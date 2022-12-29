Read full article on original website
250 cold-stunned sea turtles are released back into the Texas Gulf Coast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At least 300 sea turtles were recovered by local wildlife recue groups since the recent cold snap. The Texas State Aquarium got help from multiple organizations Thursday to release 250 of those 300 turtles. All were impacted by the cold stunning event that experts said incapacitates the turtles, stranding them onshore.
Not everyone will see some rain, but some of us may see some strong storms this afternoon. Carlo Falco has the details in his full forecast.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The drought of 2022 left lakes across Central Texas with some of the lowest water levels in the area’s history, and Lake Waco was no exception. As of Friday, Dec. 30, the lake sits at just 58 percent of capacity. “We haven’t had enough rain,”...
AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
The new year always brings endless possibilities for people all over the country, but it also brings a new opportunity for more weather and the first batch of severe weather for North Texas in 2023 will be sooner than you think.
The Mexican Wolf once ranged across much of West Texas, but its population has fallen in recent years. A new non-profit is hoping to fix that issue.
“The future is unknown…. We don’t know if our flight will get canceled again. But hopefully it won’t,” Desousa said.
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - While the warmer East Texas temperatures may feel good to us, it could mean the return of some unwanted guests on your property. We’re talking about bugs. With a bone chilling Christmas week hard freeze, the last thing East Texans would be thinking of is...
A wave of frigid air triggered "hypothermic shock" in a colony of bats clinging to their roost beneath a bridge in Houston, a sprawling city in Texas. Nearly frozen, the bats began losing their grip and falling to the pavement from nine meters (30 feet) up, the Houston Humane Society reported on its Facebook page.
Now that the Christmas holiday weekend is behind, all of the focus is on celebrating the new year and Thursday will serve as a stormy precursor to the weekend's weather.
In the past few weeks, the West Texas oil patch has been rocked by two 5.4 magnitude earthquakes that were among the largest in the state’s recorded history. People reported feeling the quakes hours away in big cities. In November, one of the quakes hit near the small town...
A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle written in the '80s finally found the person who wrote it, thanks to a North Carolina man that brought it all together. Sheila and Teben Pyles were doing their yearly neighborhood cleanup in South Jacksonville, Florida, last February when they came across an old bottle that read, “look inside.” On the inside, they found a note from a Ron Clark from Texas. So, they set out to find him.
In Feb. 2021, a record-setting freeze hit Texas. In the area near my home in Southeast Texas, we saw a tremendous amount of wild game movement seeking cover from the cold and water as most ponds and shallow canals were frozen. On the second night of the freeze, I turned...
Concentrations of this type of pollen are at its worst for Central Texas when there is a south/southwest wind because the winds carry the pollen directly into Central Texas.
, , , , I don’t know what your holiday wish list looks like this year, but here’s hoping all you big bass buffs out there reel in a heavyweight too chubby for Santa to stuff in his fluffy red bag of goodies. Hopefully, somebody will get lucky and catch a new state record. Super-sized largemouths are always females. Most will be nearing peak weight over the next month or so as the spawning season draws near. Experts say a mature female bass with eggswollen ovaries may weigh 10 percent more than it will without. Factor in a healthy breakfast and a...
