just their first walk around town were. The third was something more internal: we could make a life here.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia needs more workers. Incorporating immigrants into workforce programs and recognizing foreign credentials could help.
Third of a three-part series. Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems to have a laser-like focus on getting more people into the state’s workforce and getting them trained for the jobs that are now begging for workers. Many of his education policies are designed with this in mind. Lab schools? The...
Some Virginia community college students could soon get forgivable loans
Some community college students in Virginia could soon get their loans forgiven if a new bill becomes law.
alxnow.com
Notes: New year will bring cheaper groceries in Virginia
⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 55 and low of 47. ☔ Tomorrow: Rain throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 46. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 4:56 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It’ll be 2023 when ALXnow returns...
Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia
Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
WDBJ7.com
Goodwill invites end-of-year donations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re planning to clear out the clutter and make a fresh start in the New Year, Goodwill is hoping you’ll send donations of clothing and other household items in its direction. Goodwill Industries of the Valleys serves 35 counties and 14 cities in...
Former GCS Superintendent pays off student lunch debt in honor of late brother
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Former Guilford County Schools (GCS) Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras made a $20,000 donation to Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) to help pay off GCS student meal debt. Contreras made the gift in honor of her brother, Detective Erick W. Contreras, a Nassau County, New York police...
He lost his gun rights. 2 Virginia law enforcement agencies hired him anyway.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers wanted to ask the head of the Virginia State Police how Austin Edwards got hired as a trooper considering he was not even allowed to carry a weapon.
wcyb.com
State of Virginia cracking down on drunk driving ahead of the New Year
Bristol, Va. (WCYB) — According to state officials, from Thanksgiving 2021 to New Years 2022, there were 16 due to alcohol related crashes in the Bristol area. Now, state officials are continuing to crackdown on drunk driving ahead of the new year. We just want to advise people the...
Virginia State Police welcomes new troopers
More than 30 members of the Virginia State Police 138th Basic Session received their diplomas during a ceremony on Friday.
WDBJ7.com
Youngkin announces grants supporting local food systems
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program will give its largest award ever. The governor’s team says ten projects will receive $368,885 in competitively awarded, matching grants for new community infrastructure development...
shoredailynews.com
Seafood industry a major contributor to Virginia economy
Virginia’s seafood industry provided a $1.1 billion boost to the state’s economy in 2019, according to a new study released earlier this month by the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center. The commonwealth’s seafood industry supported 7,187 jobs and generated more than $26 million in revenue from...
fox29.com
Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice
MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
