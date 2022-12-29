Read full article on original website
Trend to colder weather may bring snow chance to Midwest, Northeast
Reprinted from Accuweather AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close eye on back-to-back storms, and the second one of the duo may have some wintry tricks up its sleeves. AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring the weather pattern, which has the potential to turn quite wintry by the middle of December. A pair of storms will slide across the Midwest to the Northeast next week, and the second of the duo will be...
See houses frozen over by massive winter storm
A prolonged winter storm has brought dangerously low temperatures and tons of snow to much of the US.
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
Lake Michigan is covered in 'ice pancakes' due to extreme cold
Aerial footage shows ice formations covering Lake Michigan, including a phenomenon only seen if temperatures drop to well below freezing for several days.
Massive Winter Storm Coming Through The US Midwest
Currently, there is a massive winter storm cutting through the United States of America is bringing severe weather to the country with dangerous blizzard conditions affecting the Great Plains region of the U.S. The icy weather is also affecting the upper Midwest and there are expected to be some severe storms along the Gulf Coast. There are more than ten million people living in seventeen states that are currently experiencing winter weather alerts as the massive storm continues to head from west to east. The storm is expected to strengthen into Thursday as it travels bringing strong winds, snow, and freezing rain. The southern end of the storm is expected to bring some late-season tornadoes to certain regions of the country along with some strong thunderstorms.
Arctic Blast: Watch People Throwing Boiling Water into Freezing Air
While the cloud of steam and ice looks awesome, it can lead to severe burns if the wind is blowing the wrong direction.
TikTok video shows frost coating a woman's bed frame in Montana as wind chills hit minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit
Temperatures continue to plummet as a "life-threatening" blast of arctic air surges into the US, according to the National Weather Service.
Wyoming Highway Patrol compares winter storm to Antarctica as it responds to hundreds of calls
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released a video showing the wintry weather conditions its troopers have been dealing with while responding to hundreds of calls during a winter storm.
Brace for arctic blast: Maps show how cold Texas will get
If you think it's cold now, it's about to get a whole lot worse.
What is a ‘bomb cyclone’? US facing winter weather warning
An Arctic blast is sweeping the United States, impacting swathes of the country this holiday season with a miserable mix of dangerous cold, blinding snow squalls and flash freezing.The powerful winter storm will produce widespread, disruptive and potentially crippling impacts across the central and eastern United States between now and Christmas Eve, the National Weather Service warned.Forecasters are also warning of the potential for a “bomb cyclone” – but what does this mean?The weather phenomenon is technically called bombogenesis and whether it occurs all depends on how quickly the pressure drops. As the jet stream pushes very cold air...
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest
A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
Northeast faces dramatic flash freeze in wake of soaking winter storm
The same storm system that will unleash a massive blizzard across the Midwest this week will produce a number of hazardous and disruptive weather impacts in the Northeast in the days leading up to Christmas, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The central Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and New England will experience strong winds, and...
Millions of Americans will face 'life-threatening' cold that can cause frostbite within minutes as an arctic blast sweeps through over Christmas weekend
A homeless shelter staffer in Des Moines, Iowa, told Insider that impending winter weather is an "all hands and toes" on deck type of situation.
Blizzard warnings in effect as winter storm hits Plains, Midwest, forecasters advise to 'avoid travel'
Numerous states are facing Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings as high winds, blowing snowfall and icy temperatures are impacting millions of Americans.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, icy weather and flight cancellations
Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.So far at least 12 deaths related to the storm have been confirmed across the country.More than 200 million people were under a winter weather advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service's map "depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," forecasters said.More than...
Dangerous wind chills of minus 58, gusts of 83 mph felt in North Carolina mountains
Temperatures fell so quickly, some areas saw a “flash freeze.”
WTOP
Arctic cold front brings wind, cold, ‘dangerous wind chills’ to DC area
Temperatures are dropping Friday in the D.C. area, setting the stage for an Arctic Christmas holiday. Expect wind, cold and dangerous wind chills on Friday, Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said. The culprit is a powerful low-pressure center over the Midwest. The cold front started moving into the region in...
EXPLAINER: Arctic blast sweeps US, bomb cyclone possible
NEW YORK (AP) — An arctic blast is bringing extreme cold, heavy snow and intense wind across much of the U.S. this week — just in time for the holidays. The weather system, which may build into a “bomb cyclone,” is expected to move east in the days leading up to Christmas, disrupting travel and causing hazardous winter conditions. Where is this winter weather coming from, and what’s in store for the coming days?
natureworldnews.com
Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week
The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
'Big mess' is days away: Major winter storm to bring snow, arctic temps and travel headaches
Frigid temperatures and a significant winter storm could threaten holiday travel plans for millions from the Plains to the Eastern Seaboard.
