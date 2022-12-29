The Sea Islands are constantly changing, as are their inhabitants. Story by Richard Thomas + illustration by Megan Goheen. Sea Islands consist of two types: inland Sea Islands, which are protected on the seaward side by barrier Sea Islands, and barrier Sea Islands, which border the ocean and lie roughly parallel to the landward coast, separated from it by a shallow body of water. Unlike the more stable inland Sea Islands, the terrain of barrier Sea Islands is constantly changing. The largest inland Sea Island in South Carolina is Johns Island near Charleston, and the largest barrier Sea Island is Hilton Head.

