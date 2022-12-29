Read full article on original website
Related
observernews.net
Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council
Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed. Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner. “Sandy was a...
suncoastnews.com
Proposed senior housing gets preliminary nod from NPR City Council
NEW PORT RICHEY — A proposed 388-unit affordable housing building for senior citizens jumped a hurdle Dec. 20 when the City Council passed on first reading a motion to rezone 27 acres on Sea Forest Drive just north of Marine Parkway. The property is currently zoned to allow 644...
observernews.net
It will take an army to fill the shoes of Sandy Council
The community of Ruskin lost its staunchest advocate Dec. 19 with the unexpected passing of Sandy Council. She collapsed while singing “Guide Us to Thy Perfect Light” in her church choir as Sunday morning service concluded at First Baptist of Ruskin two days prior and was taken to the hospital, where she ultimately succumbed, peacefully, surrounded by family.
FDOT responds to roundabout safety issues in Sarasota.
For the last week, cars have had access to the new roundabout. FDOT addresses Sarasota roundabout safety concerns.Photo bySayer. SARASOTA, FLORIDA: A new roundabout in Sarasota has opened after a year and a half of development. The intersection, which is located where the Tamiami Trail connects with Gulf Boulevard, opened to traffic one week ago.
Madame Noire
8th-Grader Challenged His Teacher To A Dance Battle And She Ate
A Black teacher from Hillsborough County has sparked joy across social media thanks to her epic dance moves. On Dec. 31, a video of a student challenging his teacher to a dance battle went viral. The short clip captures a student from Sumner High School, busting a few crafty moves in front of his 8th-grade class before challenging his teacher to step in. Surprisingly, the students are caught off guard when the teacher starts popping and locking, sending everyone in the room into an excited frenzy.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough County teacher goes viral in epic dance-off with student
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A Hillsborough County teacher recently went viral for her epic dance moves. "I really try to emphasize for kids to be their authentic selves and to really never be afraid to express who they are no matter who's watching," said Yolanda Turner, a teacher at Sumner High School.
thetampabay100.com
No. 7: Ron DeSantis puts his finger on Pinellas Education
The Pinellas County School Board welcomed two new, DeSantis-aligned members after November’s Midterm Election — Stephanie Meyer and Dawn Peters. Peters took the District 3 seat with 52.06% of the vote. She faced Keesha Benson, who received 48% of the vote. Meyer won the District 6 seat, taking...
Construction on 4th Street scheduled to begin in early 2023
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Temporary lane closures and detours are planned for a stretch of 4th Street in St. Petersburg where construction is planned. Work is scheduled starting Monday, Jan. 9, on 4th Street from 5th Avenue North to 5th Avenue South — a length of just under a mile but running through the downtown area.
Tampa Parks & Rec Set to Open The New Tampa All Abilities Playground
Artwork from the New Tampa All Abilities PlaygroundPhoto byCity of Tampa. Tampa Parks and Recreation is set to officially open another fully inclusive and sensory-friendly playground–The Tampa All Abilities Playground. It is funded by the City of Tampa and approved by the Tampa City Council.
'You need a village': Tampa attorney inspired to help others beyond legal representation
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay area attorney Edward Reyes leaned on his community when he was going through a hard time. It's why he's inspired to give back to those in need. Reyes runs The Reyes Firm Attorneys at Law. He is dedicated to equity and diversity and has made it his goal to help individuals and families with more than legal representation.
Tampa teacher helps find passengers' missing luggage by texting numbers on tags
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa Bay-area teacher helped lift holiday spirits amid the travel chaos caused by Southwest Airlines' woes earlier this week. Brittany Loubier-Vervisch, a teacher at Tampa's Freedom High School, helped find passengers' luggage by texting numbers listed on their tags at Tampa International Airport. "I would...
Bay News 9
Drag queen Christmas show draws protesters in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Christmas-themed drag queen show facing scrutiny from state officials made a stop in Pinellas County Thursday night. And protesters, as well as some supporters, demonstrated outside of Ruth Eckerd Hall, where the show took place. As the show wrapped up its national tour last night, some demonstrators outside got tense at moments.
thetampabay100.com
No 1: Andrew Warren suspension
In early August, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Attorney Warren. DeSantis cited two pledges Warren signed as well as internal policies not to prosecute certain low-level misdemeanors unless public safety was at risk. The pledges also included a vowing not to prosecute abortion cases and another to refuse prosecution against doctors performing gender reassignment surgery.
Mysuncoast.com
Vandals hit Manatee County’s Creekwood Park
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Vandals caused an estimated $5,000 to $6,000 in damage to a park in East Bradenton, county officials said. Creekwood Park, a popular dog park and recreation area on 44th Avenue East, was hit overnight by vandals who heavily damaged the park’s restrooms, drove a vehicle through a fence and ripped through grassy areas.
Florida AG wants to shut down ‘deceptive’ Pinellas hot tub and spa companies
The Florida Attorney General's Office is working to shut down a hot tub and spa cover company for deceptive business practices.
‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian
PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab Unit
As part of its master expansion plan, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is opening a 24-bed rehabilitation unit in its new North Tower. The hospital will accept patients into the new unit as early as January 1 in what the hospital is calling part of a $56 million investment in the community.
gotowncrier.com
Tampa General Hospital Launches Concierge Healthcare In PBC
As part of its commitment to connecting the Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast communities to world-class care, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is launching a concierge primary healthcare practice on Florida’s east coast. Dr. Laurie P. Rothman is the first doctor to join TGH Concierge Health. Rothman is a...
Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly
RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
stpetecatalyst.com
Dr. BBQ restaurant closes
Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
Comments / 1