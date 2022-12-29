Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
Related
Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants
It is the end of the line for one veteran former champion in San Francisco. The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment. The move is to make room for newly-signed reliever Taylor Rogers on the 40-man roster. La Stella, 33, was a World Series champion with the... The post Ex-World Series champion gets DFA’d by Giants appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Report: Longoria agrees to one-year contract with D-backs
Former Giants third baseman Evan Longoria reportedly has found a new home in the NL West. Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported Friday, citing sources, that Longoria agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Longoria will join his third MLB team in 16 seasons. He...
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Brewers have earned dubious distinction
Some MLB teams are quieter than others during free agency, but the Milwaukee Brewers have been completely silent this offseason. After the Miami Marlins signed infielder Jean Segura to a two-year, $17 million contract on Wednesday, the Brewers were left as the only MLB team that had not signed a single free-agent player to a major league contract this offseason.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: December 28
1953 - The Milwaukee Braves acquire second baseman Danny O’Connell from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for third baseman Sid Gordon, outfielder Sam Jethroe, pitcher Max Surkont and four minor league pitchers. PIttsburgh also receives $100,000. MLB History. 1926 - National League MVP Bob O’Farrell is named to replace...
SF Giants finally move on from Tommy La Stella
The SF Giants finally DFA'd Tommy La Stella, moving on from one of the biggest offseason acquisitions of Farhan Zaidi's tenure.
The Three Biggest Dodgers Family Losses of 2022
Three Dodgers legends passed away in 2022, including the greatest broadcaster in sports history, the incomparable Vin Scully.
Yankees’ Bullpen Lacks Lefties, But Can Still Attack Lefties
New York still has time to add another left-handed reliever this offseason, building on a group that's capable of getting lefties out
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Most wins by team in a season, Part 3
The Pittsburgh Pirates began 1902 with 3 straight wins at St. Louis, then won twice at home against the Reds. Then they lost their next 2 games to the Orphans, as the Cubs were known. A 7-0 triumph over the Orphans the following day tied the Pirates for first place.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Phil Cavarretta edition
Nothing graceful about this slide, but Phil Cavarretta is safe as he brings home the Chicago Cubs’ fifth run in the sixth inning of the New York Giants-Chicago Cubs game at the Polo Grounds on June 21st. Play was made on Frank Secory’s hit in the sixth. Umpire Tom Dunn calls the dust shrouded player safe.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Joe Garagiola edition
St. Louis Cardinal catcher Joe Garagiola slides into third base during fifth inning of the Cardinals-Chicago Cubs baseball game Sept. 23. Umpire Larry Goetz (right) watches as Cubs third sacker Stan Hack makes the out. Mike Gonzales (25) Cardinal coach, looks on. Once again, from a 1940s era photo, we...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: Teams start making their resolutions
Welcome to Limbo Week, that weird span of time between Christmas and New Year’s where many people are off work, and business hours are a big question mark, and we stop remembering what day of the week it is. It’s also a time many baseball sites are being reflective...
Yardbarker
Winter League wrap-up: Rainer Núñez wins the Rookie of the Year, Roque Salinas hits his first home run, and more!
The 22-year-old was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 LIDOM by Estrellas de Oriente. In his rookie season, he slashed .263/.303/.445 with seven home runs in 145 plate appearances. His seven home runs led the league, and he was the first rookie to lead the league in that...
Comments / 0