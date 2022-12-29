Pep Guardiola boots water bottle at Leeds bench before rushing over to apologise

Pep Guardiola kicked a water bottle at the Leeds bench in frustration after his team missed a late chance, before rushing over with his hands on his head to apologise.

The Manchester City boss cut an annoyed figure on the touchline, despite the fact his side were leading 3-1 at the time.

After throwing one bottle away in his own technical area, Guardiola then booted another.

Upon realising he’d kicked it towards the opposition bench, the Spaniard ran over with his hands on his head to apologise to the Leeds coaching staff.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.