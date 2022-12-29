ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

thenewsprogress.com

New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison

Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget. The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget. By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

New Virginia laws starting in 2023

There will be new laws on the books across the area in 2023, including in Virginia. Fairfax County's Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano joins FOX 5 to break down what's new.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Meet some of the people moving into Southwest and Southside Virginia

The first thing Patrick Davis and Amy Rinker noticed after the long drive from Washington, D.C., to St. Paul, Va., on Interstate 81 was the crisp air. The second was how friendly the locals were — and how genuine the conversations they had in just their first walk around town were. The third was something more internal: we could make a life here.
VIRGINIA STATE
alxnow.com

Notes: New year will bring cheaper groceries in Virginia

⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 55 and low of 47. ☔ Tomorrow: Rain throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 46. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 4:56 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It’ll be 2023 when ALXnow returns...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
VIRGINIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia

Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Goodwill invites end-of-year donations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re planning to clear out the clutter and make a fresh start in the New Year, Goodwill is hoping you’ll send donations of clothing and other household items in its direction. Goodwill Industries of the Valleys serves 35 counties and 14 cities in...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Youngkin announces grants supporting local food systems

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program will give its largest award ever. The governor’s team says ten projects will receive $368,885 in competitively awarded, matching grants for new community infrastructure development...
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Seafood industry a major contributor to Virginia economy

Virginia’s seafood industry provided a $1.1 billion boost to the state’s economy in 2019, according to a new study released earlier this month by the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center. The commonwealth’s seafood industry supported 7,187 jobs and generated more than $26 million in revenue from...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox29.com

Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
VIRGINIA STATE

