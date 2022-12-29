Read full article on original website
Who needs an ice fishing tent when you have an inflatable hot tub? And, who needs any winter gear, for that matter? Apparently, warm bubbly water is all one needs when spending an evening ice fishing. Or, at least, this is all this pair of fishermen need as they kick back with a case of Bud Light, an inflatable hot tub, and their fishing rods. It’s a formula that works too, a recent video shows as the pair score at least one decent-sized catch!
Bay boats were once considered practically anything you wouldn’t take outside the inlet. Today’s anglers expect them to be 19 to 23 feet, with a shallow deadrise of 12 to 14 degrees and a draft of under 14 inches—12 inches being ideal—and a freeboard of 18 to 22 inches at the transom.
If you’re hanging up your waders at the end of fall and stowing your fly tackle, you’re missing out on some of your greatest opportunities for trophy trout. What’s more, fishing pressure is down—or nonexistent—on popular stretches of water, and the trout have had a moment to relax from the onslaught of drift-boat traffic and anglers flinging hooks in their face.
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. A couple weeks before Christmas, we drove from Mexico to the Pacific Northwest: four days over snowy roads, with dense fog and high mountain passes in a 24-year-old SUV with a quarter-million miles on the odometer. It’s a season for gatherings, for all of the holidays Thanksgiving through New Year’s, and we anticipated joyful reunions. But this trip was more: Doña Blanca (a new-to-us 1998 Infiniti) was packed full with the possessions of our daughters, Mairen and Siobhán. When we return to our Stephens 47, Totem, my husband, Jamie, and I will be on the first leg of our journey as an empty-nest crew.
I woke up earlier than necessary so I could watch the sunrise on the beach as I rigged two fly rods—an 8-weight and a beefy 12. It’s one thing when you have an entire stretch of trout stream all to yourself. Having dibs on a swath of the ocean is something else, entirely. There was no one but me to watch the sun climb above the palms and transform the surface of the calm flats into a mood stone, morphing from black to blue to purple to fiery-orange. This solitude lasted maybe 20 minutes before the distant whirr of an outboard attached to an approaching panga broke the silence. I might’ve been annoyed by the interruption had the guy at the helm not been there to pick me up.
