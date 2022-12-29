Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Relatively mild to end the year, some messy weather next week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A cold front will be sliding toward the area tonight. Ahead of the front, scattered rain showers are possible during the evening. As the front moves east, temperatures will slip back from the mid 30s to around 40 at midnight, into the upper 20s to low 30s by daybreak on Friday.
CBS 58
'It's beautiful': Wisconsinites ditch their winter coats, enjoy above-average temperatures at the lakefront
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The unseasonably warm weather Thursday, Dec. 29, encouraged plenty of people to get outside -- especially along Milwaukee's lakefront. "It's beautiful. It's much warmer, it's been a gradual buildup. So, we're getting out, enjoying the great outdoors," said Kim Morton, who was visiting South Shore Park with her grandchildren.
Better weather radar coverage coming to Wisconsin
Weather radars allow us to see into the clouds, and see where a storm will strike. But across Wisconsin, not all communities have the same access to these important tools.
ABC7 Chicago
Small Wisconsin shop completely covered in ice after winter storm | Video
GILLS ROCK, Wis. -- A Wisconsin shop along Lake Michigan is frozen solid after a massive storm that has walloped much of the United States. The small shop, Simply Scandinavian, in Gills Rock along Green Bay on Lake Michigan, is covered in ice after high winds starting on Dec. 23 caused huge waves that covered it in water.
Only True Winter Adventures Are Brave Enough to Drive This Ice Road in Wisconsin
Ice is great for drinks, skating, and sometimes fishing, but for driving on? Some people in Wisconsin sure think so!. Say hello to the Madeline Island Ice Road located in the heart of Chequamegon Bay in Wisconsin... This seasonal road, which is also called the Bayfield Ice Road, spans across...
cwbradio.com
State Climatologist Discusses Wisconsin's Changing Climate
(By Bridgit Bowden, Wisconsin Public Radio) Winter in Wisconsin conjures images of skiing, snow angels, snowmobiling and other cold-weather fun. But, according to Bridgit Bowden with Wisconsin Public Radio, it can also bring dreaded events like freezing rain and ice storms. One person asked Wisconsin Public Radio's WHYsconsin if the state is experiencing more freezing rain and "wintry mix" events as the climate changes.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold
Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WSAW
Tavern League, AAA bring back safe ride programs for New Year’s
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As they did for Thanksgiving weekend, the Tavern League of Wisconsin is offering free rides home for those celebrating New Year’s Eve in an effort to keep Wisconsin roads safe. If you find yourself in a state where you shouldn’t get behind the wheel, Lt....
Central Wisconsin ski resort to launch major expansion after state approval of Rib Mountain plan
Wisconsin’s largest ski resort will launch a significant expansion after the state approved a new master plan for Rib Mountain. The plan also calls for the creation of new hiking, climbing and mountain biking trails at the central Wisconsin state park. The ancient quartzite hill outside of Wausau is...
Fox11online.com
Exotic animal discovery in Northeast Wisconsin lake tops most-viewed stories of 2022
(WLUK) -- It was a busy 2022 at fox11online.com, with the Northeast Wisconsin community turning to us for Balanced News and Severe Weather Coverage. Our website and the FOX 11 News App are on pace to receive more than 95 million page views by the end of the year. But...
wxpr.org
Health officials warn of mixing alcohol with medications ahead of New Year’s Eve parties
Many people will be ringing in the New Year at a party with friends and family. Those parties tend to come with copious amounts of alcohol. Health officials are reminding people to be cautious with which medications they’re mixing with that alcohol. Wisconsinites are some of the heaviest drinkers...
seehafernews.com
Lakeshore Area to Receive Nearly $327,000 in State Rural Transit Funds
Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Transportation have announced that 44 agencies that provide transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in rural areas of Wisconsin will benefit from more than $5 million in state and federal funds in 2023. Three such organizations are in the lakeshore area....
WBAY Green Bay
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The year 2022 proved to become a beacon year for helping peregrine falcons flourish in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) and We Energies celebrated the 400th falcon chick to be born at one of their Wisconsin power plants this year. This remarkable milestone for a bird that was once nearly extinct is noted in the just-released Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report. It is available online at https://www.wecenergygroup.com/environment/falcons/we-wps-nest-report2022.pdf.
Doctors urge the public to prevent spreading the flu this New Year's
Doctors recommend masking if you'll be in large crowds and knowing the symptoms of flu if you're planning to go out for New Year's.
WBAY Green Bay
Dodge County Sheriff’s Office issues warning: Stay sober - or get pulled over
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This holiday season, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and the nation to prevent tragedies in our communities. There will be more officers out patrolling to get impaired drivers off the roads during the annual Drive Sober or...
wizmnews.com
New insect, new Kwik Trip, and Hokah crash among highest internet searches for WIZM fans in 2022
An invasive insect and a popular Wisconsin comedian were hot topics for people who visited the WIZM News webpage in 2022. An analysis of searches to the website showed that the most-searched single topic, with over 14,000 hits, was the July discovery that a bug called the spotted lanternfly had arrived in Iowa.
Need a ride after a few drinks this weekend? The Wis. Tavern League’s SafeRide has you covered
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – We all know Wisconsinites like to hit the bars, especially for special occasions like ringing in the New Year. The state’s Tavern League wants to remind everyone that you can always get a safe ride home. If you’ve been drinking and can’t get behind the wheel, ask the bartenders for a safe ride voucher. The...
Over 770,000 Wisconsinites have at least one OWI conviction
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, more than 778,000 Wisconsinites have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once. With nearly 580,000 people, Milwaukee is the largest city in the state of Wisconsin, yet the number of Wisconsinites with at least one OWI conviction is higher than the city’s entire population. “It makes sense we...
fox47.com
'It's beyond what we expected:' Local food pantries seeing heightened demand
MADISON, Wis — Food pantries across the state are experiencing heightened demand, with some returning to levels similar to those at the height of the pandemic, Second Harvest Foodbank CEO Michelle Orge said. Second Harvest Foodbank distributes food to hundreds of pantries across 16 counties in southwestern Wisconsin. Orge...
Comments / 0