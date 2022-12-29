Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
FDOT responds to roundabout safety issues in Sarasota.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sip and Savor: Top Sarasota Cocktail Locations for Delicious Drinks and DiningKiki AlbaSarasota, FL
Sarasota's Selby Gardens' new MURT trail offers a tropical oasis for outdoor enthusiastsKiki AlbaSarasota, FL
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.MikeTampa, FL
Related
Homeless disabled veteran with terminal illness gets help from Salvation Army
Homeless disabled veteran Michael Levy has gotten help finding a new home thanks to the Salvation Army Red Shield Center.
speedonthewater.com
Lucas Family Christmas Gift Equals Trip To Sarasota In New Statement 360 Cat
At the request of his children who have been, in his words, “boatless” for close to two years, Justin Lucas, the extremely well-liked powerboat enthusiast from Tennessee who organizes the Lake Cumberland Thunder Run in Kentucky every June with his good friend, Dan Weiss, can hardly believe he’s in Sarasota, Fla., this week to log some time in his new Statement Marine 360 catamaran and celebrate the holiday weekend with hundreds of like-minded boaters. And yes, he has his kids, Emma and Jackson—as well as his wife, Erin—to thank for motivating him to get the new 36-footer buttoned up in time to make the trip to Southwest Florida Sunday’s Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun Run and all of the ancillary activity surrounding the 11th annual event.
Brian Laundrie’s mother offered shovel to help bury body, claims attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents claims Brian Laundrie’s mother offered her son a shovel to bury Petito’s body, according to a new court filing in the lawsuit against Laundrie’s parents. Pat Reilly, the attorney for Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, wrote to Laundrie attorney Matthew Luka to settle a dispute […]
observernews.net
Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council
Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed. Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner. “Sandy was a...
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law
After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
Englewood man fighting for his life after living in home filled with black mold
An Englewood man is fighting for his life after living in a house filled with black mold. Hurricane Ian sent inches of water into Christian Childers’ home. Neither his landlord nor FEMA would help get it cleaned up. Childers had an asthma attack on Christmas Eve, sending him into cardiac arrest.
ktalnews.com
Epic dance off between Riverview teacher, student goes viral
One energetic teacher in Tampa Bay has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at a school in Riverview. Epic dance off between Riverview teacher, student …. One energetic teacher in Tampa Bay has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at...
speedonthewater.com
St. Pete Lunch Run A New Wrinkle In Year-Ending Southwest Florida Boating Tradition
For the past several years, a lunch run from Sarasota to Tampa has been the first of two casual, back-to-back events leading up to the annual Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun in Southwest Florida. But today’s outing had a different destination, thanks to new organizer Scott Ryerson of Sarasota-based Suncoast Powerboat and Yacht Brokerage, and approximately 50 boats headed to Doc Ford’s Rum and Bar Grille at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Disastrous 1973 fire continues to burn Tampa Bay veterans trying to claim benefits
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire in another part of the country that destroyed millions of military documents continues to cause problems for some veterans whose records were either burned or destroyed by water used to fight the blaze. The National Personnel Records Center was a six-floor, 70-acre facility outside St. Louis that contained more […]
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab Unit
As part of its master expansion plan, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is opening a 24-bed rehabilitation unit in its new North Tower. The hospital will accept patients into the new unit as early as January 1 in what the hospital is calling part of a $56 million investment in the community.
Demonstrators clash in Clearwater over 'A Drag Queen Christmas' show
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clashing demonstrators lined the roadway heading to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Thursday night, giving ticketholders to "A Drag Queen Christmas" a pre-show they probably weren't expecting. Organized groups have been protesting the show in different parts of Florida, including its final stop in Clearwater. Groups supporting...
Bay News 9
Safety Harbor community rallies around family of well-known business owner after sudden passing
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The Safety Harbor community is rallying around the family of Whistle Stop Grill and Bar Owner Louis Kinney, who passed away unexpectedly days before Christmas. “Well, he was a staple here. I mean, Whistle Stop has been around for forever, and he was the face...
amisun.com
Renegades motorcycle club delivers Christmas joy
BRADENTON BEACH – The Bradenton chapter of the Renegades motorcycle club made its annual Christmas gift delivery to the Drift In in Bradenton Beach on Dec. 19. This year’s recipient family was Tasha (no last name provided), her two-year-old son, Colt, and her four-year-old son, Rocket. The club...
fox13news.com
Study finds regular exercise may impact severity of COVID-19 infection
TAMPA, Fla. - Exercising on a regular basis may reduce the chances of hospitalization or death due to COVID-19, according to a recently published study. The study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine (AJPM) looked at the amount of physical activity and how it’s associated with less severe COVID-19 outcomes.
WLTX.com
She didn't get shoulder surgery but was billed anyway and sent to collections
VENICE, Fla. — Grace Elizabeth Elliott was surprised when she got a $1,100 surgery bill from a hospital in Venice, Florida. The California resident said she initially thought it was a scam but after calling the hospital discovered it was a result of a clerical error. She was charged...
observernews.net
It will take an army to fill the shoes of Sandy Council
The community of Ruskin lost its staunchest advocate Dec. 19 with the unexpected passing of Sandy Council. She collapsed while singing “Guide Us to Thy Perfect Light” in her church choir as Sunday morning service concluded at First Baptist of Ruskin two days prior and was taken to the hospital, where she ultimately succumbed, peacefully, surrounded by family.
‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian
PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
fox13news.com
Adorable video shows Hillsborough shelter dogs excitedly choosing their new Christmas toys
TAMPA, Fla. - These very good pups were clearly on Santa's nice list. Shelter staff at Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center received over 200 toys from a previous adopter, who stopped by with their shelter "alumna" Bindi. The donated toys were a gift for the county's adoptable pets, so on...
Bay News 9
Epiphany 2023: Tarpon Springs set for its unique celebration
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The yearly Tarpon Springs community celebration of Epiphany is back. Epiphany is celebrated worldwide on January 6 but the event’s biggest Western Hemisphere observance is in Tarpon Springs. What You Need To Know. 117th Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration taking place Friday, Jan. 6. Considered...
Missing Manatee County woman found safe
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have located a woman who was reported missing in Manatee County Friday morning. Deputies said Arizona McGrath, 26, was last seen around midnight, and her car was found in Sarasota County. Hours later, deputies said McGrath had been found and was safe. Further information about her disappearance was not available.
