Holiday fantasies do come true, particularly at Jackson Hole. There are so many lovely surprises in this winter paradise that I had not known existed before. Recall Balto? Yes, the animated film about dog sledding in Alaska and the dog monument I often visit in New York City. It’s one of my all-time favorite films, and I cherish it since my grandma, and I used to watch it together when I was small. Consequently, I’ve had the desire to dog sled since I was a little child. On this dog sledding Wyoming guide, you can learn more about it.

JACKSON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO