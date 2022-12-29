Wet and wintry northwest, temps take a minor hit

Wintry and wet weather have started to the northwest as another system swings through. The rest of the area is dry and winds are not as gusty in South Central Kansas.

We will need to monitor conditions in Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska through most of the day. This is where a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through 4pm.

Rain will continue to switch to snow early Thursday to the northwest. Just outside of the wintry weather there will be a cold rain into a small portion of North Central Kansas.

Similar to our last bout of snow, accumulating snow is not looking too impressive but it will still be enough to slow travel. Snow totals will be confined to the northwest corner of the area. Slippery roads and reduced visibility will also be concerns.

Despite the winter look and feel to the northwest, high temperatures will not be too bad for the rest of the area. There will be a cooler impact compared to yesterday but it will still be mild to the south.

As temperatures rebound above freezing, there will be a switch back to a cold rain to the north through the afternoon. By evening, moisture will get carried away to the northeast.

There will be more wind shifts ahead that will be accompanied by some moisture, but there will be little impact to our temperatures until the middle of next week. Even then, highs will still be close to average.

After today, our next chance of moisture will be late Friday night into Saturday when rain and a light wintry mix could develop between Central and Eastern Kansas. So far, a better chance for widespread moisture looks to arrive by Monday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 54 Wind: SW/W 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 29 Wind: W/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Hi: 50 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 32 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 56 Lo: 30 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 45 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 47 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.