The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans rule 8 players out vs Dallas Cowboys; Derrick Henry is doubtful

The Tennessee Titans have ruled eight players out for their game Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys and listed three more as doubtful to play. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons are the headliners of the group of players who the Titans (7-8) won't use against the Cowboys (11-4) at Nissan Stadium on Thursday (7:15 p.m., NewsChannel 5, Amazon Prime Video).
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Josh Dobbs expected to start Week 17 for Titans

The Tennessee Titans are expected to start quarterback Josh Dobbs on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network. The Titans have an AFC South showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 that will determine the division winner and their playoff hopes, so they are expected to rest multiple starters on Thursday night, including Malik Willis and Derrick Henry. Dobbs will make his first NFL start after the Titans signed him off the Detroit Lions practice squad eight days ago. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 and has only thrown 17 passes in six relief appearances.
NASHVILLE, TN
ABC30 Fresno

Jaire Alexander's epic speech tops NFL quotes of the week

Jaire Alexander gives one of the best postgame interviews you'll ever see and more from our NFL quotes of the week. "Oh man, that's easy! So I'm just lining up. I see No. 10 [Tyreek Hill] motion over ... I see No. 10 coming across the field and I say, 'Oh snap, he's fast.' So I backed off, and when I backed off, I seen him coming, he ran right in front of me and I was like, 'Wow, is he really overthrowing it?' Took it down the sideline, turned up with my guys and gave the football to a little kid wearing 23."
ABC30 Fresno

NFL Week 17 arrivals: The best player fits and fashions

The regular season is nearly over, but NFL players are still strutting their stuff in the pregame tunnel. On Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans showed out, with Ezekiel Elliott looking particularly spicy in a zebra-striped ensemble. Here are the best fits from the start of NFL Week...
ABC30 Fresno

Raiders bench Derek Carr: Answering questions on Vegas' QB future

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesdaythat they were sitting Derek Carr, who has been the team's starting quarterback since they selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft, and starting Jarrett Stidham for their final two games, with Chase Garbers as his backup. "None of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC30 Fresno

Chargers activating Joey Bosa after over 3 months on IR

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers plan to activate edge rusher Joey Bosa from injured reserve ahead of a Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Brandon Staley said Friday. "He's looked good," Staley said about the two practices Bosa has participated in since being...
ABC30 Fresno

Raiders bench Derek Carr; QB to step away from team, avoid distraction, source says

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are benching Derek Carr, the team's starting quarterback since 2014, first-year coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham, acquired in an offseason trade from the New England Patriots, will start against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, and undrafted rookie free agentChase Garbers will be the backup.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans show promise in Joshua Dobbs' debut, still lose sixth straight vs. Cowboys

Joshua Dobbs gave the Tennessee Titans more than they'd been getting at quarterback, but that still wasn't enough to end the losing streak. The Titans lost 27-13 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at Nissan Stadium, their sixth straight loss. This sets the Titans (7-9) up for a win-or-go-home regular-season finale next weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC division title at stake.
NASHVILLE, TN
ABC30 Fresno

Steelers' Cam Heyward gifts puppy to Larry Ogunjobi for Christmas

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers know how to throw a white elephant party. The defensive line and outside linebackers recently participated in the Christmas gift exchange, and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi came away with the best gift: a 3-month-old Bernese Mountain puppy. Defensive captain Cam Heyward brought a dog crate...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans' Joshua Dobbs throws first career TD in tight Dallas Cowboys game

The first touchdown pass of Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs' NFL career made a game of it on Thursday Night Football. Dobbs, signed by the Titans from the Detroit Lions practice squad Dec. 21, connected with Robert Woods on a 7-yard TD pass with 2:04 to play in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, cutting the Titans' deficit to 17-13 at Nissan Stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
ABC30 Fresno

Nearing age 38, LeBron James says top priority is 'to win'

MIAMI -- Back in the arena where he played arguably the best basketball of his career, LeBron James was asked to look to the future rather than back into the past and share how much longer he plans to play in the NBA. "I don't have a number," James said...
LOS ANGELES, CA

