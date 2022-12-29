ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruskin, FL

speedonthewater.com

Lucas Family Christmas Gift Equals Trip To Sarasota In New Statement 360 Cat

At the request of his children who have been, in his words, “boatless” for close to two years, Justin Lucas, the extremely well-liked powerboat enthusiast from Tennessee who organizes the Lake Cumberland Thunder Run in Kentucky every June with his good friend, Dan Weiss, can hardly believe he’s in Sarasota, Fla., this week to log some time in his new Statement Marine 360 catamaran and celebrate the holiday weekend with hundreds of like-minded boaters. And yes, he has his kids, Emma and Jackson—as well as his wife, Erin—to thank for motivating him to get the new 36-footer buttoned up in time to make the trip to Southwest Florida Sunday’s Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun Run and all of the ancillary activity surrounding the 11th annual event.
SARASOTA, FL
observernews.net

Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council

Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed. Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner. “Sandy was a...
RUSKIN, FL
Live Action News

Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law

After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
LARGO, FL
ktalnews.com

Epic dance off between Riverview teacher, student goes viral

One energetic teacher in Tampa Bay has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at a school in Riverview. Epic dance off between Riverview teacher, student …. One energetic teacher in Tampa Bay has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at...
RIVERVIEW, FL
speedonthewater.com

St. Pete Lunch Run A New Wrinkle In Year-Ending Southwest Florida Boating Tradition

For the past several years, a lunch run from Sarasota to Tampa has been the first of two casual, back-to-back events leading up to the annual Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun in Southwest Florida. But today’s outing had a different destination, thanks to new organizer Scott Ryerson of Sarasota-based Suncoast Powerboat and Yacht Brokerage, and approximately 50 boats headed to Doc Ford’s Rum and Bar Grille at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla.
TAMPA, FL
Modern Globe

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab Unit

As part of its master expansion plan, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is opening a 24-bed rehabilitation unit in its new North Tower. The hospital will accept patients into the new unit as early as January 1 in what the hospital is calling part of a $56 million investment in the community.
BRANDON, FL
amisun.com

Renegades motorcycle club delivers Christmas joy

BRADENTON BEACH – The Bradenton chapter of the Renegades motorcycle club made its annual Christmas gift delivery to the Drift In in Bradenton Beach on Dec. 19. This year’s recipient family was Tasha (no last name provided), her two-year-old son, Colt, and her four-year-old son, Rocket. The club...
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

Study finds regular exercise may impact severity of COVID-19 infection

TAMPA, Fla. - Exercising on a regular basis may reduce the chances of hospitalization or death due to COVID-19, according to a recently published study. The study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine (AJPM) looked at the amount of physical activity and how it’s associated with less severe COVID-19 outcomes.
TAMPA, FL
observernews.net

It will take an army to fill the shoes of Sandy Council

The community of Ruskin lost its staunchest advocate Dec. 19 with the unexpected passing of Sandy Council. She collapsed while singing “Guide Us to Thy Perfect Light” in her church choir as Sunday morning service concluded at First Baptist of Ruskin two days prior and was taken to the hospital, where she ultimately succumbed, peacefully, surrounded by family.
RUSKIN, FL
WFLA

‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Epiphany 2023: Tarpon Springs set for its unique celebration

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The yearly Tarpon Springs community celebration of Epiphany is back. Epiphany is celebrated worldwide on January 6 but the event’s biggest Western Hemisphere observance is in Tarpon Springs. What You Need To Know. 117th Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration taking place Friday, Jan. 6. Considered...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
WFLA

Missing Manatee County woman found safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located a woman who was reported missing in Manatee County Friday morning. Deputies said Arizona McGrath, 26, was last seen around midnight, and her car was found in Sarasota County. Hours later, deputies said McGrath had been found and was safe. Further information about her disappearance was not available.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

