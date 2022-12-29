Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Donegal Beard Competition set to begin with shaving this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This will be Guy Forbes’ 11th Donegal Beard Competition. He and competition organizer Connie Johnston talked about the event, which hasn’t been held since Forbes won the Silver Donie for his white beard in 2020. Watch the video above for their interview on...
wwnytv.com
Walking challenge returns after 3-year absence
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is encouraging residents to keep it moving. It’s a walking challenge that’s returning for the first time since 2020. Headed into the new year, Jefferson County is pushing for people to be more active. Public Health Educator Lisa Lagos says they’re...
wwnytv.com
Irma E. Geng, 101, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Irma E. Geng, 101, Watertown, widow of Michael Geng, passed away Wednesday, December 28th, 2022, at the Samaritan Keep Home where she has resided for 2 years. The funeral mass will be 10 am Monday, January 2nd, 2023, at Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St.,...
wwnytv.com
Jeremiah J. Colwell, 42, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeremiah J. Colwell, 42, of State St., passed away on December 26, 2022 at his home. Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
wwnytv.com
United Helpers’ new business will renovate old adult home
TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - From nursing home care to hammers and hard hats, a local nonprofit is getting into the construction business as a way to find the revenue it needs. United Helpers is known for assisted living and senior care, but the not-for-profit organization is taking...
wwnytv.com
John C. Hunt, 92, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John C. Hunt passed away on Saturday, December 24th at his residence. He was 92 years old. A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
wwnytv.com
Warm today, warmer next week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s unseasonably warm for the end of December. It will be cloudy and mild today, with maybe a few popup showers. Highs will be in the low 50s. We’ll have rain for New Year’s Eve. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s.
wwnytv.com
Georgia Duprey, 66, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Georgia Duprey, 66, passed away on Wednesday at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 15th at 2 pm at the Gouverneur VFW. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
wwnytv.com
Debra K. VanZile, of Glenfield
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Debra K. VanZile, of Erie Canal Road, took her own life on the evening of Friday December 9. She is survived by her daughter Kate VanZile-Hunt and her husband, Adam Hunt, and their two sons, Aaron and Connor Hunt; As well as her four brothers and a sister.
Why the historic blizzard that blasted Buffalo and Watertown spared Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The historic arctic blast that dumped up to 4 feet of snow on Buffalo and Watertown, paralyzing traffic, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and killing at least 28 in western New York, was much kinder to Syracuse. The blizzard that began Friday...
wwnytv.com
Lambert A. Coffin, 95, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Lambert A. Coffin, 95, passed away at the home of his daughter, Gina on Wednesday December 28, 2022, in Philadelphia, NY. Born on April 22, 1927, in Deerfield, NY, he was the fourth of nine children of Duane and Esty (Grower) Coffin. He spent his childhood growing up in the Utica, NY area.
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: Blizzard of ‘77
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we take a look back at the Blizzard of 1977. Then-reporter Anne Richter did a story on the storm’s 20th anniversary in 1997. You can see it on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Oswego sending manpower to Buffalo after snowstorm
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Yet another part of Central New York is being a good neighbor by sending help to the actual city of good neighbors! Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced that a fleet of highway department staff and equipment will be sent to Erie County to help with the cleanup from the […]
wwnytv.com
Some unhappy with upcoming changes at temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter is preparing to shorten its hours in the new year and efforts are in the works to provide warm meals and other services. But, those staying there aren’t happy. The shelter opened on the heels of a November storm....
wwnytv.com
Your photos from the Blizzard of ‘22
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In a storm like we just had, some of the best pictures we put on the air are the ones captured by viewers. So as the warm weather hits us and starts to melt the snow, we take a look at some of the best images caught during the Blizzard of ‘22.
wwnytv.com
Alan J. Romoda, 77, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Alan J. Romoda, 77, of Colton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 23, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. He is survived by his wife Rachelle, children Alissa (Dennis) Levison of Potsdam, Andrew Romoda of Longmont, CO, and Colin (Kimberly) Romoda of Cary, NC, grandchildren Shayne Elizabeth, Dean Alan, Quinn Danielle, and Clarke Sawyer, and a brother Thomas Romoda of Canton. Alan Joseph Romoda was born in Englewood, NJ, a son of the late Joseph John and Ruth Esther (Whitnall) Romoda.
wwnytv.com
Beverly J. Wilson, 91, of Winthrop
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beverly J. Wilson, 91, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Massena Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be held Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm at the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop with a funeral service to commence at 2 pm. Burial will be held in the spring at Winthrop Cemetery.
wwnytv.com
Larry A. Gillespie 78, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Larry A. Gillespie 78, of Wood battle Road, died peacefully on December 26, 2022, at his home. Born on May 8, 1944, in Phoenix, NY; to the late Hubert & Ada (Clark) Gillespie. A 1962 graduate and athlete of Baldwinsville High School. He went on to take the wrestling championship for the county, pinning his opponent in 11 seconds. Served Proudly in the US Army from 1967-1968 in Danang, Vietnam with honors of merit.
wwnytv.com
Highlights & scores: Action from the holiday hardwood
(WWNY) - It was another big day of local sports on the holiday schedule including a boys’ non-league basketball matchup in Carthage. The Comets entertained Oneida. Kalel Tevanga with the corner 3 gets the Comets off and running. Trenton Walker nails the top-of-the-key jumper. Tevaga once again from beyond...
wwnytv.com
Thomas C. Jewett, 79, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thomas C. Jewett, 79, Eimicke Place, formerly of Theresa died Monday December 26, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown after struggling with multiple sclerosis for over thirty-three years. Born October 2, 1943 in Watertown, he was the son of Donald and Ida Sackett Jewett. Following...
Comments / 0