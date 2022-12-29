A Black teacher from Hillsborough County has sparked joy across social media thanks to her epic dance moves. On Dec. 31, a video of a student challenging his teacher to a dance battle went viral. The short clip captures a student from Sumner High School, busting a few crafty moves in front of his 8th-grade class before challenging his teacher to step in. Surprisingly, the students are caught off guard when the teacher starts popping and locking, sending everyone in the room into an excited frenzy.

RIVERVIEW, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO