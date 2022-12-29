Read full article on original website
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
FDOT responds to roundabout safety issues in Sarasota.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sip and Savor: Top Sarasota Cocktail Locations for Delicious Drinks and DiningKiki AlbaSarasota, FL
Sarasota's Selby Gardens' new MURT trail offers a tropical oasis for outdoor enthusiastsKiki AlbaSarasota, FL
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.MikeTampa, FL
observernews.net
It will take an army to fill the shoes of Sandy Council
The community of Ruskin lost its staunchest advocate Dec. 19 with the unexpected passing of Sandy Council. She collapsed while singing “Guide Us to Thy Perfect Light” in her church choir as Sunday morning service concluded at First Baptist of Ruskin two days prior and was taken to the hospital, where she ultimately succumbed, peacefully, surrounded by family.
FEMA Mitigation Specialists offering advice for rebuilding
FEMA mitigation specialists will be at the Lee County and Charlotte County Home Depot, helping answer any questions people may have about rebuilding stronger and safer homes that are storm resistant.
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law
After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
fox13news.com
Manatee County launches park attendant program to curb park vandalism
BRADENTON, Fla. - Manatee County hopes newly-hired park attendants will help prevent vandals from trashing area parks. Creekwood Park in Manatee County has become a favorite park for many 4-legged friends and their humans, like Jeff Logsdon. "The people here actually really care about this park," said Logsdon. This week,...
Homeless disabled veteran with terminal illness gets help from Salvation Army
Homeless disabled veteran Michael Levy has gotten help finding a new home thanks to the Salvation Army Red Shield Center.
observernews.net
Meetings to address ‘overutilized’ and ‘underutilized’ schools with boundary changes looming
Hillsborough County school officials are gearing up for another round of community input in the drive to assess both overcrowding and underutilization of school buildings districtwide. The second phase of the school district’s attendance boundary analysis initiative kicks off the new year with 10 in-person meetings scheduled throughout the county,...
Bay News 9
Epiphany 2023: Tarpon Springs set for its unique celebration
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The yearly Tarpon Springs community celebration of Epiphany is back. Epiphany is celebrated worldwide on January 6 but the event’s biggest Western Hemisphere observance is in Tarpon Springs. What You Need To Know. 117th Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration taking place Friday, Jan. 6. Considered...
Bay News 9
Safety Harbor community rallies around family of well-known business owner after sudden passing
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The Safety Harbor community is rallying around the family of Whistle Stop Grill and Bar Owner Louis Kinney, who passed away unexpectedly days before Christmas. “Well, he was a staple here. I mean, Whistle Stop has been around for forever, and he was the face...
‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian
PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly
RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
Bay News 9
Drag queen Christmas show draws protesters in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Christmas-themed drag queen show facing scrutiny from state officials made a stop in Pinellas County Thursday night. And protesters, as well as some supporters, demonstrated outside of Ruth Eckerd Hall, where the show took place. As the show wrapped up its national tour last night, some demonstrators outside got tense at moments.
Beloved Pastor Retires After 48 Years in Ministry
In the crowded Christmas Day sanctuary of First United Methodist Church on Lake Morton, the Rev. David McEntire gave his final sermon before retiring after 15 years at the Lakeland church and 48 years in ministry. One of McEntire’s final acts as a pastor was something profoundly personal to him...
Tampa Bay area woman gets home in time for the holidays
There is a Bay Area program that's putting people into homes for the holidays and the community is helping to make it possible.
Disastrous 1973 fire continues to burn Tampa Bay veterans trying to claim benefits
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire in another part of the country that destroyed millions of military documents continues to cause problems for some veterans whose records were either burned or destroyed by water used to fight the blaze. The National Personnel Records Center was a six-floor, 70-acre facility outside St. Louis that contained more […]
ktalnews.com
Epic dance off between Riverview teacher, student goes viral
One energetic teacher in Tampa Bay has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at a school in Riverview. Epic dance off between Riverview teacher, student …. One energetic teacher in Tampa Bay has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at...
Longboat Observer
Dakin Dairy owner says farm will be challenged to survive after Ian
Although he tries to stay optimistic, Dakin Dairy owner Jerry Dakin said 2023 offers huge challenges for the survival of his dairy. “I’ve never been challenged so much in my life because you have things you need to fix, but you can’t,” Dakin said. “Right now we’re taking money out of our savings to keep it going. That’s only going to last for so long.”
Madame Noire
8th-Grader Challenged His Teacher To A Dance Battle And She Ate
A Black teacher from Hillsborough County has sparked joy across social media thanks to her epic dance moves. On Dec. 31, a video of a student challenging his teacher to a dance battle went viral. The short clip captures a student from Sumner High School, busting a few crafty moves in front of his 8th-grade class before challenging his teacher to step in. Surprisingly, the students are caught off guard when the teacher starts popping and locking, sending everyone in the room into an excited frenzy.
observernews.net
Cypress Creek Produce Co-op reopens in Apollo Beach
Cypress Creek Produce Co-op lost the lease on its brick-and-mortar building at 101 Flamingo Drive last March, when its owner decided to use the space for another purpose. But that didn’t stop Cassie Adams from serving her customers. While immediately looking for a new location, she began offering free...
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.
Did you know the City of Tampa has its own flag? It’s symbolic, original and full of history. It’s also almost over 100-years-old. Here’s the colorful history of the City of Tampa Flag.
sarasotamagazine.com
A Glimpse of Sarasota From the Air in 1923
As of 2023, this postcard will have been printed a century ago. It offers us a chance to not only look back at the past year, as we party around downtown Sarasota's Pineapple Drop and enjoy the fireworks, but also to look at the changes that have taken place over the past 100 years here in Sarasota.
