travelyouman.com
Guide To Dog Sledding Wyoming Trip (What To Expect)
Holiday fantasies do come true, particularly at Jackson Hole. There are so many lovely surprises in this winter paradise that I had not known existed before. Recall Balto? Yes, the animated film about dog sledding in Alaska and the dog monument I often visit in New York City. It’s one of my all-time favorite films, and I cherish it since my grandma, and I used to watch it together when I was small. Consequently, I’ve had the desire to dog sled since I was a little child. On this dog sledding Wyoming guide, you can learn more about it.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Horse palace rings in the New Year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you are the type that likes to take risks, gamble on your future and get big money, the horse palace is the place for you, especially this new year’s eve. Across all Wyoming horse palace locations, the new year will be rung...
sweetwaternow.com
VIDEO: The ‘Whee’ Road
The Powder River Basin Resource Council, in partnership with researchers at the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, has unveiled Wyoming Voices, a pilot project looking at how storytelling may support communities in transition. Through this process, eight participants from Southwest Wyoming told their personal stories...
cowboystatedaily.com
Doomsday Theorist Says World Will Blow Up Soon; Will Speak In Cheyenne In January If Earth Still Exists
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A popular internet doomsday theorist will visit Wyoming to talk about the solar system and its relationship with everyday life on Earth. Ben Davidson runs Suspicious0bservers, which boasts a YouTube channel with 649,000 subscribers, will host a “Lunch and Learn” meetup...
Wyoming Snow & Ice Are No Match For Wyoming Diesel
After that last big snow, our streets have been piled with whatever the snow plows could push aside. We could wait for it all to melt. But that much snow will take a while. So let's line it up, then suck it up off the roads. This is actually quite...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Drivers Can Bypass Closed Road Gates, But Only With Special Authorization Code
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While it’s never a good idea to ignore signs and gates indicating closed roads during winter in Wyoming, the state Department of Transportation does have a program that allows limited travel past closed gates in select cases. The program began...
cowboystatedaily.com
Clair McFarland: The Best Gifts Make All Hell Break Loose
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Much of American life is shaped by tacky materialism, but that doesn’t change the fact that some gifts are perfect and timely. Money was tight in my early childhood years in rural Wyoming. My dad lost his truck-driving job the...
oilcity.news
As new year rolls in, Wyoming Game and Fish preparing to open hunting license applications
CASPER, Wyo. — With the new year about to roll in, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is preparing to open hunting license applications for a range of species. Game and Fish will begin accepting applications from residents and nonresidents seeking licenses to hunt six big game species or wild turkey at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
The Perfect Wyoming Snow Mobile
Meet the Polaris Air Sled. There are only a few left and collectors are restoring them. Search E-bay and you'll find a few out there, or parts for them. There is even a brochure on E-bay from when these things were brand new. At first glance, I thought maybe somebody...
LOOK: Record Setting Gusts Swept Wyoming Tuesday
Listed below are record wind gust numbers from across Wyoming. If you lived almost anywhere else in North America you probably did not have much wind yesterday. There are a few gusty spots here and there. But most of the united states has breezy conditions at best. Wyoming, however, was...
cowboystatedaily.com
After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming’s three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state’s...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Elk, Deer, and Antelope Hunting Applications Open on January 3
Hopeful hunters can apply for six big game animals, and wild turkey – and the Wyoming Super Tag raffle – until the end of January. The ringing in of the new year signals the opening of hunting applications for many hunters. At 8 a.m. on Jan. 3, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will open applications for six big game species and wild turkey.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Company Has Made Components For NASA, Now Expanding To Nuclear Innovation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. L&H industrial makes some of the world’s largest parts, reaching far beyond Wyoming with innovative mechanical solutions that are now exported around the world. The multimillion-dollar company has built parts for NASA that have been in outer space. Now the...
Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
cowboystatedaily.com
In New Book, Former Gov. Freudenthal Says Wyoming Individualism Is ‘Fiction’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dave Freudenthal, a Democrat who served as governor of Wyoming from 2003-2011, released his new book last week, “The Paradox of Plenty.”. The book explores Wyoming’s close-knit dependence on mineral revenues and how this relationship has affected its economy through...
cowboystatedaily.com
Father Dedicates Wyoming Elk Hunt To Fallen Warrior Son: ‘I Promise You He Was There’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Brent Sibley speaks about his son, his voice conveys a constellation of emotions, bookended by grief and pride. “He wasn’t one of those big, muscle-bound guys,” Sibley told Cowboy State Daily. “If you saw him in a grocery store, you’d...
Wyo seeks 6,282-acre land swap for new Colorado River Basin dam
Wyoming moved to expedite the construction of a 280-foot-high concrete dam in the Medicine Bow National Forest last month by proposing a 6,282-acre land exchange. The state wants 1,762 acres of federal property for a dam and reservoir on the West Fork of Battle Creek in the Sierra Madre Mountains, according to a Nov. 30 letter and map from Jenifer Scoggin, the director of Wyoming’s Office of State Lands and Investments. In exchange, Wyoming would transfer ownership of up to 4,520 acres of state school trust lands to the federal government. That school trust land lies inside the boundaries of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest.
Wyoming’s Moring Talk Show Goes Beyond Radio Stations
Radio isn't just radio anymore. There are so many ways to listen to Wyoming morning talk shows, even if you are not in range of one of the several stations that carry the show. Wake Up Wyoming with Glenn Woods is heard on:. K2 Radio, out of Casper at 10:30...
buckrail.com
Game and Fish: Please don’t feed wildlife
WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is reminding the public that private feeding of wildlife can cause serious problems. Although it may seem like a well-meaning gesture to “help” wildlife, it can actually lead to their demise. Big game animals, such as deer and moose...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Thursday, December 29, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Joshua Coursey near Opal, Wyoming. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
