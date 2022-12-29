ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Pep Guardiola boots water bottle at Leeds bench before rushing over to apologise

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9eGQ_0jxZjwg500

Pep Guardiola kicked a water bottle at the Leeds bench in frustration after his team missed a late chance, before rushing over with his hands on his head to apologise.

The Manchester City boss cut an annoyed figure on the touchline, despite the fact his side were leading 3-1 at the time.

After throwing one bottle away in his own technical area, Guardiola then booted another.

Upon realising he’d kicked it towards the opposition bench, the Spaniard ran over with his hands on his head to apologise to the Leeds coaching staff.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo completes move to Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.A post on Al Nassr’s official Instagram account, which also appeared on Ronaldo’s, showed the 37-year-old Portuguese posing with the club’s shirt.And an accompanying message said: “This is more than history in the making.History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022“This is a signing...
The Independent

Cliff Jones: Wales had never heard of Pele before 1958 World Cup encounter

Cliff Jones admits Wales had never heard of Pele before the Brazilian destroyed their World Cup dream in 1958.Pele was only 17 when he burst onto the scene in Sweden in sensational fashion, scoring six goals as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time.But Pele – who died on Thursday at the age of 82 – did not play until Brazil’s third match of the tournament against the Soviet Union because of a knee injury.He had arrived in the quarter-final as an unknown quantity to Welsh opponents missing their own star man John Charles through injury.Pele, however, produced...
Yardbarker

Manchester City Move Back Up To Second Place With Victory Against Leeds United

Manchester City came away from Elland Road with all three points thanks to a late first half goal and two in the second half. The Premier League Champions have leapfrogged Newcastle United in the table to go back to second place, five points behind their main rivals for the crown Arsenal.
BBC

Liverpool 2-1 Leicester: Wout Faes own goals gift Reds victory

Wout Faes scored two own goals as Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester in their final Premier League game of 2022. The Foxes made the ideal start when they took the lead after just four minutes as poor defending by the hosts allowed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to race through on goal before firing past Alisson.
BBC

Ten Hag only focused on adding 'right player' to Man Utd squad

Erik ten Hag says any new arrivals at Manchester United in January will have to fit the club's “sporting and financial criteria”. The United boss was heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo before the Netherlands forward signed for Liverpool this week and has a gap in his strikeforce after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.
The Independent

Double jeopardy for Wout Faes as own goals sink Leicester against Liverpool

Leicester defender Wout Faes suffered the ignominy of scoring two own goals at Anfield to hand Liverpool a 2-1 victory which moved them within touching distance of the top four.And when the Belgian, in his first season at the club after a £15million move from Reims, thought his embarrassment could not get any worse he was taunted by second-half chants of ‘shoot’ from the Kop whenever he touched the ball.The 24-year-old’s calamitous seven-minute spell leading up to half-time handed Liverpool a lifeline they barely deserved after comedic defending of their own had allowed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to waltz down the middle...
Yardbarker

(Video) Wout Faes embarrassingly nets brace of bizarre own goals against Liverpool

Despite trailing for the majority of the first half, Liverpool, thanks to two own goals from Wout Faes, are now leading Friday night’s Premier League game against Leicester City at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, although playing in front of a packed Anfield crowd, have been poor overall. Some disappointing...
Yardbarker

Liverpool team news confirmed: Fabinho out & Konate makes the bench v Leicester

Liverpool’s final clash of 2022 will see the Reds come up against former manager Brendan Rodgers and his 13th-placed Leicester City at Anfield. The Merseysiders secured an impressive victory against Aston Villa following a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City that saw Jurgen Klopp’s men knocked out of the Carabao Cup.
Yardbarker

Manchester United could record best-ever away run against Wolves

Manchester United will be looking to record their best-ever away run against Wolves when they travel to Molineux on New Year’s Eve. Erik ten Hag will be urging his players to make it three wins from three since the mid-season break. His aim right now will be to build momentum towards a top four finish and United should be able to beat Wolves this weekend.
The Independent

Pele: Anfield holds minute’s applause as Premier League pays tribute to Brazil icon

Anfield held a minute’s applause to remember Pele as the Premier League paid tribute to the Brazil icon, who died on Thursday at the age of 82.Widely considered to be one of the greatest players of all time, Pele’s death has sparked a huge outpouring of affection from within football and across the world.A minute’s applause will be held before every Premier League match this weekend, beginning with Liverpool’s match against Leicester and West Ham’s fixture with Brentford on Friday night.Liverpool goalkeeper and Brazil international Alisson carried out flowers in the country’s national colours, while captain Jordan Henderson laid...
Yardbarker

Pogba continues to influence Juventus decision on Rabiot

Paul Pogba has not played competitively for Juventus this season as the midfielder recovers from an injury that he suffered in pre-season. The Bianconeri are not impressed after he delayed surgery before going under the knife. The midfielder is still not ready to return, which means he might still be...
The Independent

Brighton vs Arsenal predicted lineups and team news for Premier League fixture tonight

Brighton host Premier League leaders Arsenal in the evening kick-off at the Amex Stadium.The Seagulls are in fine form after a big win at Southampton, while Mikel Arteta’s side picked up where they left off before the World Cup, producing an excellent win over West Ham to preserve their lead at the top of the table.“Arsene picked the right moment. I thought the performance today was at the level he deserved,” Arteta said after Arsene Wenger’s return to the Emirates Stadium. “The players didn’t know.“It was a special day, so thank you so much [to Arsene] for coming. Walking...
Yardbarker

Manchester United lead the way in race to sign Joao Felix

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for Atletico Madrid and Portugal forward Joao Felix. According to Marca, as per the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are leading the race to sign Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix in January, overtaking Arsenal before the transfer window opens. The report...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy