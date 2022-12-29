Read full article on original website
Related
Notable NH Deaths: Columnist John Harrigan; Former Weare Fire Chief
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
Deerfield Valley News
Retreat Farm buys Grafton cheese shop
BRATTLEBORO - On Monday, December 12, Retreat Farm purchased the former Grafton Village Cheese Company building from the Windham Foundation, bringing the community closer to transforming the 34,000-square-foot building into a regional food center, offering a vibrant marketplace for local producers, and complementing Retreat Farm’s land-based programming. The acquisition...
travelyouman.com
Uncanoonuc Lake Swimming Guide
Uncanoonuc lake is a small lake located in Goffstown, New Hampshire. Even though it is not a big lake, there are some decent swimming opportunities offered to the guests. However, the Uncanoonuc region is quite popular for hikes. Most people who go on hikes prefer to stay near this lake and go for a swim. But before you go ahead with Uncanoonuc lake swimming, you need to keep these important things in mind.
Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade
Vermont’s handling fee, the redemption center’s main profit line, was set in 1972, when the bottle bill was enacted. The state hasn’t adjusted the rate since. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade.
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in New Hampshire, Maine in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nashua
Nashua might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Nashua.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Rutland
RUTLAND — A man from New York was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Rutland on December 26. The crash took place on US Route 7 at around 5:25 p.m. According to the report, James Marrott, of Rensselaer, NY, was traveling south on US Route 7, attempting to navigate a slight left curve.
The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part two in a three-part series about the Rutland Region’s “lost” ski areas. The formation of early ski areas was significant for driving the popularity of skiing and contributed to the post […] Read More The post The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WMUR.com
Ice not safe in most of New Hampshire, fire official says
AMHERST, N.H. — People are urged to be mindful that ice that has formed on ponds and lakes across New Hampshire is likely not safe to walk or skate on. The safety reminder comes after a teenager was rescued Monday after falling through the ice while skating on Honey Pot Pond in Amherst.
laconiadailysun.com
51 Elm gets closer to opening this spring
LACONIA — As the spring completion of Lakeport's 51 Elm project approaches, its final pieces are falling into place. The City of Laconia is considering different parking options facing the future commercial storefronts — a public hearing on which will be held at the city council's Jan. 9 meeting — and the Planning Board approved a request earlier this month to change the ownership structure of 51 Elm's residences from apartments to condominiums.
WMUR.com
Woman in mobility scooter struck, killed in Rochester crash, police say
ROCHESTER, N.H. — A woman in a motorized mobility scooter was struck by a car and killed Friday afternoon in Rochester, police said. The crash shut down Columbus Avenue for hours, but the road was back open by 6 p.m. Police said the woman struck by the car wasn't...
whdh.com
Eckersley family issues statement after woman charged following birth in woods in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The family of Red Sox Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley says they’re “utterly devastated” after his adopted daughter was charged with giving birth in the woods in New Hampshire and misleading officers who responded about where the infant was. In a statement, the...
‘A Christmas miracle’: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital staff rescue owl stuck in car grill
“I called into the emergency department — and I have some friends in there — and said I have a critter I have to see what we can do something about,” the hospital worker recalled. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘A Christmas miracle’: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital staff rescue owl stuck in car grill.
ncsha.org
Financing for Six New Multifamily Housing Developments Approved by New Hampshire Housing Board
Financing for six multifamily housing developments in Concord, Hillsborough, Nashua and Rochester was recently approved by the New Hampshire Housing Board of Directors. Once constructed, these 341 new units will help meet the critical need for affordable rental housing for our state’s workforce and other residents. The following projects...
ezfavorites.com
Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Southwest Airline passengers left stranded
KEENE, NH – The Southwest Airlines travel nightmare across the U.S. will continue for several more days, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, included. Southwest Airlines is a major carrier at Manchester’s Airport where all arriving flights, except for one, were canceled Wednesday. One Southwest jet could be seen at the...
WCAX
Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. Soaring fuel prices are hitting everyone’s wallet, but it’s especially challenging for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for heating assistance. Matthew Lavoy lives in a group home in Barre. His rent recently went up $100,...
Animal advocates renew calls for trapping restrictions after dog dies in East Corinth
A 3-year-old Shetland sheepdog died last week after getting caught in what’s called a body-gripping trap off a wooded trail. State authorities are investigating. Read the story on VTDigger here: Animal advocates renew calls for trapping restrictions after dog dies in East Corinth.
Manchester DPW Removes Some Tents From Outside Families In Transition Shelter
MANCHESTER – The Department of Public Works was assisted by Manchester police Wednesday as they worked outside the Families In Transition shelter to clean up trash and abandoned property, including some tents. Several officers from the Community Affairs Division worked with people living outside the shelter to identify tents...
Vermonter allegedly robs 2 stores in under 2 hours
A Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after police say he robbed two convenience stores on December 10.
businessnhmagazine.com
Understanding the Longevity of Merrimack Station, New England’s Last Coal-Fired Power Plant
Author Scott Merril and Jill Patel, The Granite State News Collaborative. Merrimack Station billows steam while producing electricity with coal on the morning of Dec. 18, 2019, with temperatures in the upper 20s. Annie Ropeik/NHPR. Merrimack Station in Bow, built in the 1960s, is the last coal-fired plant in New...
Comments / 1