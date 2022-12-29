ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

travelyouman.com

Guide To Dog Sledding Wyoming Trip (What To Expect)

Holiday fantasies do come true, particularly at Jackson Hole. There are so many lovely surprises in this winter paradise that I had not known existed before. Recall Balto? Yes, the animated film about dog sledding in Alaska and the dog monument I often visit in New York City. It’s one of my all-time favorite films, and I cherish it since my grandma, and I used to watch it together when I was small. Consequently, I’ve had the desire to dog sled since I was a little child. On this dog sledding Wyoming guide, you can learn more about it.
wyomingnewsnow.tv

The Horse palace rings in the New Year

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you are the type that likes to take risks, gamble on your future and get big money, the horse palace is the place for you, especially this new year’s eve. Across all Wyoming horse palace locations, the new year will be rung...
sweetwaternow.com

VIDEO: The ‘Whee’ Road

The Powder River Basin Resource Council, in partnership with researchers at the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, has unveiled Wyoming Voices, a pilot project looking at how storytelling may support communities in transition. Through this process, eight participants from Southwest Wyoming told their personal stories...
cowboystatedaily.com

Clair McFarland: The Best Gifts Make All Hell Break Loose

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Much of American life is shaped by tacky materialism, but that doesn’t change the fact that some gifts are perfect and timely. Money was tight in my early childhood years in rural Wyoming. My dad lost his truck-driving job the...
Wake Up Wyoming

The Perfect Wyoming Snow Mobile

Meet the Polaris Air Sled. There are only a few left and collectors are restoring them. Search E-bay and you'll find a few out there, or parts for them. There is even a brochure on E-bay from when these things were brand new. At first glance, I thought maybe somebody...
Laramie Live

LOOK: Record Setting Gusts Swept Wyoming Tuesday

Listed below are record wind gust numbers from across Wyoming. If you lived almost anywhere else in North America you probably did not have much wind yesterday. There are a few gusty spots here and there. But most of the united states has breezy conditions at best. Wyoming, however, was...
cowboystatedaily.com

After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming’s three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state’s...
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Elk, Deer, and Antelope Hunting Applications Open on January 3

Hopeful hunters can apply for six big game animals, and wild turkey – and the Wyoming Super Tag raffle – until the end of January. The ringing in of the new year signals the opening of hunting applications for many hunters. At 8 a.m. on Jan. 3, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will open applications for six big game species and wild turkey.
101.9 KING FM

Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
cowboystatedaily.com

In New Book, Former Gov. Freudenthal Says Wyoming Individualism Is ‘Fiction’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dave Freudenthal, a Democrat who served as governor of Wyoming from 2003-2011, released his new book last week, “The Paradox of Plenty.”. The book explores Wyoming’s close-knit dependence on mineral revenues and how this relationship has affected its economy through...
WyoFile

Wyo seeks 6,282-acre land swap for new Colorado River Basin dam

Wyoming moved to expedite the construction of a 280-foot-high concrete dam in the Medicine Bow National Forest last month by proposing a 6,282-acre land exchange. The state wants 1,762 acres of federal property for a dam and reservoir on the West Fork of Battle Creek in the Sierra Madre Mountains, according to a Nov. 30 letter and map from Jenifer Scoggin, the director of Wyoming’s Office of State Lands and Investments. In exchange, Wyoming would transfer ownership of up to 4,520 acres of state school trust lands to the federal government. That school trust land lies inside the boundaries of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest.
buckrail.com

Game and Fish: Please don’t feed wildlife

WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is reminding the public that private feeding of wildlife can cause serious problems. Although it may seem like a well-meaning gesture to “help” wildlife, it can actually lead to their demise. Big game animals, such as deer and moose...
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, December 29, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Joshua Coursey near Opal, Wyoming. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
