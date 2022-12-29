San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Operations Consequences Search Warrant in Fontana Recovers Firearms and a 3-D Printer to Make Ghost Guns

A 19-year-old from Indio was behind bars today for his alleged involvement in posing as the seller of an Xbox gaming console and robbing someone at gunpoint. The teen was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of robbery, carrying a loaded firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of controlled substances with a firearm and possession The post Indio teen accused in an armed robbery after posing as an Xbox seller appeared first on KESQ.

INDIO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO