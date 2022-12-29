Three recreational fishermen off the coast of North Carolina had to battle adversity while fighting to haul in a 900-pound Atlantic Bluefin Tuna. The species grows to exceptional sizes compared to the Pacific stock of the species and is one of the premier saltwater sportfish in the world. In addition to just the size and might of the fish itself, the anglers toiled with a broken fishing line, a harpoon line on the verge of breaking, and an interfering pod of dolphins before ultimately landing the behemoth tuna.

