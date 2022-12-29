ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goffstown, NH

travelyouman.com

34 Best Lake Sunapee Restaurants Compared

Lake Sunapee is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, and it’s no surprise that the area is home to a variety of excellent restaurants. In this article, we’ll highlight the top 15 restaurants in Lake Sunapee, ranging from casual eateries to fine dining options. 1. The...
SUNAPEE, NH
Seacoast Current

Can You Identify the Animal That Left These Tracks in Dover, NH?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was equal parts investigation fun and absolute sarcasm in The (un)Official City of Dover, NH Facebook Group over the weekend, while everyone tried identifying a mysterious animal.
DOVER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Notable NH Deaths: Columnist John Harrigan; Former Weare Fire Chief

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
WEARE, NH
Deerfield Valley News

Retreat Farm buys Grafton cheese shop

BRATTLEBORO - On Monday, December 12, Retreat Farm purchased the former Grafton Village Cheese Company building from the Windham Foundation, bringing the community closer to transforming the 34,000-square-foot building into a regional food center, offering a vibrant marketplace for local producers, and complementing Retreat Farm’s land-based programming. The acquisition...
GRAFTON, VT
addictedtovacation.com

The 9 Best New England Road Trip Destinations

Taking a road trip through New England offers a look at beautiful landscapes and a chance to learn about American history. What are the best New England road trips?. New England has numerous drives and places to visit, including Boston, Salem, Gloucester, Rockport, and many other cities that are worth both a long or short drive and a day or two stays. The northeast has plenty of history and sightseeing to be done – you’ll have a hard time picking where to spend your time.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Ice not safe in most of New Hampshire, fire official says

AMHERST, N.H. — People are urged to be mindful that ice that has formed on ponds and lakes across New Hampshire is likely not safe to walk or skate on. The safety reminder comes after a teenager was rescued Monday after falling through the ice while skating on Honey Pot Pond in Amherst.
AMHERST, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20

According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
MAINE STATE
thelocalne.ws

Storm damage on Plum Island

NEWBURYPORT — Officials had to cordon off a house on Plum Island due to storm damage caused Friday. It will likely be torn down some time in the New Year, they said. Acting Fire Chief Stephen H. Bradbury III said the house is located at 15 73rd St. It was unoccupied at the time and the home has long been battered by storms and coastal erosion.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
whdh.com

Officials identify hiker found dead on Franconia trail

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WPTZ) — Officials said Guopeng “Tony” Li, 28, of Salem set out at about 11 a.m. Saturday to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail in Franconia. A relative notified officials when Li did not return by 9 p.m. that night. “We...
FRANCONIA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
WMUR.com

Southwest Airlines cancellations continue at Manchester Airport; some flights operating

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The operational meltdown of Southwest Airlines across the country will continue for several more days, according to the company's CEO. Southwest Airlines is a major carrier at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, and every arriving flight was canceled Wednesday evening, except for one. Passengers fresh off that flight said they feel relieved to have avoided headaches.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

51 Elm gets closer to opening this spring

LACONIA — As the spring completion of Lakeport's 51 Elm project approaches, its final pieces are falling into place. The City of Laconia is considering different parking options facing the future commercial storefronts — a public hearing on which will be held at the city council's Jan. 9 meeting — and the Planning Board approved a request earlier this month to change the ownership structure of 51 Elm's residences from apartments to condominiums.
LACONIA, NH

