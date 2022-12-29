ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 2

Related
KIII TV3

Deaf Texas teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations

AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
AUSTIN, TX
KLTV

East Texans should expect insects’ return after hard freeze

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - While the warmer East Texas temperatures may feel good to us, it could mean the return of some unwanted guests on your property. We’re talking about bugs. With a bone chilling Christmas week hard freeze, the last thing East Texans would be thinking of is...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
France 24

Holy icy chill, Batman! Freezing bats saved in Texas

A wave of frigid air triggered "hypothermic shock" in a colony of bats clinging to their roost beneath a bridge in Houston, a sprawling city in Texas. Nearly frozen, the bats began losing their grip and falling to the pavement from nine meters (30 feet) up, the Houston Humane Society reported on its Facebook page.
HOUSTON, TX
WDSU

Message in a bottle finds owner 39 years after being thrown in Florida river

A Florida couple who found a message in a bottle written in the '80s finally found the person who wrote it, thanks to a North Carolina man that brought it all together. Sheila and Teben Pyles were doing their yearly neighborhood cleanup in South Jacksonville, Florida, last February when they came across an old bottle that read, “look inside.” On the inside, they found a note from a Ron Clark from Texas. So, they set out to find him.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fishgame.com

A Weird Boar With Huge Tusks

In Feb. 2021, a record-setting freeze hit Texas. In the area near my home in Southeast Texas, we saw a tremendous amount of wild game movement seeking cover from the cold and water as most ponds and shallow canals were frozen. On the second night of the freeze, I turned...
TEXAS STATE
Groesbeck Journal

Record Busters?

, , , , I don’t know what your holiday wish list looks like this year, but here’s hoping all you big bass buffs out there reel in a heavyweight too chubby for Santa to stuff in his fluffy red bag of goodies. Hopefully, somebody will get lucky and catch a new state record. Super-sized largemouths are always females. Most will be nearing peak weight over the next month or so as the spawning season draws near. Experts say a mature female bass with eggswollen ovaries may weigh 10 percent more than it will without. Factor in a healthy breakfast and a...
TEXAS STATE
95.5 KLAQ

Put the Must Visit Small Town in Texas on Your New Year Bucket List

If traveling more is on your bucket list this year, then you'll definitely want to stop on by what Thrillist calls the "Must-Visit Small Town" in Texas!. Small towns have a certain charm that somehow keep you coming back and in Texas, this small town definitely has many coming back- and it's all thanks to how Instagram perfect it is!
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy