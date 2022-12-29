ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
The Maine Writer

Some of the Earmarks in the Newly Passed Omnibus Spending Bill

The Omnibus government spending plan is 4,155 pages long and provides funding through the fiscal year 2023. One of the many problems with this funding bill is that it was only released a few days ago, and many Congress members said they weren't able to completely read the bill before they voted on it.
The Center Square

Georgia congressman thinks IRS should annually audit the president

(The Center Square) — A Georgia congressman thinks the Internal Revenue Service should annually audit the president and publicly disclose the findings within 90 days. The mandate was part of the proposed "Presidential Tax Filings and Audit Transparency Act of 2022," clearly aimed at former President Donald Trump, who did not release his tax filings, but a policy that ostensibly applies to every president, regardless of their political party. U.S....
GEORGIA STATE
newsnationnow.com

New year, new laws: The changes you can expect in 2023

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — As the new year looms, so does a slew of new laws and regulations in across the U.S. While they’re mostly on the state level, much of this legislation will have major impacts across country. MINIMUM WAGE. Amid inflation and no changes on the federal...
COLORADO STATE
Chicago Tribune

Influx of migrants to Chicago places a strain on city resources; city moving forward with temporary shelter at school in Woodlawn

The strain on Chicago’s resources from a continued influx of migrants was underscored this week when Mayor Lori Lightfoot asked the state for $54 million in emergency funding and her administration confirmed it will open a shelter at a former school in Woodlawn to temporarily house asylum-seekers. Since the first bus arrived from Texas in the fall, nearly 4,000 asylum-seekers have turned up in ...
CHICAGO, IL
WCAX

$1.7T federal spending plan to bring millions of dollars to Vermont communities

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Big bucks are headed Vermont’s way. The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending plan passed by Congress will fund the government, and outgoing Sen. Patrick Leahy and Sen. Bernie Sanders secured millions in the budget for local projects. There is $200 million in funding for Vermont communities for all kinds of projects, from human services and health care to transportation and housing to energy and water.
VERMONT STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

As another winter storm strains the electric grid, it’s time to fix transmission, experts say

The deadly winter storm, christened Elliott by the Weather Channel, that tore through much of the United States over the Christmas weekend placed a huge strain on the American electric grid, pushing it past the breaking point in some places. Frigid temperatures, in some places setting records, drove a surge in electric demand while also […] The post As another winter storm strains the electric grid, it’s time to fix transmission, experts say appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy