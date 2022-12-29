Read full article on original website
Reds sign former Yankees catcher
Cincinatti announced Tuesday afternoon that is has signed catcher Austin Romine to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 2022 was busy for Romine. He started this season in Los Angeles after signing with the Angels in March. He...
Yardbarker
The Yankees have one exciting catcher prospect gearing up to make his MLB debut in 2023
The New York Yankees have a strong roster across-the-board heading into 2023. However, there are questions regarding the catcher position, despite striking gold with Jose Treviño last year before the season began. General manager Brian Cashman acquire Treviño from the Texas Rangers, adding an elite defensive catcher to the mix.
FOX Sports
MLB’s best starting rotation? Yankees, Mets among top candidates
Multiple Cy Young winners have switched teams in what has been a wild offseason. But when it comes to the finest rotations, the teams at the top figure to be very familiar in 2023. We asked the FOX Sports MLB writers to select their favorite starting five and got varied...
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: December 28
1953 - The Milwaukee Braves acquire second baseman Danny O’Connell from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for third baseman Sid Gordon, outfielder Sam Jethroe, pitcher Max Surkont and four minor league pitchers. PIttsburgh also receives $100,000. MLB History. 1926 - National League MVP Bob O’Farrell is named to replace...
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
The Three Biggest Dodgers Family Losses of 2022
Three Dodgers legends passed away in 2022, including the greatest broadcaster in sports history, the incomparable Vin Scully.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Waiting for Correa
There has been no official agreement between the Mets and Carlos Correa yet but both sides want to get a deal done. Should they come to an agreement, the end of the deal could cause some problems for the organization. Around the National League East. The Braves traded for reliever...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: Joe Garagiola edition
St. Louis Cardinal catcher Joe Garagiola slides into third base during fifth inning of the Cardinals-Chicago Cubs baseball game Sept. 23. Umpire Larry Goetz (right) watches as Cubs third sacker Stan Hack makes the out. Mike Gonzales (25) Cardinal coach, looks on. Once again, from a 1940s era photo, we...
Reports: Former Phillie Jean Segura, Marlins strike 2-year deal
Veteran Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins have agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal, according to multiple reports.
theScore
Report: D-Backs agree to 1-year, $4M deal with Longoria
The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a one-year contract with free-agent third baseman Evan Longoria, reports the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The pact guarantees Longoria $4 million and comes with the chance to make an additional $1 million in bonuses, the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro reports. Longoria, 37, spent the...
theScore
Giants DFA former All-Star La Stella
The San Francisco Giants designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment to make room for reliever Taylor Rogers on the 40-man roster, the club announced Wednesday. La Stella slashed .245/.297/.380 with nine homers over 136 games across two campaigns with the Giants after signing a three-year, $18.75-million contract in February 2021. He was set to make $11.5 million in 2023.
Is Yankees Hal Steinbrenner doing enough? | Beat writers roundtable
Do Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner and his family really want to win?. Is the Steinbrenner family doing what it should as owners of the most storied franchise in American sports?. Is winning as important to this generation of Steinbrenners as it was to their father?. Do they want...
theScore
Report: Red Sox open to trading starters, including Sale
The Boston Red Sox have added several arms this offseason, and it looks like they're ready to deal away the excess. Boston is open to hearing trade offers for their starting pitchers, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. This includes left-hander Chris Sale despite the Red Sox telling...
theScore
Yankees' Judge wins AP Male Athlete of Year after setting AL HR mark
Add one more accolade to Aaron Judge's mantle. The New York Yankees slugger was named Male Athlete of the Year for 2022 by the Associated Press on Friday. Judge earned 12 first-place votes in the process, beating out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, as well as Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry and Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, among others.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Lafrenière Is a Fit for the Canadiens
After making the Eastern Conference Final in 2022, the New York Rangers are now battling for a playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens, after a far better start than expected, continue to slide down the standings to where most pundits believed they belong. Their struggles should make the Rangers buyers...
theScore
Report: Red Sox, Kluber agree to 1-year, $10M deal
The Boston Red Sox and right-hander Corey Kluber agreed to a one-year contract with a team option for the 2024 season, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. The pact will guarantee Kluber $10 million in 2023, a source told Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. Kluber spent the 2022 season with...
