Milton, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Changes Coming to Jamaica Plain’s Arborway Parkway

In the Jamaica Plain neighborhood, the ongoing redesign project for the Arborway Parkway continues advancing closer to the final design phase with the goal of improving safety and accessibility for all corridor users including bicyclists and pedestrians. Serving as one of the links connecting a string of parks along Boston's...
BOSTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Affordable housing forum draws strong interest

About 60 residents gathered at the library Dec. 15 to hear how the new MBTA zoning regulations will create affordable housing. The answer is: they won’t. Dana LeWinter, the municipal engagement director of Citizens' Housing and Planning Association (CHAPA), presented a detailed explanation of the new state regulations involved in the MBTA zoning plan.
MILTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Search for superintendent down to three

Three finalists for Milton’s next school superintendent were put forward to the School Committee at its Dec. 21 meeting. The finalists were among 19 candidates evaluated for the post by a search committee with the help of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC). The School Committee is expected...
MILTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Isabel Frances Pinkus

Isabel Frances (MacDonald) Pinkus, 96, of Milton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love, comfort and care of her family on Dec. 19, 2022. She was the beloved wife for 51 years of the late Joseph Pinkus, who preceded her in death in 2002. Born on Cape Breton...
MILTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Development: Morrissey flooded with very big plans

You can forgive yourself if you go by Boston Bowl in Neponset next year and have a distinct sense of deja vu, or the feeling that you’re seeing double. A few steps away from the bowling alley and arcade, a Dorchester institution, work has been underway this year on 219 residential units, part of a project known as 780 Morrissey. Already a striking block of ongoing construction between Morrissey Boulevard and the Southeast Expressway, 780 will soon have a twin rising up beside it, on a site currently occupied by a somewhat shabby-looking Ramada Inn. At its last meeting of the year, the board of the city’s development and planning authority signed off on 800 Morrissey, which will add 229 residential units to the area.
BOSTON, MA
eastietimes.com

A World-class Recreational Campus is Coming to East Boston

The Salesian Boys and Girls Club and Boston Scores held a groundbreaking ceremony Dec. 19 for a newly renovated Salesian Heights Recreation and Education Campus on Byron Street and adjacent areas. Salesian Club Executive Director Michael Triant welcomed Boston Scores Executive Director John Maconga, legislators, Boston school officials, Salesian board...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Vessels for Two Wind Projects Receive State Funding

HYANNIS – Transfer vessels to be used for projects such as the Vineyard Wind and Mayflower Wind farms are set to benefit from state funding. Governor Charlie Baker recently announced that roughly $361,000 will be provided to Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding in Somerset. That funding will repair and fabricate high-speed transfer...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
universalhub.com

Boston in 2022: Murders

Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

The state government is scaling back its office space in downtown Boston

The Baker administration has plans to shed approximately 355,000 square feet of office space by 2024. Add the Massachusetts state government to the list of employers now rethinking and scaling back its office space in downtown Boston. According to The Boston Globe, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has started vacating office...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
Wilmington Apple

Code 1 BBQ To Hold Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting On January 3

WILMINGTON, MA — Join the Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce in congratulating Code 1 BBQ on the opening of their new location at 211 Main Street, inside the Wilmington Crossing Plaza, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at 11am. The public is invited to welcome owners...
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston Globe

South Boston rowhouse goes from rundown to run of show

Architect Owen Thomas worked with hands-on homeowners to turn a wreck of a house into a light-filled, minimalist family home. “I was on Redfin every day for a year before I saw this house,” Jake Cacciapaglia said about the severely rundown rowhouse in South Boston that his family of four now calls home. “That there were only three photos posted hinted that there was hidden value,” Cacciapaglia said.
BOSTON, MA

