NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Preparations Underway for Massive New Year's Eve Fireworks Show at Reunion Tower
Preparations are underway in the days before a massive fireworks show illuminates the Dallas skyline to celebrate the start of 2023. Crews were hard at work Wednesday morning for the annual Dallas Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE fireworks spectacular to be seen live on NBC 5 during the "Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2023" special.
Dallas Reunion Tower Preparing for Massive NYE Fireworks Show
Reunion Tower is preparing for a massive NYE fireworks and drone show.Photo byChase McBride/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Dallas Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE fireworks show has become a beloved annual tradition for many in the Dallas area and beyond. NBC 5 reports every year, the team behind the production works hard to create a spectacular display that will delight and impress viewers.
New Year’s Eve celebration returning to Sundance Square in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - After two years of relatively quiet New Year’s Eve celebrations, the team at Sundance Square in Fort Worth is more than ready to ring in 2023. Back in 2019, an estimated 10,000 people packed into downtown Fort Worth for an electrifying New Year’s Eve party.
Car crashes into Fort Worth house early Friday morning
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth family is cleaning up after a car smashed into their home in the early morning hours Friday morning. It happened just after 3:30 a.m., when a car smashed into the front of the home on Mosaic Drive. "It was just like a big...
White Rock Lake wildlife photographer shares his joy of capturing animals in their natural habitat
DALLAS - For wildlife photographer Phil McKinney there is nothing quite like spending a day at the lake with his camera. "My wife and I have traveled the country photographing bald eagles for a number of years and to have some this close to home now is fantastic," said McKinney.
Argument in Dallas store ends with deadly gunfire
DALLAS - Police are investigating after they say an argument inside a northwest Dallas convenience store turned deadly. It happened just after midnight Friday at the Cool zone off Royal Lane. Officers found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds when they responded to the store. They believe...
Barbeque Restaurant Evacuates Customers After Cold Weather Pipe Burst
Burst pipes caused by the weekend’s cold weather lead one North Texas barbecue spot to evacuate diners, while a second narrowly avoided disaster. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reports that customers were evacuated from Hurtado’s Barbecue in Little Elm on Friday during lunch after water rushed out into the dining room. A burst pipe caused a ceiling collapse in the restaurant’s prep room.
Large fire destroys abandoned warehouse near Dallas, Grand Prairie border
DALLAS - Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a large fire at an abandoned warehouse in Dallas Tuesday morning. More than 60 firefighters were called to the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12/Walton Walker Boulevard around 6 a.m. That's right on the Dallas and Grand Prairie border near Hensley Field.
Irving house fire leaves 2 people in critical condition
IRVING, Texas - Two people are in critical condition after an early morning house fire in Irving. Neighbors told FOX 4 they saw flames coming from an elderly couple’s home on William Brewster Drive, which is near Highway 183 and Story Road, around 4 a.m. Friday. Firefighters rescued two...
Upworthy
Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
'Yellowstone' stars blaze into our 10 hottest Fort Worth society stories of 2022
Editor's note: As we look back at the most popular society stories of 2022, a clear theme emerges: Yellowstone. Red-carpet and black-tie events featuring stars from Taylor Sheridan's hit show land on the list three times. Fort Worth philanthropists also shined up their stilettos for the first Jewel Charity Ball since the start of the pandemic, donned their ballgowns for an elegant FWSO Gala, and slid on their cowboy boots and hats for Cowtown Ball. These are the most-read society stories of the year.1. Yellowstone stars hit the red carpet for season 5 premiere in Fort Worth Stockyards. On a...
1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred. Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.
Nature photographer captures images of bald eagles at White Rock Lake
Photographer Phil McKinney has been going to White Rock Lake and photographing the wildlife for years. He's been taking pictures of the bald eagles, but since the cold front the eagles have not been seen.
A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio
The Fort Worth Missing TrioPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. In December of 1974, three young girls, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would go to the local mall in Fort Worth, Texas for some last-minute Christmas shopping. When they didn’t return home that evening as they were supposed to, their families began to panic. The Oldsmobile they drove in was found abandoned in the parking lot, but there was no sign of the three girls. This is a story with so many strange twists and turns, it’s hard to believe it really happened.
Weatherford police release video of Christmas Eve shootout with suspect
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Weatherford police released additional video footage of a shootout between officers and a suspect who was later discovered to be a person of interest in a homicide in Michigan. Police in Weatherford say on Christmas Eve they approached the suspect's car after receiving a call from a...
Here are the latest details on six ongoing transportation projects in Plano
Find details on these six ongoing transportation projects in Plano. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Looking for information on transportation projects throughout the city? Avoid the traffic and plan detours using this guide to ongoing construction work in Plano. See a list of the projects below. Ongoing projects:. 1. Spring Creek Parkway...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney Family on Edge After Coyote Encounter
A McKinney neighborhood is on alert after a coyote killed a family’s dog. It happened Monday night in the Stone Brooke Crossing neighborhood near Virginia Parkway and Ridge Road. "It happened in a few seconds,” resident Silvio Mokotov said. Mokotov was following his 11-year-old daughter and a friend...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Hurst Firefighter Dies Off-Duty at Home, Department Confirms
Hurst Firefighter Jon Webb passed away at his home Christmas Eve, the department announced in a press release Tuesday. "Firefighter Webb was one of the most knowledgeable firefighters you will ever know. His love for the job and service to the community exceeded his knowledge," Fire Chief David Palla said. "We are all grieving the loss of our brother and lifting up his family during this incredibly painful time."
Dallas weather: Chance of severe storms Monday
There is a chance North Texas could see some severe storms on Monday. While most of the weekend will be warm, dry and a little breezy to bring in the New Year, things are expected to change with the next upper level system and cold front. Right now there is...
New Year’s Eve to-do list for Grapevine, surrounding area
Hands holding fireworks against Christmas lights in a dark room. (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock). The Dallas-Fort Worth area has a variety of events to ring in 2023, including some for the younger crowd. Dec. 31. Lava Cantina, The Colony. Infinite Journey—the Music of Journey provides the live entertainment for...
