Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants

It is the end of the line for one veteran former champion in San Francisco. The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment. The move is to make room for newly-signed reliever Taylor Rogers on the 40-man roster. La Stella, 33, was a World Series champion with the... The post Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports

Report: Longoria agrees to one-year contract with D-backs

Former Giants third baseman Evan Longoria reportedly has found a new home in the NL West. Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported Friday, citing sources, that Longoria agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Longoria will join his third MLB team in 16 seasons. He...
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Brewers have earned dubious distinction

Some MLB teams are quieter than others during free agency, but the Milwaukee Brewers have been completely silent this offseason. After the Miami Marlins signed infielder Jean Segura to a two-year, $17 million contract on Wednesday, the Brewers were left as the only MLB team that had not signed a single free-agent player to a major league contract this offseason.
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: December 28

1953 - The Milwaukee Braves acquire second baseman Danny O’Connell from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for third baseman Sid Gordon, outfielder Sam Jethroe, pitcher Max Surkont and four minor league pitchers. PIttsburgh also receives $100,000. MLB History. 1926 - National League MVP Bob O’Farrell is named to replace...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Most wins by team in a season, Part 3

The Pittsburgh Pirates began 1902 with 3 straight wins at St. Louis, then won twice at home against the Reds. Then they lost their next 2 games to the Orphans, as the Cubs were known. A 7-0 triumph over the Orphans the following day tied the Pirates for first place.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs historical sleuthing: Phil Cavarretta edition

Nothing graceful about this slide, but Phil Cavarretta is safe as he brings home the Chicago Cubs’ fifth run in the sixth inning of the New York Giants-Chicago Cubs game at the Polo Grounds on June 21st. Play was made on Frank Secory’s hit in the sixth. Umpire Tom Dunn calls the dust shrouded player safe.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs historical sleuthing: Joe Garagiola edition

St. Louis Cardinal catcher Joe Garagiola slides into third base during fifth inning of the Cardinals-Chicago Cubs baseball game Sept. 23. Umpire Larry Goetz (right) watches as Cubs third sacker Stan Hack makes the out. Mike Gonzales (25) Cardinal coach, looks on. Once again, from a 1940s era photo, we...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Outside The Confines: Teams start making their resolutions

Welcome to Limbo Week, that weird span of time between Christmas and New Year’s where many people are off work, and business hours are a big question mark, and we stop remembering what day of the week it is. It’s also a time many baseball sites are being reflective...

