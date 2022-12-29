Read full article on original website
Ohio Sports Betting: Launch date confirmed for Sportsbooks
The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced that Jan. 1, 2023, will be the launch date for sports gambling in Ohio The bills have already been signed by Governor Mike DeWine, and all that is left is to establish the regulatory framework before the January 2023 deadline. The first five sportsbooks have been granted licenses in Ohio, and these will be PointsBet, Caesars Sportsbook, bet365, SuperBook and BetFred. FanDuel Ohio Pre Launch Offer More on Ohio Sports Betting Ohio Sports Betting: Current SituationOhio Sports Betting FAQsOhio Sports Betting SitesLatest Ohio Sports Betting NewsHistory of Ohio Sports BettingOhio Sports teams to bet on Ohio Sports Betting:...
5 upcoming 2023 events perfect for Ohio sports betting launch
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, and children of certain ages (21 and older), Cleveland.com proudly brings to you its list...
Ohio bettors closing in on legalized sports wagering in the state
(The Center Square) – When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, cheers will likely go up for more than one reason. Joining the traditional New Year’s celebration Saturday night will be sports bettors, who can legally begin placing wagers Jan. 1. According to PlayOhio, at least 10 different online sportsbooks – Bet365, Betfred, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars, DraftKings, Hard Rock, PointsBet, SuperBook Sports and Tipico – will be live...
What you need to know before placing your first sports bet in Ohio
After years of sorting out how it will all work, sports betting is about to become legal in the state of Ohio.
WGMD Radio
New Jersey sportsbooks stop Purdue’s bowl game bets due to Drew Brees’ involvement with school, gambling site
New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt betting on the Citrus Bowl between Purdue and No. 17 LSU given Drew Brees’ relationship with the university and a gaming site. Brees, a Purdue alum and eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer, signed on to be an interim assistant coach...
Sporting News
College Football Playoff free live streams: How to watch 2022 semifinal games without cable
The College Football Playoff is here, and New Year's Eve is again a premier date on the college football calendar. Two semifinal games Saturday will determine who will play for a national championship on Jan. 9. Ohio State is hoping to knock off reigning champion Georgia, while TCU and Michigan...
ASK IRA: Are the Heat approaching this as some sort of gap season?
Q: There is absolutely no reason that Jimmy Butler or anyone else couldn’t have played in both of these games. – Paolo. A: Well, with Dewayne Dedmon dealing with NBA health-and-safety protocols and with Omer Yurtseven recovering from ankle surgery, there are at least two reasons. For that matter, Caleb Martin is dealing with a new, legitimate ailment with his quad – because if anyone is ...
NFL TV Schedule 2022: Week 17
Week 17 in the NFL signals some very important and very inconsequential games on the slate. The best game of the week is the last one, with Buffalo's trip to Cincinnati playing a big role in the AFC's No. 1 seed race and the AFC North title race. We'll know a lot more about the top three seeds after the Bengals and Bills play on Monday Night Football. ...
College Football Playoff Semifinals Odds and Predictions - Ohio State vs. Georgia, TCU vs. Michigan
See the odds for the two CFP semifinal matchups (Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU) plus best bets for both games.
Michigan vs. TCU in the Fiesta Bowl: Odds, Best Bets, Picks and Betting Splits
Michigan is listed as a 7.5 point favorite over TCU and the majority of public is betting on the Wolverines to cover the spread.
ESPN: Citrus Bowl sports betting halted by NJ; Brees to blame?
ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - New Jersey gaming regulators have ordered a halt to sports betting on the Citrus Bowl between LSU and Purdue due to a violation of state regulations, according to a report by ESPN. ESPN’s David Purdum said regulators placed the blame on “an individual associated with the...
50 Sports Stars Who Died in 2022 From Soccer Legend Pele to Dan Reeves
Soccer G.O.A.T. Pelé is the latest sports legend to have died in 2022, which also saw the passing of NBA icon Bill Russell.
TCU vs. Michigan pick, prediction & $150 DraftKings promo code
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. This week, ahead of the College Football Playoffs, there’s a DraftKings promo code on offer to new bettors. All you need to do is register for a DraftKings account and place a $5 or higher pre-game money line bet. If your team wins, you get $150 in bonus bets.
As another winter storm strains the electric grid, it’s time to fix transmission, experts say
The deadly winter storm, christened Elliott by the Weather Channel, that tore through much of the United States over the Christmas weekend placed a huge strain on the American electric grid, pushing it past the breaking point in some places. Frigid temperatures, in some places setting records, drove a surge in electric demand while also […] The post As another winter storm strains the electric grid, it’s time to fix transmission, experts say appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Yardbarker
New Jersey Halts Citrus Bowl Bets Over Drew Brees
Betting on Citrus Bowl was halted by New Jersey regulators on Friday over the former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ involvement in the game between Purdue and LSU, Front Office Sports confirmed. Brees signed to be an interim assistant coach for Purdue, his alma mater. Brees had been...
Report: N.J. Ceases Citrus Bowl Betting Due to Drew Brees Connection
The former NFL quarterback was named an assistant coach for Purdue for the bowl game.
CBS Sports
Sports betting in Florida: Has it been legalized, how to bet online, where to get picks, fast promos
Is the epic saga of trying to get Florida sports betting legalized again going to have a happy ending? Florida mobile sports betting briefly launched in November 2021 through a compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe, but the Seminole challenged the compact just three weeks later saying the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act had been violated. In-person casinos and pari-mutuel horse races run by the Seminole have remained legal while sports betting in Florida has been paused for over a year. However, it does appear that the case for Florida sportsbooks to restart operations will finally be heard in 2023.
UCLA vs. Pittsburgh picks, predictions: Sun Bowl game schedule, odds
This year's Sun Bowl game finds a resurgent UCLA team meeting up with ACC challenger Pittsburgh as college football bowl season moves towards the new year. Pittsburgh finished 8-4 in Pat Narduzzi's eighth season, placing second in the division behind UNC, averaging 30.8 points per game and ending ...
Mega Millions Numbers for 12/30/22, Friday Jackpot Was $685 Million
It's the fourth-largest jackpot in the Mega Millions history. The jackpot grew by $120 million in three days.
