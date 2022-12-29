Weather Service Update On Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Upcoming Thursday Night Through Sunday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain

AUBURN -- A series of Pacific storms are expected to slam into northern California and the concern for flooding is rising. Flood watches are in effect through late Saturday night due to excessive rain and melting snow. In burn-scarred areas like the Mosquito Fire footprint in Placer County or the 2021 Caldor Fire that burned in the El Dorado National Forest and other parts of the Sierra, precipitation can lead to landslides. As of Friday afternoon, no mudslides had been reported, according to Cal Fire and a spokesperson for the forest service. Burn scars are areas with little vegetation, typically, with...

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO