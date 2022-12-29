ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruskin, FL

observernews.net

It will take an army to fill the shoes of Sandy Council

The community of Ruskin lost its staunchest advocate Dec. 19 with the unexpected passing of Sandy Council. She collapsed while singing “Guide Us to Thy Perfect Light” in her church choir as Sunday morning service concluded at First Baptist of Ruskin two days prior and was taken to the hospital, where she ultimately succumbed, peacefully, surrounded by family.
RUSKIN, FL
Live Action News

Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law

After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
LARGO, FL
fox13news.com

Manatee County launches park attendant program to curb park vandalism

BRADENTON, Fla. - Manatee County hopes newly-hired park attendants will help prevent vandals from trashing area parks. Creekwood Park in Manatee County has become a favorite park for many 4-legged friends and their humans, like Jeff Logsdon. "The people here actually really care about this park," said Logsdon. This week,...
BRADENTON, FL
observernews.net

Meetings to address ‘overutilized’ and ‘underutilized’ schools with boundary changes looming

Hillsborough County school officials are gearing up for another round of community input in the drive to assess both overcrowding and underutilization of school buildings districtwide. The second phase of the school district’s attendance boundary analysis initiative kicks off the new year with 10 in-person meetings scheduled throughout the county,...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Epiphany 2023: Tarpon Springs set for its unique celebration

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The yearly Tarpon Springs community celebration of Epiphany is back. Epiphany is celebrated worldwide on January 6 but the event’s biggest Western Hemisphere observance is in Tarpon Springs. What You Need To Know. 117th Tarpon Springs Epiphany celebration taking place Friday, Jan. 6. Considered...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
WFLA

‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly

RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
RUSKIN, FL
Bay News 9

Drag queen Christmas show draws protesters in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Christmas-themed drag queen show facing scrutiny from state officials made a stop in Pinellas County Thursday night. And protesters, as well as some supporters, demonstrated outside of Ruth Eckerd Hall, where the show took place. As the show wrapped up its national tour last night, some demonstrators outside got tense at moments.
CLEARWATER, FL
LkldNow

Beloved Pastor Retires After 48 Years in Ministry

In the crowded Christmas Day sanctuary of First United Methodist Church on Lake Morton, the Rev. David McEntire gave his final sermon before retiring after 15 years at the Lakeland church and 48 years in ministry. One of McEntire’s final acts as a pastor was something profoundly personal to him...
LAKELAND, FL
ktalnews.com

Epic dance off between Riverview teacher, student goes viral

One energetic teacher in Tampa Bay has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at a school in Riverview. Epic dance off between Riverview teacher, student …. One energetic teacher in Tampa Bay has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at...
RIVERVIEW, FL
Longboat Observer

Dakin Dairy owner says farm will be challenged to survive after Ian

Although he tries to stay optimistic, Dakin Dairy owner Jerry Dakin said 2023 offers huge challenges for the survival of his dairy. “I’ve never been challenged so much in my life because you have things you need to fix, but you can’t,” Dakin said. “Right now we’re taking money out of our savings to keep it going. That’s only going to last for so long.”
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Madame Noire

8th-Grader Challenged His Teacher To A Dance Battle And She Ate

A Black teacher from Hillsborough County has sparked joy across social media thanks to her epic dance moves. On Dec. 31, a video of a student challenging his teacher to a dance battle went viral. The short clip captures a student from Sumner High School, busting a few crafty moves in front of his 8th-grade class before challenging his teacher to step in. Surprisingly, the students are caught off guard when the teacher starts popping and locking, sending everyone in the room into an excited frenzy.
RIVERVIEW, FL
observernews.net

Cypress Creek Produce Co-op reopens in Apollo Beach

Cypress Creek Produce Co-op lost the lease on its brick-and-mortar building at 101 Flamingo Drive last March, when its owner decided to use the space for another purpose. But that didn’t stop Cassie Adams from serving her customers. While immediately looking for a new location, she began offering free...
APOLLO BEACH, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

A Glimpse of Sarasota From the Air in 1923

As of 2023, this postcard will have been printed a century ago. It offers us a chance to not only look back at the past year, as we party around downtown Sarasota's Pineapple Drop and enjoy the fireworks, but also to look at the changes that have taken place over the past 100 years here in Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL

