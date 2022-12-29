Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SavannahTed RiversSavannah, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at seaCristoval VictorialSavannah, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
A Coastal Adventure from St. Augustine to Savannah
• Nombre de Dios (mission) • Savannah Historic District (Savannah, Georgia) Most readers will be familiar with Florida’s famed coastal drives running through popular destinations such as Miami and Tampa. In this space, we’re going to focus on one of our favorite routes that ought to be talked about a whole lot more: St. Augustine to Savannah, a three-hour driving tour full of beaches, history, and spectacular outdoor activities—with the added bonus of getting to experience Georgia too!
Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance
Wormsloe Mile Long Entrance avenue lined with live oaks is a classic image from the moonlight and magnolias Old South. Found here in Savannah GA. In the 1890s, Wymberley Jones De Renne laid out the live oak avenue, to celebrate the birth of his son. A breathtaking avenue sheltered by...
Hilton Head mourns a local legend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Hilton Head community is mourning the loss of a four-legged legend. Maverick has been the mascot of Coligny Hardware since 2014. He was known for greeting every customer, as well as his singing voice. There were GoFundMe pages that raised thousands when he was sick. With tributes pouring […]
Richmond Hill buys Community House built by Henry Ford
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Richmond Hill has announced that it has bought a building made by Henry Ford. The structure was built back in 1936 and sits just off Ford Avenue. It’s known locally as the Community House and in the past, it served as an...
Hilton Head to host Polar Plunge
State, universities come together to battle addiction …. The South Carolina Center of Excellence in Addiction brings research universities and the State together. Officials hope to resolve parking issues at Enmarket …. City and arena officials are working to improve parking at Enmarket Arena. Murdaugh, Parker’s to be tried together...
5-Minute History: Islands of change
The Sea Islands are constantly changing, as are their inhabitants. Story by Richard Thomas + illustration by Megan Goheen. Sea Islands consist of two types: inland Sea Islands, which are protected on the seaward side by barrier Sea Islands, and barrier Sea Islands, which border the ocean and lie roughly parallel to the landward coast, separated from it by a shallow body of water. Unlike the more stable inland Sea Islands, the terrain of barrier Sea Islands is constantly changing. The largest inland Sea Island in South Carolina is Johns Island near Charleston, and the largest barrier Sea Island is Hilton Head.
Ravenel woman born on Christmas Day turned 102 this year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families and others gathered for Christmas, a Lowcountry woman had another special occasion to celebrate. Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas. Green was born on December 25, 1920 in Ravenel, SC. She now lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek....
Things to Do This Month on Hilton Head & Bluffton
This month's curated events range from mixology classes and oyster roasts to orchestras and concerts. Get the full list of things to do by clicking here. Things to do this month on Hilton Head & BlufftonPhoto byCurated by LOCAL Life Magazine.
Economists: Port of Savannah to weather expected recession well
LISTEN: As “essential infrastructure,” ports are expected to fare well in 2023 even if a recession hits, according to Fitch Ratings. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Analysts at Fitch Ratings, a New York financial market research firm, are projecting “mildly positive” growth for Georgia's Port of Savannah and other U.S. ports, even as the credit rating agency expects a recession to arrive in the spring.
Statesboro fire destroys family home on Christmas Eve
A fire on Christmas Eve destroyed a Statesboro's family home and they now begin trying to rebuild. Statesboro fire destroys family home on Christmas …. A fire on Christmas Eve destroyed a Statesboro's family home and they now begin trying to rebuild. Coligny Hardware mascot dies. Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley...
LIST: New Year’s events around Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — New Year’s Day is right around the corner and events are taking place across the Lowcountry to celebrate. Here’s a list of events to ring in the New Year: Congress Street Up — Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Party The Prohibition Museum’s famed bar, Congress Street Up will be hosting a festive […]
Businesses in downtown Savannah prepare for New Year’s Eve
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With New Year’s Eve just two days away - bars, restaurants, and businesses in Savannah are getting ready for some of the biggest crowds of the year. A few blocks up from River Street, folks on Congress Street are already getting the party started for 2023.
South’s Greatest Doctors 2022/23
Dr. Tim Minton, the region’s only fellowship-trained, double board certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is committed to providing a superior level of care in a friendly and personalized environment. WHAT DO YOU LIKE MOST ABOUT PRACTICING MEDICINE?. In plastic surgery I love the artistry side of the specialty....
Environmental Groups Awarded $1.2 Million to Establish Living Shorelines Near Parris Island
The long-term resilience of Beaufort County’s military installations recently got a boost with the announcement of a major grant to reduce climate impacts at Parris Island and surrounding communities. The Coastal Conservation League, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), Sustainability Institute (SI), Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris...
Activists fight to memorialize site of largest slave auction in American history
Judy Woodruff: Activists in Savannah, Georgia, are fighting to shine a spotlight on a little known, but very painful moment in American history. Special correspondent Benedict Moran reports for our arts and culture series, Canvas. Benedict Moran: Three miles from the center of Savannah sits this nondescript plot of land....
Savannah City Market to close at midnight in future, according to owners
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The owners of City Market in downtown Savannah are planning on implementing some changes. One change would make businesses in City Market close at midnight. An owner, Rob Tulloch with Green Room Partners, spoke with WTOC and says closing at midnight will help them reach their...
Savannah Fire responds to chemical leak on I-95
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire responded to a leak of Sanidate Friday morning on I-95, near the I-16 interchange. The Savannah Hazmat team came and cleaned up the leak, which was about 50 gallons that spilled. That scene is now clear.
Savannah Fire extinguishes trolley fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Around 6 p.m., the Savannah Fire Department responded to Lepageville Street off of President Street for the blaze. That’s about a block from the Old Savannah Tours depot. Officials said no one was injured in the incident. There is no word yet […]
Freezing waterlines causing pipes to burst across city of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — After a stretch of cold weather many homes across Savannah have been negatively impacted by frozen waterlines causing pipes to burst. It has also left residents with a costly repair bill. CEO of Plumbpro, Johnny Haines says the cost is not cheap. “It varies, but you’re probably just looking at just […]
Ask Asa: Dozens attend Whippoorwill's pay-what-you-can Christmas dinner
RIDGELAND, S.C. — More than 100 people from the Jasper County, South Carolina area gathered for a pay-what-you-can — or nothing at all — Christmas dinner atWhippoorwill Farms. Whippoorwill partnered with Mother Smokin’ Good BBQ and other local businesses to offer a warm meal and meaningful celebrations...
