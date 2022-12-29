Read full article on original website
Hutchinson man arrested for shooting gun outside bar
A Hutchinson man was arrested after police say he fired a gun into the air outside a bar the day after Christmas.
Two people arrested in east Wichita double homicide, according to records and police
One of the people arrested appears to be a man who was shot multiple times.
Arrest made in relation to incident outside Rusty Needle
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have made an arrest related to an incident outside the Rusty Needle earlier this week. According to information provided by Lt. Dustin Loepp, officers were sent just after midnight Monday morning to the establishment at 1808 North Plum. The Rusty Needle was locked down...
Police say recent gun violence tied to Towne East Mall shooting in March
Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan held a press conference Friday morning, inviting local community and religious leaders to discuss the recent increase in violence in the community.
Police: Suspect arrested in Wichita double shooting
A suspect has been arrested in connection to a double shooting in northeast Wichita. Tmori Wright, 24, was arrested on two counts of attempted murder.
Police: Kansas man, teen girl critically injured in shooting
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman both from Wichita. Just before 6a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1100 block of North Harding in Wichita, according to officer Juan Rebolledo. Upon arrival, officers located...
Missing man with brain injury has been found safe
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) asked for the public's help finding a missing man Friday evening.
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying driver of truck involved in a shots-fired case
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a truck that is involved in a shots fired case.
Kansas man pleads no contest after allegedly stabbing uncle to death
A Kansas man pleaded no contest after allegedly stabbing his uncle to death in August of 2021.
Arkansas City police arrest 3 on suspicion of theft, drug charges
Arkansas City police have arrested three people on suspicion of shoplifting and drug distribution.
97-year-old Kansas woman evicted from nursing home following contract dispute
For Mimi Wakim, the search to find her 97-year-old mother a new assisted living home was something she never expected would happen the way it has.
Man sentenced for role in events that led to deadly west Wichita hotel shooting
Wichita police have said Keion Whyte, 23, and William Cody Pottorff, 40, were fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire tied to illegal drugs at the Scotsman Inn West, 5922 W. Kellogg.
Newly-released video shows WPD officers rescue children from smoke-filled home
Thieves stole Sport Burger's air conditioner. This isn't the first time the popular burger stand was targeted. The Wichita Thunder provided box seats and a trip to Disney World for a young fan with a rare heart condition. Food sales tax rate drops Jan. 1. Updated: 6 hours ago. Kansas...
Video shows Wichita police officers rescuing small children from smoke-filled home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video released Thursday shows Wichita police officers rescuing three young children from a smoke-filled home. The emergency situation happened last week in southeast Wichita. Thursday, 12 News sat down with the two officers who were responding to another call when the safety of a young child changed the course of their day.
Vigil held on the 5-year anniversary of Andrew Finch’s death
More than a dozen people gathered Wednesday night outside of Riverfront Stadium to mark the five-year anniversary of the death of Andrew Finch.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jeslyn Agent
Teenager Jeslyn Agent was reported missing on July 13, 2022, in Wichita. She was 16 years old at the time, but has since turned 17 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. JESLYN AGENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: July 13, 2022. Age when reported...
Plans may be changing for fire station once trucks move
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is going to have a meeting next month to talk about the future of what will be the old fire station once the new one is finished in May. "We have started the conversation with all of our emergency...
Man who walked away from Wichita Work Release Facility turns himself in
A convicted man has walked away from the Wichita Work Release Facility.
Missing Wichita girl found safe
The Wichita Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe.
Body found under bridge in south Wichita
First responders are currently in south Wichita, where a body has been found.
