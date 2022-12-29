San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Operations Consequences Search Warrant in Fontana Recovers Firearms and a 3-D Printer to Make Ghost Guns

Read full article on original website
Mark Hower
1d ago
those pink are pretty cool. more law abiding well trained women in firearm safety need to stay strapped and stay safe.
Reply
4
Related
Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy
Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
foxla.com
Riverside Co. Sheriff releases new details on suspected deputy killer’s criminal history
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Tributes continue to pour in following the gruesome death of a beloved Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty in a tragedy that rocked Southern California. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco revealed in the hours after the deadly shooting of Deputy Isaiah...
Man robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy Xbox in Riverside County: Sheriff’s Department
One man has been arrested and two other people are being sought after a robbery at gunpoint in Riverside County Thursday night. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 8 p.m. Thursday night after a man reported that he had been robbed while attempting to buy an Xbox, the department said in a news release. […]
foxla.com
Sheriff: San Bernardino Co. judge should resign amid release of man accused of killing Riverside Co. deputy
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is calling for the resignation of Cara Hutson, the judge connected to the release of William McKay, the man accused of killing Bianco's deputy, 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero. This comes as the grieving sheriff blamed Cordero's death on what Bianco calls, a "failed" justice system. During...
Deputy would still be alive if judge had ‘done her job,’ Riverside County sheriff says
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley Thursday, would still be alive if a San Bernardino County judge had sentenced the suspected shooter in 2021 instead of reducing his bail. “We would not be here today if the judge had done […]
Officers shoot, kill man allegedly armed with knife in San Bernardino, police say
An investigation is underway after San Bernardino police officers shot and killed a man who they say was armed with a knife.
Fontana Herald News
Woman is arrested after she allegedly carjacks vehicle in Fontana
A woman was arrested after she allegedly carjacked a vehicle and led police on a pursuit in Fontana on Dec. 30, authorities said. The incident took place on the afternoon of Dec. 30, when the Fontana Police Department received a 911 call regarding a suspect who used a knife to commit a carjacking on Valley Boulevard.
Riverside County sheriff’s deputy killed in Jurupa Valley
A deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot Thursday afternoon in Jurupa Valley, officials said. Reports from local news outlets indicate that the unidentified deputy was killed. The shooting occurred sometime before 2:45 p.m. on the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue. The condition of the deputy was not immediately released, but Sheriff […]
CHP officers to conduct three-Day anti-DUI crackdown
An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug- impaired drivers in Riverside County will get underway tonight and continue into next week.
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Reports Hesperia Man Found Deceased from Apparent Self-Inflicted Gun Shot After Deputies Respond to Man with a Gun Call
December 28, 2022 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reported on Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 10:32 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department were requested to. respond to a reported man with a gun call, in the 15000 block of Orange Street. The reporting party stated...
mynewsla.com
MoVal Man Charged with Robbing Multiple People During Sales Transactions
A 19-year-old man accused of luring multiple victims to locations in Moreno Valley on the pretext of completing sales transactions, then stealing from them at gunpoint, was charged Friday with four counts of armed robbery. Marvin Owen Haywood of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail...
California deputy shot, killed by man with 'extensive criminal history' during traffic stop: sheriff
A California sheriff's deputy was killed and a suspect was fatally shot Thursday on a freeway about 50 miles east of Los Angeles in Riverside County.
goldrushcam.com
High-Speed Traffic Collision in Palm Desert Leads to 3 Deaths, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Reports
December 29, 2022 - The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reports the following. On December 28, 2022, about 7:13 P.M., deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of. Fred Waring Dr. and Adonis Dr. in the city of Palm Desert. Deputies arrived within seconds and learned a 2021...
Indio teen accused in an armed robbery after posing as an Xbox seller
A 19-year-old from Indio was behind bars today for his alleged involvement in posing as the seller of an Xbox gaming console and robbing someone at gunpoint. The teen was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of robbery, carrying a loaded firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of controlled substances with a firearm and possession The post Indio teen accused in an armed robbery after posing as an Xbox seller appeared first on KESQ.
KTVU FOX 2
Riverside Co. deputy fatally shot, suspect killed following pursuit on freeway
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A suspect who shot and killed a Riverside County deputy during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley has died following a pursuit that ended with a shooting on the 15 Freeway. Law enforcement across Southern California began identifying the fallen deputy as Isaiah Cordero. Cordero was a...
KTLA.com
School photographer accused of decades of child molestation in San Bernardino County
A 72-year-old man was arrested by Ontario police officers in connection to several instances of child molestation that allegedly took place within the city over several decades. Police arrested Philbert Hernandez Tuesday after a monthslong investigation. Detectives identified him as a person of interest in May, after receiving reports of...
KESQ
Deputy shot in Jurupa Valley
A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been shot in Jurupa Valley, officials confirmed Thursday afternoon. Details on the shooting, including the deputy's condition, remain limited at this time. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco will hold a news conference on the shooting this afternoon. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing...
knewsradio.com
DHS Police Round Up Criminals Involved In Pot Shop Burglary
You can find a marijuana retail store just about anywhere in the City of Desert Hot Springs. And if the customers can find the pot shops, the crooks can too. On Sunday morning December 18th 2022 at 3 o’clock, they did. DHS Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm...
Fontana Herald News
Pope and Martinez are named Fontana Police Department's October Employees of the Month
For their dedicated work in helping to seize millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs, Officer Tyler Pope and Officer Mario Martinez were named the Fontana Police Department’s Employees of the Month for October. Both Martinez and Pope were praised by Sergeant Christopher Macias for their excellent efforts as...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley attempted kidnapping ends with arrest of suspect in Brehm Park
A Yucca Valley man wanted for suspicion of attempted kidnapping was located in Brehm Park on Monday (December 26). At around 4:30 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded an incident in the 56700 block of Little League Drive. Deputies report that a man and woman were having an argument in their...
Comments / 4