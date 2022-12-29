Read full article on original website
"They're After Me. More Than One," He Told His Boss Right Before He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashua, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashuaTed RiversNashua, NH
Alexandra Eckersley - ex Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersle, arrested for abandoning newborn in frigit New Hampshire WoodsMario DonevskiManchester, NH
Woman arrested for abandoning premature newborn in freezing New Hampshire woodsLive Action NewsManchester, NH
MLB Hall of Famer's daughter faces felony charge after newborn found unclothed and freezing in woodsEdy ZooManchester, NH
travelyouman.com
34 Best Lake Sunapee Restaurants Compared
Lake Sunapee is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, and it’s no surprise that the area is home to a variety of excellent restaurants. In this article, we’ll highlight the top 15 restaurants in Lake Sunapee, ranging from casual eateries to fine dining options. 1. The...
Can You Identify the Animal That Left These Tracks in Dover, NH?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was equal parts investigation fun and absolute sarcasm in The (un)Official City of Dover, NH Facebook Group over the weekend, while everyone tried identifying a mysterious animal.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Notable NH Deaths: Columnist John Harrigan; Former Weare Fire Chief
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
Deerfield Valley News
Retreat Farm buys Grafton cheese shop
BRATTLEBORO - On Monday, December 12, Retreat Farm purchased the former Grafton Village Cheese Company building from the Windham Foundation, bringing the community closer to transforming the 34,000-square-foot building into a regional food center, offering a vibrant marketplace for local producers, and complementing Retreat Farm’s land-based programming. The acquisition...
addictedtovacation.com
The 9 Best New England Road Trip Destinations
Taking a road trip through New England offers a look at beautiful landscapes and a chance to learn about American history. What are the best New England road trips?. New England has numerous drives and places to visit, including Boston, Salem, Gloucester, Rockport, and many other cities that are worth both a long or short drive and a day or two stays. The northeast has plenty of history and sightseeing to be done – you’ll have a hard time picking where to spend your time.
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
WMUR.com
Ice not safe in most of New Hampshire, fire official says
AMHERST, N.H. — People are urged to be mindful that ice that has formed on ponds and lakes across New Hampshire is likely not safe to walk or skate on. The safety reminder comes after a teenager was rescued Monday after falling through the ice while skating on Honey Pot Pond in Amherst.
mixonline.com
RF Venue antennas employed at Water Country Water Park in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
— A combination of RF Venue Diversity Fin™ and CP Beam® antennas assures an uninterrupted wireless signal for announcements, paging, and music at New England’s largest waterpark — Ashland, MA, USA — Located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Water Country is New England’s largest waterpark. Venue attractions include...
Dozens of cats & dogs brought to Mass. from overcrowded shelters in southern states need good homes
SALEM, Mass. — Dozens of cats and dogs that have been brought to Massachusetts from overcrowded animal shelters in Tennessee, Texas, and Kentucky are in need of good homes, MSPCA officials said Wednesday. The MSPCA-Angell in Boston and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem transported the animals to the Boston...
Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
thelocalne.ws
Storm damage on Plum Island
NEWBURYPORT — Officials had to cordon off a house on Plum Island due to storm damage caused Friday. It will likely be torn down some time in the New Year, they said. Acting Fire Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III said the house is located at 15 73rd St. It was unoccupied at the time and the home has long been battered by storms and coastal erosion.
whdh.com
Officials identify hiker found dead on Franconia trail
NEW HAMPSHIRE (WPTZ) — Officials said Guopeng “Tony” Li, 28, of Salem set out at about 11 a.m. Saturday to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail in Franconia. A relative notified officials when Li did not return by 9 p.m. that night. “We...
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
More Details (and Questions) About the Return of Ames Department Stores to New England
Like many native New Englanders, I got both excited and nostalgic when I heard that the beloved Ames department store chain was coming back. Then, like any New Englander, I grew cynical. Why?. Why, after two decades away, at a time of economic uncertainty, flourishing online delivery options, and a...
Homeward Bound: Salem Shelter Brings Out-Of-State Pets To Massachusetts
Dozens of pets suffering from animal shelter overcrowding were brought to Massachusetts from other states this week, animal shelter officials said. MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter transported the pets who arrived in Massachusetts on December 27 from shelters in Tenness…
WMUR.com
Southwest Airlines cancellations continue at Manchester Airport; some flights operating
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The operational meltdown of Southwest Airlines across the country will continue for several more days, according to the company's CEO. Southwest Airlines is a major carrier at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, and every arriving flight was canceled Wednesday evening, except for one. Passengers fresh off that flight said they feel relieved to have avoided headaches.
laconiadailysun.com
51 Elm gets closer to opening this spring
LACONIA — As the spring completion of Lakeport's 51 Elm project approaches, its final pieces are falling into place. The City of Laconia is considering different parking options facing the future commercial storefronts — a public hearing on which will be held at the city council's Jan. 9 meeting — and the Planning Board approved a request earlier this month to change the ownership structure of 51 Elm's residences from apartments to condominiums.
Billerica man finds roofing shingles in iPad bought at Target
LOWELL, Mass. — Who’s swapping out electronics with roofing shingles at stores in Massachusetts?. That question is being raised by people across the state after Boston 25 News first reported on the puzzling mystery Tuesday night. A Boston man said he found roofing shingles inside a Microsoft Surface...
