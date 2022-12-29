ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

New York Post

Ohio Sports Betting: Launch date confirmed for Sportsbooks

The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced that Jan. 1, 2023, will be the launch date for sports gambling in Ohio The bills have already been signed by Governor Mike DeWine, and all that is left is to establish the regulatory framework before the January 2023 deadline.  The first five sportsbooks have been granted licenses in Ohio, and these will be PointsBet, Caesars Sportsbook, bet365, SuperBook and BetFred. FanDuel Ohio Pre Launch Offer More on Ohio Sports Betting Ohio Sports Betting: Current SituationOhio Sports Betting FAQsOhio Sports Betting SitesLatest Ohio Sports Betting NewsHistory of Ohio Sports BettingOhio Sports teams to bet on Ohio Sports Betting:...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

5 upcoming 2023 events perfect for Ohio sports betting launch

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, and children of certain ages (21 and older), Cleveland.com proudly brings to you its list...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Ohio bettors closing in on legalized sports wagering in the state

(The Center Square) – When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, cheers will likely go up for more than one reason. Joining the traditional New Year’s celebration Saturday night will be sports bettors, who can legally begin placing wagers Jan. 1. According to PlayOhio, at least 10 different online sportsbooks – Bet365, Betfred, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars, DraftKings, Hard Rock, PointsBet, SuperBook Sports and Tipico – will be live...
OHIO STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Are the Heat approaching this as some sort of gap season?

Q: There is absolutely no reason that Jimmy Butler or anyone else couldn’t have played in both of these games. – Paolo. A: Well, with Dewayne Dedmon dealing with NBA health-and-safety protocols and with Omer Yurtseven recovering from ankle surgery, there are at least two reasons. For that matter, Caleb Martin is dealing with a new, legitimate ailment with his quad – because if anyone is ...
MIAMI, FL
The Tennessean

NFL TV Schedule 2022: Week 17

Week 17 in the NFL signals some very important and very inconsequential games on the slate. The best game of the week is the last one, with Buffalo's trip to Cincinnati playing a big role in the AFC's No. 1 seed race and the AFC North title race. We'll know a lot more about the top three seeds after the Bengals and Bills play on Monday Night Football. ...
WAFB

ESPN: Citrus Bowl sports betting halted by NJ; Brees to blame?

ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - New Jersey gaming regulators have ordered a halt to sports betting on the Citrus Bowl between LSU and Purdue due to a violation of state regulations, according to a report by ESPN. ESPN’s David Purdum said regulators placed the blame on “an individual associated with the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Syracuse.com

TCU vs. Michigan pick, prediction & $150 DraftKings promo code

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. This week, ahead of the College Football Playoffs, there’s a DraftKings promo code on offer to new bettors. All you need to do is register for a DraftKings account and place a $5 or higher pre-game money line bet. If your team wins, you get $150 in bonus bets.
FORT WORTH, TX
Louisiana Illuminator

As another winter storm strains the electric grid, it’s time to fix transmission, experts say

The deadly winter storm, christened Elliott by the Weather Channel, that tore through much of the United States over the Christmas weekend placed a huge strain on the American electric grid, pushing it past the breaking point in some places. Frigid temperatures, in some places setting records, drove a surge in electric demand while also […] The post As another winter storm strains the electric grid, it’s time to fix transmission, experts say appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

New Jersey Halts Citrus Bowl Bets Over Drew Brees

Betting on Citrus Bowl was halted by New Jersey regulators on Friday over the former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ involvement in the game between Purdue and LSU, Front Office Sports confirmed. Brees signed to be an interim assistant coach for Purdue, his alma mater. Brees had been...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Sports

Sports betting in Florida: Has it been legalized, how to bet online, where to get picks, fast promos

Is the epic saga of trying to get Florida sports betting legalized again going to have a happy ending? Florida mobile sports betting briefly launched in November 2021 through a compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe, but the Seminole challenged the compact just three weeks later saying the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act had been violated. In-person casinos and pari-mutuel horse races run by the Seminole have remained legal while sports betting in Florida has been paused for over a year. However, it does appear that the case for Florida sportsbooks to restart operations will finally be heard in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
