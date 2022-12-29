ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Small Wisconsin shop completely covered in ice after winter storm | Video

GILLS ROCK, Wis. -- A Wisconsin shop along Lake Michigan is frozen solid after a massive storm that has walloped much of the United States. The small shop, Simply Scandinavian, in Gills Rock along Green Bay on Lake Michigan, is covered in ice after high winds starting on Dec. 23 caused huge waves that covered it in water.
State Climatologist Discusses Wisconsin's Changing Climate

(By Bridgit Bowden, Wisconsin Public Radio) Winter in Wisconsin conjures images of skiing, snow angels, snowmobiling and other cold-weather fun. But, according to Bridgit Bowden with Wisconsin Public Radio, it can also bring dreaded events like freezing rain and ice storms. One person asked Wisconsin Public Radio's WHYsconsin if the state is experiencing more freezing rain and "wintry mix" events as the climate changes.
Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold

Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
Lakeshore Area to Receive Nearly $327,000 in State Rural Transit Funds

Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Transportation have announced that 44 agencies that provide transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in rural areas of Wisconsin will benefit from more than $5 million in state and federal funds in 2023. Three such organizations are in the lakeshore area....
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
Need a ride after a few drinks this weekend? The Wis. Tavern League’s SafeRide has you covered

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – We all know Wisconsinites like to hit the bars, especially for special occasions like ringing in the New Year. The state’s Tavern League wants to remind everyone that you can always get a safe ride home. If you’ve been drinking and can’t get behind the wheel, ask the bartenders for a safe ride voucher. The...
Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000 Wisconsinites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one OWI conviction is higher than the city’s entire population. “It makes sense we...
WISCONSIN STATE

