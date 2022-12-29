Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Changes Coming to Jamaica Plain’s Arborway Parkway
In the Jamaica Plain neighborhood, the ongoing redesign project for the Arborway Parkway continues advancing closer to the final design phase with the goal of improving safety and accessibility for all corridor users including bicyclists and pedestrians. Serving as one of the links connecting a string of parks along Boston's...
miltontimes.com
Affordable housing forum draws strong interest
About 60 residents gathered at the library Dec. 15 to hear how the new MBTA zoning regulations will create affordable housing. The answer is: they won’t. Dana LeWinter, the municipal engagement director of Citizens' Housing and Planning Association (CHAPA), presented a detailed explanation of the new state regulations involved in the MBTA zoning plan.
miltontimes.com
Search for superintendent down to three
Three finalists for Milton’s next school superintendent were put forward to the School Committee at its Dec. 21 meeting. The finalists were among 19 candidates evaluated for the post by a search committee with the help of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC). The School Committee is expected...
miltontimes.com
Isabel Frances Pinkus
Isabel Frances (MacDonald) Pinkus, 96, of Milton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love, comfort and care of her family on Dec. 19, 2022. She was the beloved wife for 51 years of the late Joseph Pinkus, who preceded her in death in 2002. Born on Cape Breton...
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
Dorchester Reporter
Development: Morrissey flooded with very big plans
You can forgive yourself if you go by Boston Bowl in Neponset next year and have a distinct sense of deja vu, or the feeling that you’re seeing double. A few steps away from the bowling alley and arcade, a Dorchester institution, work has been underway this year on 219 residential units, part of a project known as 780 Morrissey. Already a striking block of ongoing construction between Morrissey Boulevard and the Southeast Expressway, 780 will soon have a twin rising up beside it, on a site currently occupied by a somewhat shabby-looking Ramada Inn. At its last meeting of the year, the board of the city’s development and planning authority signed off on 800 Morrissey, which will add 229 residential units to the area.
eastietimes.com
A World-class Recreational Campus is Coming to East Boston
The Salesian Boys and Girls Club and Boston Scores held a groundbreaking ceremony Dec. 19 for a newly renovated Salesian Heights Recreation and Education Campus on Byron Street and adjacent areas. Salesian Club Executive Director Michael Triant welcomed Boston Scores Executive Director John Maconga, legislators, Boston school officials, Salesian board...
WCVB
Mass. doctor on school district's masking request
Mass. General's Dr. Ali Raja is asked about the recommendation by Boston Public Schools for teachers and students to mask up for two weeks after winter break.
Mass. Lottery regional office moving to new Worcester location early next year
WORCESTER — The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office is set to move to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in the coming weeks. As one of six regional offices across the state, the Worcester office has sold all lottery games out of its 151 West Boylston Drive location, where it has done business since...
capecod.com
Vessels for Two Wind Projects Receive State Funding
HYANNIS – Transfer vessels to be used for projects such as the Vineyard Wind and Mayflower Wind farms are set to benefit from state funding. Governor Charlie Baker recently announced that roughly $361,000 will be provided to Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding in Somerset. That funding will repair and fabricate high-speed transfer...
universalhub.com
Boston in 2022: Murders
Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
The state government is scaling back its office space in downtown Boston
The Baker administration has plans to shed approximately 355,000 square feet of office space by 2024. Add the Massachusetts state government to the list of employers now rethinking and scaling back its office space in downtown Boston. According to The Boston Globe, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has started vacating office...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
This Massachusetts School District is Considering Bringing Back Masks
Almost three years after March of 2020, the day that Governor Charlie Baker announced the closing of schools in Massachusetts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one district in the Bay State is considering bringing back masks. According to CBS 6, Boston Public Schools are looking into the possibility of bringing...
3 Hospitalized In Stoneham Double Vehicle Rollover That Blocked I-93 (UPDATE)
One person was trapped and three were hospitalized in a multiple-vehicle incident on I-93 North, officials say. Firefighters were called to the scene of an incident in which two vehicles rolled over on Friday, Dec. 30 around 12:30 p.m., according to the Stoneham Fire Department. Emer…
Heroux ‘Surprised’ After Touring New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail With Hodgson
Bristol County Sheriff-Elect Paul Heroux made an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday evening a few hours after meeting with his former political rival and soon-to-be predecessor Sheriff Tom Hodgson and touring the jails and facilities that will be under Heroux's purview when he takes over on January 4. Heroux...
Wilmington Apple
Code 1 BBQ To Hold Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting On January 3
WILMINGTON, MA — Join the Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce in congratulating Code 1 BBQ on the opening of their new location at 211 Main Street, inside the Wilmington Crossing Plaza, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at 11am. The public is invited to welcome owners...
Dorchester building evacuates after tank leaks 200 gallons of oil
A Dorchester building was evacuated Thursday night when an oil tank leaked approximately 200 gallons of oil. According to the Boston Fire Department, crews declared a level 2 Hazmat at the Thane Street building and promptly evacuated the building. Hamzat Technicians are still on scene to monitor the air quality...
Boston Globe
South Boston rowhouse goes from rundown to run of show
Architect Owen Thomas worked with hands-on homeowners to turn a wreck of a house into a light-filled, minimalist family home. “I was on Redfin every day for a year before I saw this house,” Jake Cacciapaglia said about the severely rundown rowhouse in South Boston that his family of four now calls home. “That there were only three photos posted hinted that there was hidden value,” Cacciapaglia said.
