Weather Service Update On Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Upcoming Thursday Night Through Sunday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain

 1 day ago
benitolink.com

National Weather Service issues flood watch

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Central Coast including Monterey, San Benito County and the Valley for Dec. 30-31 from 10 p.m. to 10 p.m. According to the advisory, a series of systems brought rain to Northern and Central California starting Dec. 29 and continuing through New Year’s Eve day.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Storm Latest: Water levels along the American River are expected to rise. No chain controls in Interstate 80 yet

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Friday. Water levels along the American River are expected to rise through the day as water is released from Folsom Dam in anticipation of more rain. Officials are warning people living in encampments along the river to move to higher ground. Some parks are closed along the American River and Dry Creek.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Flood Watch issued across Northern California ahead of weekend storm

(KTXL) — As another large winter storm makes its way to Northern California, the National Weather Service has issued flood watches for large parts of the Central Valley, the Sierra foothills, Sierra Nevada and the Delta region, and severe winter storm watches for the greater Lake Tahoe area and counties north of Lake Tahoe. The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

More rain hits Southern California; storm expected to dampen New Year’s Eve

Some parts of the Southland saw scattered showers again Thursday morning as an “atmospheric river” continues to deliver precipitation to Southern California. Although this rainfall isn’t expected to stick around Los Angeles and Ventura counties for long – the National Weather Service said there will be “light [rain], if any” for the rest of Thursday and Friday morning – another storm is likely to impact your New Year’s celebrations.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rain, storm threatens Northern California wildfire burn scar areas

AUBURN -- A series of Pacific storms are expected to slam into northern California and the concern for flooding is rising. Flood watches are in effect through late Saturday night due to excessive rain and melting snow. In burn-scarred areas like the Mosquito Fire footprint in Placer County or the 2021 Caldor Fire that burned in the El Dorado National Forest and other parts of the Sierra, precipitation can lead to landslides. As of Friday afternoon, no mudslides had been reported, according to Cal Fire and a spokesperson for the forest service. Burn scars are areas with little vegetation, typically, with...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Phys.org

Miracle or mirage? Atmospheric rivers end California drought year with heavy snow and rain

After the driest start to any year on record, California will end 2022 with snow-capped mountains, soaked roadways and—in some places—flood warnings. The soggy end to an otherwise bone-dry year came as something of a surprise. Only weeks earlier, officials sounded the alarm about a rare third appearance of La Niña—a climate pattern in the tropical Pacific that is often associated with dry conditions in the state. On Thursday, skiers in Mammoth enjoyed some of the deepest snow in the nation, while in Los Angeles, a steady drizzle signaled stronger storms to come.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Heavy Rains Trigger Valley Flood Warning. A Lot More Coming.

Following heavy rains throughout the region, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Central California shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Heavy rain after numerous storm systems the last few weeks will lead to increased chances of areal flooding in much of Central California. Be cautious when driving, watch for any flood statements, and avoid traveling into the mountains,” the NWS office in Hanford said in a tweet.
FRESNO, CA
sfstandard.com

Two More Weeks of Rain and Snow Projected in the Bay Area and Sierras

The Bay Area and the rest of Northern and Central California are in for two weeks of wet weather and snow, according to Drew Tuma, a meteorologist for ABC 7. “It looks like Sunday, New Year’s Day, could be the only totally dry day we have in the next 14 days,” Tuma told The Standard this morning after tweeting a similar message to his followers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies

Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Andy Monroe

Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River

Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Cold weather alert issued for certain areas of Los Angeles County

The L.A. County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert Thursday afternoon for portions of the county as temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees. The affected areas include Lancaster, Mount Wilson, and the Santa Clarita Valley. The advisory is scheduled to begin during the holiday weekend. Lancaster (Antelope Valley):  Jan. 1 […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

