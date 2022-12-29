ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

Arrest made in relation to incident outside Rusty Needle

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have made an arrest related to an incident outside the Rusty Needle earlier this week. According to information provided by Lt. Dustin Loepp, officers were sent just after midnight Monday morning to the establishment at 1808 North Plum. The Rusty Needle was locked down...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas man, teen girl critically injured in shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman both from Wichita. Just before 6a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1100 block of North Harding in Wichita, according to officer Juan Rebolledo. Upon arrival, officers located...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Video shows Wichita police officers rescuing small children from smoke-filled home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video released Thursday shows Wichita police officers rescuing three young children from a smoke-filled home. The emergency situation happened last week in southeast Wichita. Thursday, 12 News sat down with the two officers who were responding to another call when the safety of a young child changed the course of their day.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jeslyn Agent

Teenager Jeslyn Agent was reported missing on July 13, 2022, in Wichita. She was 16 years old at the time, but has since turned 17 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. JESLYN AGENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: July 13, 2022. Age when reported...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy