ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelnowsmart.com

Detroit Hot Tub Suites and Hotel In-Room Jacuzzi Tubs

If you are looking for a hotel in Detroit, then there are plenty of options to choose from. One of the more popular choices is the SpringHill Suites by Marriott. They offer great amenities and great rooms. Another option is the Baymont by Wyndham Canton. This hotel also offers a wonderful spa and is located just outside of the city.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Introduces Purchase Plus to Increase Access to Home Ownership

Rocket Mortgage, part of Detroit’s Rocket Cos., today introduced Purchase Plus, a special purpose credit program intended to increase accessibility to homeownership in underserved communities. “Homeownership has a significant impact on strong communities and the creation of generational wealth,” says Bob Walters, CEO of Rocket Mortgage. “Our Purchase Plus...
DETROIT, MI
mrobusinesstoday.com

Pentastar Aviation has been granted Stage 2 IS-BAH safety certification

IS-BAH is intended to encourage the use of best practises for the industry combined with an advanced Safety Management System (SMS) for FBO and business aircraft handling agencies. Pentastar Aviation’s Fixed Based Operation (FBO) at Oakland County International Airport has received Stage 2 International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH)...
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
downriversundaytimes.com

As inflation rises, Riverview’s post-closure landfill liability increases

RIVERVIEW – To cover the increasing financial liability of the city’s land preserve once it closes, the City Council authorized the execution of a standby letter of credit with PNC Bank. Because of inflation, the cost for perpetual care and financial assurance for the post-closure landfill has increased:...
RIVERVIEW, MI
wcsx.com

Remembering Alto Reed

Two years ago today, December 30th, 2020, a crap year kicked us in the backside one last time when we heard of Alto Reed’s passing. Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band are near and dear to so many of us here in Michigan. I happen to see Detroit photographer, Ken Settle’s posting on Facebook and I wanted to share it. It’s personal and a wonderful tribute to Alto’s memory. – Doni.
DETROIT, MI
gotodestinations.com

PRIMO Pizza Spots in Detroit -(With Cheesy Photos!)

Pizza lovers rejoice! Detroit is home to some of the best pizza joints in the country. From traditional Neapolitan-style pies to creative and unexpected flavor combinations, the Motor City has no shortage of delicious pizza options. But with so many great pizza places to choose from, it can be tough...
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Emergency road repairs approved for Toledo and W. Jefferson intersection

TRENTON – The City Council approved emergency road repairs for the Toledo Street and W. Jefferson Avenue intersection, to alleviate the pothole and flooding problem, during its Dec. 19 meeting. Department of Public Works Director Kevin Sargent said in a Dec. 14 memo to the council that the flooding...
TRENTON, MI
HometownLife.com

Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan

A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
FRANKLIN, MI
The Oakland Press

Shopper drops gun at Somerset Collection, leading to panic

Troy police say they received multiple calls about a potential active shooter at the Somerset Collection after a shopper dropped a handgun that he was legally carrying, and the magazine and some bullets ejected. The incident occurred late Friday morning, Dec. 23, at the shopping center at Big Beaver Road...
TROY, MI
thewayneherald.com

Memory Lane: Dec. 27, 1962

From the December 27, 1962 edition of The Wayne Herald. Unknown burglars broke into the Winside State Bank Saturday night and stole $2,380.00 in coins. The robbers gained entrance to the bank by breaking through the back door, probably with a crowbar. They then used the same instrument to pry...
WAYNE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Top UAW official gives a glimpse into strategy, what's ahead

Sometimes it's all about connecting the dots, especially when it comes to organized labor. Most recently, a high-profile strike of some 48,000 workers at 10 college campuses in California spotlighted the Detroit-based labor union known for its history of auto industry negotiations. The University of California system issued a statement Friday saying the 40-day walkout had ended. UAW members in higher education had voted to ratify their three-year contract. ...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy