Have You Heard The Story Of The Maine House Built In England?
As a history geek, I am all about this kind of stuff. And, when I first heard this story, I knew I had to know more. According to Only In Your State, there is a house in North Berwick that was actually built in England!. So, was the home transported...
Here Are 21 Totally Not Real Towns in Maine that People Think Are Totally Real
Maine has "towns" that don't even have names. But if you head north on Interstate 95, you will eventually see a sign for T2-R8. As in a town line of sorts. I know there are lots of folks who drive through it all the time. I'm assuming it's based on where it falls on a map, or some kind of grid. Never mind all the unorganized territories people also live in.
Did You Know This DC Superhero Is Technically From Maine?
According to the Bangor Daily News, Aquaman is a Mainer!. Yes, when we first heard this we did not believe it, either. But, with the current DC universe story, it does make sense. In the current version of the Aquaman story, his mother was an outcast queen from Atlantis and...
WPFO
3 Maine outdoors issues to watch in 2023
(BDN) -- The effects of chemical contamination of Maine’s fish and wildlife, the impact of the revamped antlerless deer permit system and winter tick mortality among moose are three of the key areas outdoor enthusiasts should follow as we head into 2023. Many important questions remain unanswered from 2022...
WCVB
Anthony's Favorites: Maine's remote Golden Road
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As 2022 comes to an end, we are looking back at our favorite stories of the year. Among Anthony Everett's favorite stories: our trip to Maine's remote "Golden Road."
4 Places to Get Great Maine Seafood Tourists Don’t Know About
During Maine's summer tourist season, people "from away" flock to Maine to visit and have some of the best seafood in the country. Lobster is obviously one of the big choices, of course. I always find it funny when tourists are surprised that live lobsters aren't red. We don't help...
Maine DEP gives Sugarloaf ski area permission for big expansion
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (AP) — A big expansion that would add new ski trails, a lift and hundreds of units of housing at the Sugarloaf ski resort in Carrabassett Valley has been approved by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. In an order released on Tuesday, the department approved...
onthewater.com
Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- December 29, 2022
(Above) Until ice sets up universally, smaller water bodies and willing warm-water species will have to do. The development of ice fishing prospects are echoing the weather – it’s up and down. Anglers are making do with smaller water bodies hoping that the New Year will usher in a good old fashioned New England freeze.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Maine
Maine is one of the snowiest and coldest states in the entire US. It’s the northern most state in the northeast and is an important part of New England and northeastern culture. Living in Maine requires learning to live with the snow, as we are about to find out. Let’s discover the snowiest place in Maine, plus a few other facts about the Pine Tree State!
From the Northern Border to the Southern Coast, These Are Maine’s 10 Busiest Airports
Air travel can be rough. The long security lines, crowded food courts, non-existent parking, never-ending terminals, and general public can drive any sane person mad. However, we Mainers are relatively lucky. Our two commercial airports are a godsend. Easy in, easy out. It's a completely different flying experience, and small-market flying at its finest.
mainebiz.biz
Maritime Farms, with 13 midcoast convenience stores, sold to Georgia company
Maritime Farms convenience stores in Midcoast Maine have been sold to Majors Management LLC, of Georgia. It is Majors Management's first foray into the state of Maine. In the past three years, Majors Management has completed 17 investments in 13 states, according a news release. With the deal, Maritime's parent...
Maine to Receive More Than $308 Million from 2023 Government Spending Plan
Maine will receive more than $308 million in funding from the recently passed 2023 government funding package. Senator Susan Collins is a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Collins was able to provide funding for 180 projects around Maine. This is the first part of the list of secured funding and what it will be used for.
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
WGME
Warm and wet to welcome in 2023 in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild weather is in store for Friday and the New Year weekend. Rain will arrive on Saturday evening, and it’s looking wet and mild as we start 2023. Mild temperatures will continue into much of next week. Friday will be mild, though the temperature forecast is a...
Maine could see dueling referendums about power ownership
AUGUSTA, Maine — A group that wants to prevent the creation of a publicly-owned power company in Maine has submitted signatures to the state calling for a referendum to halt the project. The group is called No Blank Checks and it's supported by the parent company of Central Maine...
wabi.tv
Maine to receive around $6.5M more in LIHEAP funding
Maine (WABI) - The government funding bill that included an additional $1 billion dollars for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program means more money for Maine households. Maine has already allocated $42.5 million for LIHEAP through funding bills and now will receive an additional $6.5 million. Maine U.S. Sen. Susan...
How Many Traffic Lights Do You Think There Are Across Maine?
I do lots of dumb thinking when I don't have to drive. Like a lot of my generation, I have an appreciation of the old "Deep Thoughts by Jack Handey" bit from SNL back in the day. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if that dude (if he was real) was just sitting around daydreaming and coming up with all those ridiculous ideas. But honestly, I'm completely susceptible to daydreamed dumbness.
A Simply Stunning Topping-Off Ceremony Was Held for Maine’s Tallest Building
Me? I'm not a big fan. I have tried to overcome my fear without a lot of success. However, it doesn't stop me from being absolutely fascinated with videos that will make any acrophobic's legs weaken. However, there was no way I was passing up an opportunity to truly test...
mainepublic.org
New Omicron subvariant, XBB, now widespread in Maine
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine, as a new Omicron variant makes it way across New England. Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said the variant, known as XBB, seems to be more contagious but does not produce more severe disease than other Omicron variants.
5 Ways Maine is Tackling its Teacher Shortage
ClassroomPhoto byPhoto by Kenny Eliason on UnsplashonUnsplash. Maine is currently facing a teacher shortage, with many schools struggling to fill open positions. In response, the state is working to attract new teachers to the profession and retain the ones it already has. From offering financial incentives to promoting the state's quality of life, Maine is taking a multifaceted approach to addressing the teacher shortage. In this article, we'll explore some of the efforts being made to attract new teachers to Maine.
