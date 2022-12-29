ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Operations Consequences Search Warrant in Fontana Recovers Firearms and a 3-D Printer to Make Ghost Guns

goldrushcam.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Mark Hower
1d ago

those pink are pretty cool. more law abiding well trained women in firearm safety need to stay strapped and stay safe.

Reply
4
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Woman is arrested after she allegedly carjacks vehicle in Fontana

A woman was arrested after she allegedly carjacked a vehicle and led police on a pursuit in Fontana on Dec. 30, authorities said. The incident took place on the afternoon of Dec. 30, when the Fontana Police Department received a 911 call regarding a suspect who used a knife to commit a carjacking on Valley Boulevard.
FONTANA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Riverside County sheriff’s deputy killed in Jurupa Valley

A deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot Thursday afternoon in Jurupa Valley, officials said. Reports from local news outlets indicate that the unidentified deputy was killed. The shooting occurred sometime before 2:45 p.m. on the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue. The condition of the deputy was not immediately released, but Sheriff […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Reports Hesperia Man Found Deceased from Apparent Self-Inflicted Gun Shot After Deputies Respond to Man with a Gun Call

December 28, 2022 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reported on Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 10:32 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department were requested to. respond to a reported man with a gun call, in the 15000 block of Orange Street. The reporting party stated...
HESPERIA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio teen accused in an armed robbery after posing as an Xbox seller

A 19-year-old from Indio was behind bars today for his alleged involvement in posing as the seller of an Xbox gaming console and robbing someone at gunpoint. The teen was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of robbery, carrying a loaded firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of controlled substances with a firearm and possession The post Indio teen accused in an armed robbery after posing as an Xbox seller appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ

Deputy shot in Jurupa Valley

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been shot in Jurupa Valley, officials confirmed Thursday afternoon. Details on the shooting, including the deputy's condition, remain limited at this time. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco will hold a news conference on the shooting this afternoon. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy