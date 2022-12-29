Read full article on original website
Fishermen Land Record-Breaking Behemoth Bluefin Tuna After 5+ Hour Fight
Three recreational fishermen off the coast of North Carolina had to battle adversity while fighting to haul in a 900-pound Atlantic Bluefin Tuna. The species grows to exceptional sizes compared to the Pacific stock of the species and is one of the premier saltwater sportfish in the world. In addition to just the size and might of the fish itself, the anglers toiled with a broken fishing line, a harpoon line on the verge of breaking, and an interfering pod of dolphins before ultimately landing the behemoth tuna.
Hauled out of CT's Mystic River, this century-old ship is finally getting a makeover
For onlookers who gathered near the south dock at Mystic Seaport Museum, it was quite a spectacle. Two enormous cranes slowly lifted the 123-foot schooner L.A. Dunton completely out of the Mystic River on Tuesday and carefully set it down on dry land. It’s the first step of a multiyear renovation project that will restore the vessel to its former glory.
A man who spent 20 hours in the open ocean after going overboard on a cruise ship was only able to survive because a bunch of factors went 'perfectly,' coast guard rescuer says
"This is definitely the top end of the survival limit," Coast Guard Lt. Seth Gross told Insider of the man who went overboard a cruise ship.
California Anglers Land 200+ Pound Bluefin Tuna, the ‘Fish of a Lifetime’
A while back, a group of anglers off the coast of California caught something special. They hooked into an absolutely massive bluefin tuna. The impressive catch is being truly called the “fish of a lifetime.” The fish weighed in over 200 pounds. That is exceptionally large for a Pacific Bluefin Tuna, which are usually lucky to get up over 100 pounds. Atlantic Blue Tuna on the other hand can eclipse 1,000 pounds with ease.
Missing men and pet dog found on sail boat 10 days after going missing
Two men and a pet dog were rescued by the Coast Guard after they became stranded en route to Florida. Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, disappeared on 3 December after they sailed from North Carolina’s Outer Banks. They had initially set sail from Cape May, New Jersey, on their boat named “Atrevida II,” ABC affiliate WPVI-TV reported. They were stranded for 10 days after running out of fuel off the Delaware coast. A search was launched when relatives of Mr Hyde and Mr Ditomasso alerted the US Coast Guard that the pair hadn’t arrived in Marathon, Florida,...
WATCH: Absolutely Massive Tuna Reeled In by New Hampshire Captain
For Michelle Bancewicz Cicale, a resident of the seaside town of Seabrook, New Hampshire, fishing isn’t a hobby, it’s a lifestyle. What began as a childhood fascination became a career when she reached adulthood and became a commercial fisherman and private charter guide. In 2015, she shifted focus almost solely to tuna and, four years later, finally bought her own boat, The FV No Limits (FV stands for Fishing Vessel).
