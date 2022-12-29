Read full article on original website
Tri-State Food Bank expecting need for food to grow into 2023
The Tri-State Food Bank has helped countless people this year and going into 2023 officials say that they will have to play an even larger role in fighting food scarcity in the Tri-State. The non-profit is facing shortages of staples after several food giveaways, most notably food stuffs high in...
Broken elevator raises question about accessibility for all
Residents at the Central Loft in Downtown Evansville say the elevator has been broken for two weeks now. For some, it’s a minor inconvenience. But for 21-year-old Megan Seiler, it’s 60 steps that she’s not able to take. Megan is a college student and a hopeful future...
Junior League steps up to help feed area students
While EVSC students are still on winter break, the Junior League of Evansville was out making sure those kids had plenty to eat. They hosted a mobile food giveaway today at Lodge Elementary. It is the second time this December the organization held the event. They had enough food to...
Madisonville continues to urge customers to limit unnecessary water usage
Issues continue to affect water customers in Hopkins County. On Friday, the City of Madisonville Water Distribution Department urged customers to continue to limit unnecessary water usage. They have restricted washing of vehicles and pressure washing or any other type of water hose cleanup. Water Department has warned that customers...
Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper
The Indiana State Police Welcomed recent and newest graduate Gage Cummings to the Evansville post. Cummings is a Petersburg Native and one of the youngest that graduated in the 83rd ISP recruit academy after completing the 23 weeks of training. We spoke with Cummings on his thoughts on what he...
Vanderburgh Humane Society in need of Wet Dog Food
The Vanderburgh Humane Society has once reached out to social media for helping to feed the shelter animals. The last time the shelter ran into scarcity, it was cat food, now its specifically for dogs. Nearly a dozen senior dogs and several litters of puppies are in the shelters care,...
Scams target Kentucky Motorists
A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
Pipes burst in Madisonville causing water leaks
Pipes running along residential and commercial business properties burst when pipes were thawing out following the frigid cold winter weather. The city has been working on repairing them since this weekend with as many as 200 residents without water. In the system, water usage is higher than normal, since customers had their faucets running to prevent freezing pipes.
Sheriff Dave Wedding retires; spent 42 years with Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office
After 42 years of service with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Dave Wedding is retiring. Thursday was his last day as Sheriff. 44News sat down with Sheriff Wedding today ahead of his retirement. He spoke fondly about his 42 years with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office, and what he has in store for his future.
1000 gallons of diesel fuel siphoned from an Evansville gas station
A brazen gas theft has police in Evansville busy searching for a suspect. However, this was not they typical drive-off gas theft. Over 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen after being siphoned directly out of the ground at an east-side gas station. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were...
Incoming Vanderburgh County sheriff says he's "looking forward to this journey"
Vanderburgh County will have a new sheriff in office for the first time since 2007. Sheriff-elect Noah Robinson has been with the sheriff's office since 2001 and has moved up the ranks before running for sheriff last year. He says people won't notice an immediate difference when he takes over...
Henderson city officials break ground on new youth sports complex
Henderson city officials gathered today to break ground on an all new sports complex. The new complex will be located just off of Airline Road, near Victory Christian Center. It will serve as a new location for youth sports leagues. Phase 1 of the sports complex will include four 200-foot...
Police looking for fuel theft suspect
Evansville police say someone got away with more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel. 1000 gallons of diesel fuel siphoned from an Evansville gas station. EPD is investigating after $4,000 in diesel fuel was stolen from an east-side Evansville gas station.
Screaming Eagle women earn first-ever OVC victory
The University of Southern Indiana women's basketball team was a hit in their Ohio Valley Conference debut, slamming Southeast Missouri State 68-54 Thursday night at Screaming Eagle Arena. The win moves USI's record to 7-5 overall this season and 1-0 to begin conference play. Vanessa Shafford led all scorers with...
Man arrested after a robbery and assault in Mount Vernon
A man faces multiple charges, including felony robbery, after an incident that took place December 22nd in Posey County. Mount Vernon Police said 25-year-old Walter Hampton-Rainey faces felony robbery, along with battery, leaving scene of a crash, and criminal mischief. According to police, officers responded to Walnut Street for an...
One person suffers life-threatening injuries in rollover crash in Henderson
Henderson county dispatch says the call came in around 6:45pm for a rollover crash on the 1700 block of South Green street. According to police, four vehicles are involved. One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries. The other victims have non-life threatening injuries.
