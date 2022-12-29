ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

WPFO

3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023

(BDN) -- The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022...
onthewater.com

Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- December 29, 2022

(Above) Until ice sets up universally, smaller water bodies and willing warm-water species will have to do. The development of ice fishing prospects are echoing the weather – it’s up and down. Anglers are making do with smaller water bodies hoping that the New Year will usher in a good old fashioned New England freeze.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Maine

Maine is one of the snowiest and coldest states in the entire US. It’s the northern most state in the northeast and is an important part of New England and northeastern culture. Living in Maine requires learning to live with the snow, as we are about to find out. Let’s discover the snowiest place in Maine, plus a few other facts about the Pine Tree State!
mainebiz.biz

Maritime Farms, with 13 midcoast convenience stores, sold to Georgia company

Maritime Farms convenience stores in Midcoast Maine have been sold to Majors Management LLC, of Georgia. It is Majors Management's first foray into the state of Maine. In the past three years, Majors Management has completed 17 investments in 13 states, according a news release. With the deal, Maritime's parent...
WGME

Warm and wet to welcome in 2023 in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild weather is in store for Friday and the New Year weekend. Rain will arrive on Saturday evening, and it’s looking wet and mild as we start 2023. Mild temperatures will continue into much of next week. Friday will be mild, though the temperature forecast is a...
wabi.tv

Maine to receive around $6.5M more in LIHEAP funding

Maine (WABI) - The government funding bill that included an additional $1 billion dollars for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program means more money for Maine households. Maine has already allocated $42.5 million for LIHEAP through funding bills and now will receive an additional $6.5 million. Maine U.S. Sen. Susan...
92 Moose

How Many Traffic Lights Do You Think There Are Across Maine?

I do lots of dumb thinking when I don't have to drive. Like a lot of my generation, I have an appreciation of the old "Deep Thoughts by Jack Handey" bit from SNL back in the day. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if that dude (if he was real) was just sitting around daydreaming and coming up with all those ridiculous ideas. But honestly, I'm completely susceptible to daydreamed dumbness.
mainepublic.org

New Omicron subvariant, XBB, now widespread in Maine

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine, as a new Omicron variant makes it way across New England. Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said the variant, known as XBB, seems to be more contagious but does not produce more severe disease than other Omicron variants.
Rachel Perkins

5 Ways Maine is Tackling its Teacher Shortage

ClassroomPhoto byPhoto by Kenny Eliason on UnsplashonUnsplash. Maine is currently facing a teacher shortage, with many schools struggling to fill open positions. In response, the state is working to attract new teachers to the profession and retain the ones it already has. From offering financial incentives to promoting the state's quality of life, Maine is taking a multifaceted approach to addressing the teacher shortage. In this article, we'll explore some of the efforts being made to attract new teachers to Maine.
