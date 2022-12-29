Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Tennessee Titans rule 8 players out vs Dallas Cowboys; Derrick Henry is doubtful
The Tennessee Titans have ruled eight players out for their game Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys and listed three more as doubtful to play. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons are the headliners of the group of players who the Titans (7-8) won't use against the Cowboys (11-4) at Nissan Stadium on Thursday (7:15 p.m., NewsChannel 5, Amazon Prime Video).
Titans vs. Cowboys predictions: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
All week we’re been wondering if the Tennessee Titans would sit key players who are the least bit banged-up for the Week 17 contest against the Dallas Cowboys since it has no impact on the AFC South. Well, we got our answer on Wednesday with the Titans listing several...
Yardbarker
Week 17 injury report: Cowboys may be without two key players against Titans
After edging out the Philadelphia Eagles in a nail-biter on Christmas Eve, the Dallas Cowboys turnaround on a short week to battle the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Thursday night. While the quick return of sounds and sights of Cowboys football may sound great to fans — it's not boding...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
When will Tennessee Titans play Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18? Here's the latest
The Tennessee Titans will play the biggest game of their season in Week 18. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) in Week 18. The winner of the game will win the AFC South and host an wild-card playoff game. With a loss, the Titans will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
numberfire.com
Josh Dobbs expected to start Week 17 for Titans
The Tennessee Titans are expected to start quarterback Josh Dobbs on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network. The Titans have an AFC South showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18 that will determine the division winner and their playoff hopes, so they are expected to rest multiple starters on Thursday night, including Malik Willis and Derrick Henry. Dobbs will make his first NFL start after the Titans signed him off the Detroit Lions practice squad eight days ago. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 and has only thrown 17 passes in six relief appearances.
ABC30 Fresno
Jaire Alexander's epic speech tops NFL quotes of the week
Jaire Alexander gives one of the best postgame interviews you'll ever see and more from our NFL quotes of the week. "Oh man, that's easy! So I'm just lining up. I see No. 10 [Tyreek Hill] motion over ... I see No. 10 coming across the field and I say, 'Oh snap, he's fast.' So I backed off, and when I backed off, I seen him coming, he ran right in front of me and I was like, 'Wow, is he really overthrowing it?' Took it down the sideline, turned up with my guys and gave the football to a little kid wearing 23."
ABC30 Fresno
NFL Week 17 arrivals: The best player fits and fashions
The regular season is nearly over, but NFL players are still strutting their stuff in the pregame tunnel. On Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans showed out, with Ezekiel Elliott looking particularly spicy in a zebra-striped ensemble. Here are the best fits from the start of NFL Week...
ABC30 Fresno
Raiders bench Derek Carr: Answering questions on Vegas' QB future
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders announced Wednesdaythat they were sitting Derek Carr, who has been the team's starting quarterback since they selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft, and starting Jarrett Stidham for their final two games, with Chase Garbers as his backup. "None of...
NFL Week 17 picks: Indianapolis Colts-New York Giants predictions | Can Brian Daboll’s team clinch a playoff spot at home?
It has been five seasons since the Giants reached the playoffs, a drought that has been mentioned a time or two this season as rookie head coach Brian Daboll’s team got off to a 7-2 start before losing four of their next six with a win and a tie against the Washington Commanders mixed in.
ABC30 Fresno
Chargers activating Joey Bosa after over 3 months on IR
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers plan to activate edge rusher Joey Bosa from injured reserve ahead of a Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Brandon Staley said Friday. "He's looked good," Staley said about the two practices Bosa has participated in since being...
ABC30 Fresno
Raiders bench Derek Carr; QB to step away from team, avoid distraction, source says
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are benching Derek Carr, the team's starting quarterback since 2014, first-year coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham, acquired in an offseason trade from the New England Patriots, will start against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, and undrafted rookie free agentChase Garbers will be the backup.
Tennessee Titans show promise in Joshua Dobbs' debut, still lose sixth straight vs. Cowboys
Joshua Dobbs gave the Tennessee Titans more than they'd been getting at quarterback, but that still wasn't enough to end the losing streak. The Titans lost 27-13 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at Nissan Stadium, their sixth straight loss. This sets the Titans (7-9) up for a win-or-go-home regular-season finale next weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC division title at stake.
ABC30 Fresno
Steelers' Cam Heyward gifts puppy to Larry Ogunjobi for Christmas
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers know how to throw a white elephant party. The defensive line and outside linebackers recently participated in the Christmas gift exchange, and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi came away with the best gift: a 3-month-old Bernese Mountain puppy. Defensive captain Cam Heyward brought a dog crate...
ABC30 Fresno
Source: Chargers' Derwin James Jr. avoids suspension for hit on Colts' Ashton Dulin
Los Angeles Chargers safetyDerwin James Jr.will not be suspended for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts receiver Ashton Dulinthat resulted in his ejection from Monday night's game in Indianapolis, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Friday. As part of its internal review of plays, the NFL agreed with the personal...
Tennessee Titans' Joshua Dobbs throws first career TD in tight Dallas Cowboys game
The first touchdown pass of Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs' NFL career made a game of it on Thursday Night Football. Dobbs, signed by the Titans from the Detroit Lions practice squad Dec. 21, connected with Robert Woods on a 7-yard TD pass with 2:04 to play in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, cutting the Titans' deficit to 17-13 at Nissan Stadium.
ABC30 Fresno
Nearing age 38, LeBron James says top priority is 'to win'
MIAMI -- Back in the arena where he played arguably the best basketball of his career, LeBron James was asked to look to the future rather than back into the past and share how much longer he plans to play in the NBA. "I don't have a number," James said...
Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 17 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons.
Comments / 0